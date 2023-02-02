Meet in the Middle: Chapelton Vineyard offers place of relaxation between College Station and Houston

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

For most people, their day-to-day interactions are full of the busyness of those around them filled with the life of the big city and many people forget to sit back to relax and enjoy the beauty of the land around them. That’s where the folk at Chapelton Vineyards come in to provide a relaxing environment for people of all ages to take in the beauty of nature around them — and, of course, enjoy some great wine.

Chapelton Vineyards was born from the love of the countryside by owners Kurt and Michelle Lyn, who wanted to share their experience of Washington County with the community. The couple first built their home in the area before buying the property to begin planting the vineyard in 2019.

Opened in April of 2022, Chapelton Vineyards began to share the taste of wine with people from all over Texas with a convenient location located at a midpoint between Bryan College Station and Houston, General Manager Allie Ferguson says. The staff at Chapelton Vineyards are extremely knowledgeable of the winemaking process and offer their expertise to guests who want to learn more about the process behind the wine.

“We want to create an experience for people to come from the city and from surrounding areas to have some relaxation, escape from the hustle and bustle and just to have a really nice experience,” Allie says. “We incorporate our wine experience into being not only relaxing, but also educational.”

The vineyard offers a variety of experiences including wine tasting flights, which are available through walk-ins or reservations as well as specialized experiences such as exclusive tours with the winemaker, various food & wine tastings and seasonal wine pairing dinners.

“We've really created a space for you to enjoy wines of the world, not only wines of Texas,” Allie says. “We're very passionate about Texas wine, but we also want to create an opportunity for people to discover wines from all over the world.”

The winery currently sells 10 wines, including their three CV premium wines. Currently, the property has 14 acres of estate vines including Blanc du Bois, Merlot, Tempranillo, and Black Spanish (Lenoir) planted, and the vineyard will soon release its first-ever estate Blanc du Bois in March of this year.

“We picked the grapes July 16 and processed them with our brand new wine making equipment,” Allie says. “It has been in a stainless steel tank, and we are planning to filter and bottle at the beginning of February.”

In addition to wine, the property also features an exclusive menu which includes gourmet sandwiches and salads as well as small appetizers and charcuterie plates handcrafted by the culinary team.

Patrons also have the opportunity to book a villa to stay the night on the property, which Allie says is a great way to experience the property. Each villa has two bedrooms and bathrooms and can comfortably accommodate four guests. The property currently has two villas with plans to add more in the future, Allie says.

“The villas are perfect for two couples, a girl's getaway weekend or a family of four,” Allie says. “Each bedroom has a king sized bed with an attached bathroom featuring beautiful floor to ceiling windows with a view of the property as well as a full kitchen and spacious living space.”

Avid wine lovers can choose to join Chapelton Vineyard’s Wine Club, which commits each member to three bottles of wine a quarter picked up at exclusive events hosted quarterly, or shipped to your home or business. Membership also offers discounts on purchases, events and tastings.

Chapelton Vineyards is located in Washington County at 14858 Whitman Road and is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.. For more information, visit chapeltonvineyards.com or call (979) 400-8662.

Sweet Treats

Looking for a fun and unique way to taste wine? Grab your special someone or a group and friends to take part in Chapelton Vineyard’s Wine & Chocolate Pairing Experience featuring three wines paired with three premium chocolates from Thomas Craft Confections. Reservations can be made at chapeltonvineyards.com for $50 a person for parties of two to six patrons.