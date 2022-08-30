Time to eat the donuts: a comprehensive look at donut in the Brazos Valley

× 1 of 8 Expand × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

Who makes the best donuts in the Brazos Valley? Hard to say. We came to the conclusion that the answer is completely subjective — there’s no such thing as the best donut shop. They’re all good! And there are so many places that we couldn’t get to them all. Even though we narrowed our selection to Mom ‘n’ Pop shops, we were on such a sugar high that we had to abort our search before we could get to them all.

So we set out to find out each shop’s specialty, and there, too, we discovered this to be an impossible task — it was like asking “who’s your favorite child?” (Unless your true love is bacon — then that’s the only one that matters.) We also learned that donut shops tend to carry the same varieties, so rather than try to narrow down the options, we decided not to focus so much on the donut shops but present you with an introduction to some of the donut types you’ll find no matter where you go.

Donuts are an inexpensive indulgence, with prices that can start as little as $1 or even less, which is one of the reasons they are so popular. It’s fun to fill a box with a wide assortment to share with friends or co-workers, leaving them the adventure of picking out their treat. But even the donut industry has been affected by inflation, and we found that across the board, donut shops in the area have upped their prices beyond what’s printed on the board behind the counter. If you are aware that prices may have risen, you won’t have sticker shock at the register when you pay. If the difference in price is important to you, then make sure to ask about the cost before you order so you’ll know what to expect.

In the end, we came to the conclusion that donut lovers are fiercely loyal to their favorite donut purveyor, and we have no doubt that you’ll find a favorite all on your own. One piece of advice? Donut shops cater to the early risers, so go as soon as you can for the freshest and best selection — before they run out!

It’s hard to go wrong with a simple glazed donut with a hole in the middle, and as a rule, the Brazos Valley donut shops we visited sell more of them than any other. It’s also the most versatile! If they’re out of the rings, no worries! The twist is just another fun glazed donut shape, and you can always stock up on single bite-sized donut holes. The most basic glazed donut is lightly coated with a sweet sugary icing or flavored with chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry. Add colorful sprinkles or Fruity Pebbles on top, and you’re sure to have a happy kid!

Sink your teeth into a pillowy yeast donut that can be glazed or dusted with granulated, powdered, or cinnamon sugar. Add some weight and an extra burst of flavor with an injected creamy custard filling, such as chocolate, Boston cream, Bavarian cream, or cream cheese, or go with a fruit filling, like lemon, raspberry, strawberry, or blueberry.

Go ahead — have your cake donut and eat it too! Those who prefer a more dense texture are partial to this variety, made with baking powder rather than yeast as its leavening agent. It’s lower in gluten and tends to be on the dry side, which makes it a good choice for pairing with milk or coffee (often also sold at the donut shops we frequented). Vanilla cake donuts are commonly dusted with powdered or cinnamon sugar, although they can come in an array of flavors. Blueberry cake donuts were wildly popular at all of our stops — although we’re partial to the rich red velvet with chocolate icing.

The old-fashioned is easy to spot in the case because it looks a bit like a machine nut. The edges taper and split, and lots of flavor is packed into its smaller size. It’s a type of deep-fried cake donut that’s slightly crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. Give this a try and find out why the recipe is still around after nearly 200 years! All of the donut shops we visited carried a wide selection beyond donuts — both sweet and savory. Breakfast fare, including apple fritters, kolaches, and egg-based tacos, biscuits, croissants, and sandwiches. Are you hungry yet?

Babe’s Doughnut & Coffee Shop

3409 S. Texas Ave., Bryan

(979) 260-0277

Donald Donuts

3308 E. 29th St., Bryan

(979) 776-7044

1800 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy S., Unit B, College Station

(979) 764-1800

Fresh Donuts

4282 Boonville Road, Suite 100, Bryan

(979) 774-9946

Iola Donuts

23141 FM-39, Iola

Kai’s Doughnut Co.

4201 Wellborn Road, Bryan

(979) 721-9163

Top Donuts

401 S. Market St., Hearne

(979) 279-6094