The Gluten-Free Guru

Gluten-free isn’t just a popular buzzword that’s tacked onto food packaging — it can be a lifesaver for those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

What is gluten? According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, it’s a blanket term for proteins that are found in wheat, rye, barley, and triticale (a cross between wheat and rye). Gluten acts as the glue that holds foods together and helps them maintain their shape. It can be found in a variety of foods — even those that one might not expect. Wheat, the most common source for gluten, can be found in breads and baked goods as well as soups, pasta, cereals, sauces, and even salad dressings.

Local bread and pastry lovers with gluten sensitivities are in luck, however. Muriel Mathieu, owner of Muriel’s GF Bakery, is a hero to many who depend on her baked goods when eating food with gluten is not an option. “My bakery is currently the only one in the Brazos Valley to be completely gluten-free and allergen friendly with no cross-contamination,” Muriel says, which is important because for some, the slightest contact with products that contain gluten — not just food, but even clothes and cooking utensils — can be detrimental to one’s health. “I’m very strict with that,” she says, as she herself is gluten intolerant.

Muriel is no stranger to the kitchen. The French baker grew up working in her family’s restaurant business, and later worked in and managed a chocolate shop. She trained at a French culinary school before moving for three years to Saudi Arabia. Eleven years ago, she moved to the U.S. with her husband and two sons, bringing her culinary skills with her.

Muriel opened Muriel’s GF Bakery four years ago, alongside the Aquatic Greens Farm in Bryan, where she built a special kitchen specifically for gluten-free baking. “Muriel GF recipes are mostly French, but they’re also American recipes,” she explains. “Everything is made from scratch.” She calls herself a recipe developer and caters to those with not only gluten sensitivities but additional food allergies, creating recipes that are made without dairy, soy, eggs, sugar, corn, or potatoes.

“Everything I buy is clean,” Muriel says. “I don't use canola [oil], I use sunflower. I don't use soy. I check every product and see if they have soy or not.” She also makes her own vanilla and lemon extracts and blends her own flour. “It’s a chemistry,” she says. “It’s a challenge. But you don't see the difference if I make good work, if I do a really good job.”

Currently, Muriel’s favorite and most popular item on her bakery menu is her gourmet brownies. “We have 15 different flavors of brownies, including the original chocolate, s'mores, banana, caramel, peppermint, pecan, and hazelnut,” she says, and admits she enjoys experimenting with recipes. “I get bored easily,” she says with a laugh. “I like variety!”

Throughout the summer, customers can stop by Muriel’s GF Kitchen two days a week — Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — to get a whiff of what’s fresh from the oven. On any given day, one may choose from a variety of baked goods — cookies, muffins, quiche, pies, tarts, biscuits, breads, and cinnamon rolls are among the many possibilities.

In the neighboring gift shop, Muriel’s famous Moo-llionare Bars made with shortbread, caramel, and chocolate are also available for sale. Muriel GF Bakery’s sweet and savory delights can also be found at Village Foods & Pharmacy, Farm Patch, Zeitman’s Grocery, and Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Bryan and Brookshire Brothers, Juice it Up, Blue Baker, and Sweet Eugene’s in College Station. “Before the products are delivered, they are sealed and packaged fresh from the bakery with no risk of contamination,” Muriel says.

Customers will soon be able to buy Muriel’s GF Bakery products online. Her new gluten-free shop, The Gourmet Brownie (thegourmetbrownie.com) will be up and running in August, and plans are in the works for a brick-and-mortar store by the same name.

Assisting her with the operation is Stephanie Perez, who helps bake as well as manage the part-time staff, many of whom are special needs and have Down syndrome. They often find Muriel’s GF Bakery through special needs teacher Sharon Wells, the owner of Aquatic Greens Farm. “I try to take time to teach them. The goal is to train them, to work on their motor skills, and to give them skills,” Muriel says. They learn specific tasks, like mixing dough, spreading icing on top of pastries, and packaging items for sale. Being a part of Muriel’s GF Bakery gives them a place and a purpose, and skills so they can be employable. “If they fit in here, we want to hire them,” Muriel says.

For those with gluten sensitivities and food allergies, Muriel’s GF Bakery is a godsend. “People looking for gluten-free products in this area often find us by googling,” Stephanie says. “They come from Houston or are visiting friends or family in town. There are things that we make that people don’t have the option to eat otherwise,” she says. “They are so grateful.”

“They even cry,” Muriel says, reflecting on how so many of her customers have heretofore struggled to enjoy the baked goods that so many others take for granted until they found her bakery. That gives her motivation.

“I like baking. I like it when people are happy,” Muriel says. “And I love food! I love to be able to eat!”

Muriel's GF Bakery

2861 FM 974, Old Tabor Road, Bryan

(979) 571-2940

facebook.com/MurielGFBakery