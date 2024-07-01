Midnight Munchiez

Searching for restaurants open past 10 p.m. around town can be a tall order for any night owl. When the average restaurant’s closing time comes and goes but cravings start to kick in, have no fear! Our team has assembled a list of some of our favorite late-night haunts with hunger-busting options for all of your chronic night owl needs.

Fat Shack

× Expand Fat Shack

The ultimate late-night eatery for Bryan/College Station residents or visitors with cravings that tend toward the greasier side. Take a bite out of their signature “Fat Sandwiches,” classic burgers, wings or their deep-fried desserts. For those who deserve a greasy treat or made it to their cheat day, Fat Shack offers the closest thing to deep-fried fair food residents can find year-round. Good things can happen past 1 a.m. if it involves sipping on a milkshake and chowing down with friends.

Fat Shack is located at 4309 Wellborn Rd. and is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and leaves the door open until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Burger Mojo

× Expand Burger Mojo

The only word to accurately describe the food at Burger Mojo is artesian. With two locations in B/CS, this playground for tastebuds boasts being open eight days a week and 25 hours a day. The menu features smash burgers, queso burgers, breakfast burgers and a special burger of the month, alongside a classic cheeseburger for the less adventurous. For lighter fare, Mojo offers chicken sandwiches, wraps and nuggets. Delicate delights can be ordered in the form of cinnamon rolls the size of a hand and their famous strawberry tart. With a robust secret menu to discover and breakfast tacos too, Mojo covers every variety of craving.

Burger Mojo is located at 2052 Holleman Dr. W. and 209 University Dr. E. and is open from 10:30 to 3:30 a.m. every day of the week.

Gumby’s Pizza

× Expand Gumby's Pizza

This iconic pizza venue serves B/CS residents delicious slices and rolls for a fair price. With deals like half-price pizza rolls on Tuesdays and $15 20-inch pizzas on Thursdays, Gumby’s is the ideal pizza place for late-night dining on a budget. Open past midnight every day of the week, the unique menu features buffalo chicken, bacon cheese fry and jalapeño popper pizzas alongside more traditional pies like the Pepperoni Powerhouse. For some healthier fare, Gumby’s offers salads such as Caesar and garden salads, alongside more unique choices like the Korean BBQ salad.

Gumby’s Pizza is located at 1102 Harvey Rd. and is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and keeps the door open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fuego Tortilla Grill

× Expand Fuego Tortilla Grill

One of the contenders for the best late-night taco in town, Fuego Tortilla Grill, has captured many hearts of the night owl crowd. Despite being open 24 hours a day, it’s not uncommon to see the restaurant nearly empty all day only for 1 a.m. to roll around with the parking lot packed to the gills and the drive-thru line wrapping all the way around the building. With iconic tacos like the brisket-filled Dr. Pepper Cowboy and the charred chicken-filled Magic Mushroom, alongside vegetarian options, blanco queso and all-day breakfast, it's no wonder that Fuego has become every B/CS night owl’s favorite stop before crashing on top of their covers.

Fuego Tortilla Grill is located at 108 Poplar St. and is open 24 hours Tuesday through Sunday.

Abu Omar Halal

× Expand Abu Omar Halal

Late-night Mediterranean food may sound impossible, but the Abu Omar Halal food truck makes that dream a reality. Offering delicacies like its chicken shawarma wrap, lamb gyro and falafel balls, alongside contemporary fare like french fries, Abu Omar has something for everyone. This dream of a food truck even offers fusion cuisine like shawarma quesadillas, Italian-style shawarma and loaded fries. With rice bowls for packing in protein and salad bowls to keep it light after a long night out, Abu Omar keeps health in mind. The food truck even offers a host of sides including stuffed grape leaves, fried kibbeh, hummus dip and fried cauliflower.

Abu Omar Halal is located at 2200 Texas Ave. and is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the week.

Sweet Eugene’s

While coffee may be the last thought of many people when it comes to after-hours eats, Sweet Eugene’s has become a favorite nighttime hang-out for cute dates, reading and much-needed finals cramming. Offering more than just its specialty coffees, Sweet Eugene’s menu also includes milkshakes, smoothies, sandwiches, wraps, sweet and savory crepes, and arguably the best donuts in town. Finishing a long day off on one of the coffee lounge’s comfy couches with a cup of cocoa is the perfect way to unwind.

Sweet Eugene’s is located at 1702 George Bush Dr. E. and is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

Insomnia Cookies

× Expand Insomnia Cookies

As the ultimate late-night answer to sweet tooth cravings, Insomnia Cookies features an option for every kind of sweet treat lover. For traditionalists, the menu features classic cookies like chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin and sugar cookies. For more adventurous taste buds, Insomnia offers a full menu of deluxe cookies, including the chocolate peanut butter cup, s’mores and a confetti cookie. Insomnia also offers brownies, mini cookies, cookie cakes, cookie sandwiches and ice cream by the cup and pint.

Insomnia Cookies is located at 505 University Dr. and opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. They close their doors at 12 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.