The Dixie Chicken to host 50th birthday party

The Dixie Chicken is celebrating 50 years of Aggie charm, etched tables and busy nights treating customers to drinks and delicious food. This Friday, June 14, College Station’s beloved nostalgic bar and eatery invites patrons to celebrate 5 decades of Aggieland history and rustic appeal with free live music.

The day before the long-awaited George Strait concert at Kyle Field, the Dixie Chicken’s Birthday Celebration welcomes customers to live music starting at 4:15 p.m. featuring Max and Heather Stalling, Dub Miller, Keller Cox, Donice Morace and Hayden Baker at the Northgate Promenade.

The current co-owners, Katy Jackson and Jennifer Ganter, obtained ownership after the Dixie Chicken was passed down from the founder, their father. They call the community staple “home.”

“We always do a big birthday cake, and there will be cold beer, good food and good friends,” Jennifer says. “Everybody is an Aggie that’s playing this year, so everybody has been to A&M.”

The Chicken’s 50-year-old traditions of beers, billiards, carvings of initials on old-timey wooden tables and a pet rattlesnake are alive and well. From Texas A&M University organizations, Student Bonfire to the Corps of Cadets, the Dixie Chicken recognizes its loyal patrons to maintain its originality and nostalgic atmosphere.

“We just hope [our customers] know we are thankful every day,” Katy says. “Our customers are the reason we made it for so many years, and our staff, and it's just a celebration of, ‘Hey, thanks. Thanks for everything. We are still going.’”

Being raised by their father, the original owner of the business, the daughters experienced the fun and rustic bar scene from an early age. This experience continued into their future of running the Dixie Chicken with children of their own.

“We grew up here, and we spent our whole childhood here. We were with our dad every other day and every other weekend here,” Katy says. “Yep. This is your home.”

“We had a bed upstairs. Our bikes were here. Like this is where we grew up,” Jennifer says.

The Dixie Chicken opened in 1974, hoping to bring a country music scene to College Station.

“I think it's evolved into a tradition because it's been here so long,” Jennifer says. “There are so many intertwined events and things that happen between the Dixie Chicken and Texas A&M.”

“[Our dad] struggled like every other bar and restaurant owner in the world,” Katy says. “But when it did, I think it just hit the mark of where it was supposed to be. And the student body really encompassed that, and then, thank God it took off.”

The free live event welcomes customers to a good time with their friends, live music from former students and giveaways to celebrate the five-decade milestone.

“This is not an industry for the faint of heart; it is not easy and nothing is guaranteed, " Katy says. “You cannot just assume that everyone will still be coming tomorrow. The fact that they do and that we are still able to do what we do is just a big blessing. We are thankful that we can continue doing this every day.”

The Chicken is involved in the local community by supporting various organizations, especially those involving children. Cortney Phillips works in marketing for the business and has worked alongside the owners throughout her career.

“Although we are a small business, we try to give back to the community,” Cortney says. “We are always trying to be involved and give back.”

The Chicken’s history is exemplified as customers of all ages return to share their stories of weddings, meet-cutes, ring dunks and post-game celebrations that have occurred within the last 50 years. The establishment is still visited by 30 to 40-year regulars.

“I think that they crave the food just like it’s [their] favorite restaurant and the cold beer and camaraderie with friends here,” Jennifer says.

“They know they can come in here and get the same thing, and it will be the same. It is like nostalgia and also a comfort,” Katy says.

The business has experienced unwavering customer support despite unfortunate events such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic and its roof collapse.

“The customers stuck with us 100 percent,” Cortney says.

Along with 50th birthday commemorative merchandise available for purchase on their website, the Chicken is having giveaways on their social media platforms.

“It's everybody that comes that makes it possible,” Katy says. “Hopefully in 50 years, our kids will be celebrating the 100th birthday.”

The Dixie Chicken is located at 307 University Drive in College Station. For more information visit the blog or Facebook Event page.