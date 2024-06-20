Taco Cabana Unveils Exciting New Street Food Fest Menu Offerings and Giveaway opportunities Beginning in July

Tex-Mex innovator Taco Cabana (TC) is thrilled to announce the debut of its enticing new Street Food Fest offerings, available beginning on Wednesday, July 3rd in all Texas locations! The fusion of flavors available this Summer at Taco Cabana are sure to erupt the taste buds of each guest.

Included in the new lineup are Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Taco, Al Pastor Tortas and Street Tacos, Brisket Loaded Fries and Nachos, Caramel Iced Coffee and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Rum Punch.

"The possibilities for delicious and fun innovation are truly endless at Taco Cabana,” said Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana. “We're devoted to giving our guests delicious offerings that they love and trying out new things to let them discover more! This will be a memorable Taco Cabana Summer that guests can enjoy with loved ones or solo."

In an iconic collaboration with Cheetos® and Mountain Dew, Taco Cabana is pleased to introduce the all new Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Taco and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Rum Punch. The Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Taco is made with a fresh flour tortilla, and filled with ground beef, Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snacks, shredded lettuce and Cheetos® Flamin’ Hot® infused sauce. The frozen MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Rum Punch is made with Bacardi Rum and Mountain Dew Major Melon. This daring new duo creates a flavor harmony that will light up the market with excitement.

Additionally, Al Pastor Street Tacos and Al Pastor Tortas will be added to Taco Cabana’s menu. Taco Cabana’s al pastor recipe includes diced pork marinated in a combination of dried chilies and spices. Each serving features three street tacos with corn tortillas and pork al pastor, topped with cilantro and onions. They will be available as plates and combos. Plates include rice, choice of beans, shredded lettuce, guacamole and two tortillas. Combos include a 20 oz drink plus small chips and queso. The torta is made with a toasted bolillo bun, layered with pork al pastor, fresh refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and a side of salsa ranch.

Due to popular customer demand for all the recent brisket additions on the menu, Taco Cabana is also adding Brisket Loaded Fries to its menu, in addition to Nachos. The loaded fries are seasoned and topped with queso, smoked brisket, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. The nachos are served with refried beans, queso, sour cream, guacamole and topped with delicious smoked brisket.

Just in time to beat the Texas summer heat, Taco Cabana is excited to introduce a refreshing new beverage: Caramel Iced Coffee. Perfect for starting your day or enjoying an afternoon pick-me-up, this delicious drink is crafted to keep you cool and energized all summer long.

The fun doesn’t stop with the new Street Food Fest menu items, because Taco Cabana is also introducing Taco Tuesdays for MY TC! Reward Members. Members will get double points every Tuesday when purchasing a taco plus a Pepsi drink. After purchase, members get automatically entered for a chance to win a Grand Prize weekend adventure at Kalahari Resorts, plus other weekly prizes like FREE taco combos for a year and a Summer Beach Bundle! The bundle will include Sunglasses, a Waterproof Phone Case, an Insulated Bottle, Duffle Bag, Bluetooth Speaker, Beach Towel, Backpack Cooler and Racket Ball Set for a Beach Game.

For more information on Taco Cabana or to order online, please visit tacocabana.com or call 1- 855-4MY-Taco for Catering. Download the MYTC! App and join MYTC! Loyalty Rewards for special offers and exclusive TC news.

Courtesy of Taco Cabana