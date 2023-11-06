Sugar & Spice: Add some new flare to your holiday menus with these Insite favorites

As the holiday season rolls around, it’s time to break out the dusty cookbooks and gather in the kitchen to make large heapings of favorite family recipes. As we gather for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, it’s all hands on deck when preparing a menu for the masses. Here’s a tip — go for dessert it's a shu end for something everyone will love.

Not sure what to bring? The Insite staff has you covered! We have compiled a list of our delicious favorites to keep your tastebuds happy and is sure to please a crowd!

Mamaw’s Pumpkin Bread

By Juanita “Nita” Fernandez Baiamonte, Claire Conery’s great-grandmother

Ingredients:

1 pound can Libby’s pumpkin (technically 15 ounces)

1 cup Mazola oil (brand she used, but any vegetable oil works)

4 eggs

1/3 cup water

3½ cups flour

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1½ teaspoons salt

3 cups sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

Directions:

Combine pumpkin, eggs, oil, and water Sift dry ingredients together. (I don’t sift anymore, mixing works). Add mixed dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture. Grease and flour two regular or three small bread pans. Bake at 350˚ for 1 hour 10 minutes — depending on your oven. Try less time at first and check with a cake tester. Topping: Add 1 cup confectionary sugar and 1 Tablespoon milk, check for thickness. Mix and dribble over bread or just sprinkle confectionary sugar on top.

Different formats: Adding chocolate chips is always great. I’ve also made mini pumpkin muffins and they freeze well. Just cook for much less time and increase the temperature to about 375˚ for maybe 10 minutes or so, can’t remember. I play it by ear. For big muffins, cook at 350˚ for about 22 or so minutes, check with a cake tester to be sure they’re cooked through.

4 Layer Delight

By Stephanie Asher, Addison Asher’s mother

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1 ¼ cup powdered sugar

1 stick margarine (or butter)

1 8 oz package of cream cheese

1 large Cool Whip container

1 small package of vanilla instant pudding

1 small package of chocolate pudding

1 small bag of chocolate chips

Directions:

First Layer: Mix 1 cup flour, ¼ cup powdered sugar, 1 stick margarine and pat into a 13x9 disk. Bake at 350º for 20-30 minutes or until light brown. Cool before the next layer. Second Layer: Mix a package of cream cheese, 1 cup of Cool Whip and 1 cup of powdered sugar. Spread on the first layer. Third Layer: Prepare vanilla pudding and chocolate pudding according to the box instructions. Mix together and spread over the second layer. Fourth Layer: Top with the remaining Cool Whip and sprinkle with chocolate chips. Cool and cut into squares before serving.

Peanut Butter Fudge

By Kurt Bradicich, Hannah Bradicich’s father

Ingredients:

3 cups sugar

¾ cup margarine

⅔ cup evaporated milk

12 oz. Reese’s peanut butter chips

7 oz. marshmallow creme

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Combine sugar, margarine, and evaporated milk over medium heat, stirring constantly. When a rolling boil begins, cook for 5 min. Remove from heat and stir in peanut butter chips until melted. Add marshmallow creme and vanilla. Stir until blended. Pour into a 13” x 9” pan lined with wax paper. Cool until completely hardened. Lift out of the pan, flip, and peel off wax paper. Cut into squares and serve.

Kids Sugar Cookies

By Shirley Vogel, Aubrey Vogel’s grandmother

Ingredients:

1 1/3 cup shortening

1 ½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons of vanilla

2 eggs

8 teaspoons of milk

4 cups of flour

3 teaspoons of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

Directions: