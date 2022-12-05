New cookbook shares Aggieland's favorite gameday recipes

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Those hoping to spread some cheer this holiday season can help to support Aggie student scholarships by purchasing the new, limited edition cookbook, "The Best of Aggieland — Gatherings and Gamedays".

The book features over 70 recipes from 36 local restaurants detailing fun and creative ways to please your gameday guests with everything from cocktails to dessert. The cookbook is the sequel to the first cookbook, "The Best of Aggieland," published last Christmas.

Proceeds from this book will fund scholarships for Texas A&M University students Aggies through 12th Man Foundation at Texas A&M (1922 Fund), The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M, The Texas A&M University Federation of Aggie Mothers' Clubs, and The Texas A&M University California Aggie Moms’ Club.

Interested parties can purchase "The Best of Aggieland — Gatherings and Gamedays" cookbook for $45, or can pick up a holiday bundle featuring both books for only $75. Books will be available for local pick up the week of December 5 at 1860 Italia in College Station or can be shipped via USPS for a flat shipping rate.

Contributing businesses include: 1775 Texas Pit Craft BBQ, 1860 Italia, The Angry Elephant, Another Broken Egg Cafe, Azure Fusion Bistro & Sake, Block T Bar & Grill, Blu fun Sushi Fusion, Brazos-Proper Texas Kitchen, Campfire, Canteen Bar & Grill, Casa Do Brasil, Casa Rodrigues, De Baca Steakhouse, Dixie Chicken, Downtown Elixir at The LaSalle Hotel, Dry Bean Saloon, First Watch, Gate 12 Bar & Grill, Gringo's Tex-Mex, Hullabaloo Finer, Kanji Sushi, Le Petit Cochon, Luigi's Patio Ristorante, Marfa Texas Kitchen, Napa Flats, Oishi Sushi Asian Fusion, Pebble Creek Country Club, Poche's Seafood Shoppe, Ronin Farm & Restaurant, Rx Pizza & Bar, Sbisa Dining Hall, Solt, Sweet Eugene's, The Vintage House, Traditions Club and Urban Table.