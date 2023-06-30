Shake It up!: Navasota Nutrition provides healthy tea and shake alternatives

For those who are looking to adjust their diet without a huge call for change, Navasota Nutrition provides a way to get in daily vitamins and minerals in a tasty way.

Providing a variety of drink options including teas and protein shakes, Navasota Nutrition offers easy ways for any person to make healthy choices through adding daily drinks to their diet, owner Amanda Hernandez says.

“I really liked how that healthy lifestyle didn't have to be a huge change,” Amanda says. “These drinks are really a simple way for people of all ages, including the kids, to ensure they are getting the nutrients they need.”

For someone starting out, Amanda says what they get depends on what health change they are trying to make or simply what they are in the mood for.

“For someone who is looking to ensure they are getting daily vitamins and minerals that can help them focus throughout their day would be best off with a hydrating tea,” Amanda says. “While someone who is looking to lose weight would benefit most from the protein shake that can serve as a meal replacement.”

Loaded teas come in a variety of flavors from OceanWater to Unicorn Magic and even have candy flavor options, Amanda says. Each tea has zero sugars, 24 calories as well as focus, energy and vitamin supplements.

“Customers can choose to add various boosters to their drinks like N-R-G, which boosts mental clarity and alertness or CR7 that benefits hydration and focus,” Amanda says. “We also have options for pre-workout and workout recovery.”

Those wanting a more filling option might opt for a snack tea with 15 grams of protein and collagen or shakes, which are a meal replacement with over 21 vitamins and minerals and are all 300 calories or less, Amanda says. “

In the shakes, guests can choose to add an appetite suppressor, which is extremely helpful for someone who is wanting to lose weight,” Amanda says. “These can help guests feel full while still getting to enjoy a sweet treat.”

In addition to drinks, the shop also offers various protein snacks including protein balls

and cheesecake cups. Stop in on Waffle Wednesday, where every week there is a special and delicious protein waffle available for breakfast.

“We just started making snacks to help get people through the day,” Amanda says. “A lot of customers will pick these up in the morning and snack on them throughout the day rather than having a big breakfast or just to get through the afternoons without feeling hungry.”

The shop also offers options for customers who are frequently on the go with their to-go packs, which provide the supplies for any flavor of tea so it can be made whenever and wherever.

“For customers who travel often and around the holidays, we often get bulk orders so they can still enjoy their favorites every day,” Amanda says. “We ask that customers give a call or send us a message so we can put these together so they can be ready for pick up.”

Beyond picking up their delicious drink, Amanda says she hopes for the shop to become somewhere that guests feel they can stay and enjoy the downtown area.

“We recently added new tables so that more customers can stick around while they enjoy their drinks,” Amanda says. “I’m hoping it’s an inviting space so that people can come in with their laptops and work or come sit and socialize with friends.”

Navasota Nutrition is located at 204 W. Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota and is open Mondays through Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook at Navasota Nutrition or call (936) 277-5875.