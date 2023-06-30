Where Friends Meet: Edge General Store provides blast to the past with deep community roots

Not many restaurants can say they’ve landed themselves a historical marker next to their front porch, but the Edge General Store in the town of Edge can.

Edge was once a farming community built by settlers and according to the historical marker, Dr. John Simpson Edge officially named the town and founded a post office.

Edge General Store opened around 1907 with the post office staying in operation until 1967, promptly closing for 39 years after the owner suffered a fatal accident. By 2006, the store was up for sale, and now owners, Teresa and Ron Bordeau, weren’t going to let its history be lost.

“To have that marker that assures that Edge won't fall off the map and to me, that's just so amazing,” Teresa says.

Inside the store, the Bordeau’s offer a variety of unique gifts and food, which leads Teresa to describe the restaurant as an “original Cracker Barrel.” In terms of food, the No. 1 bestseller on the menu is their burger.

“Using quality ingredients is how we achieve the quality of our burgers and we put a lot of love into them when we’re making them,” Teresa says. “We also have the option for a gluten-free bun or a salad with a hamburger patty with all the trimmings.”

Sandwiches ranging from ham and cheese to pulled pork are offered on the menu as well, along with specials Friday and Saturday evenings. The community can enjoy Teresa’s cooking Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Every Friday, we have chicken fried steak unless it's during Lentthen we do catfish,” Teresa says. “On Saturdays, it can rotate from steak to what we did last weekend, which was catfish.”

For those seeking to satisfy their sweet tooth, chocolate, lemon, peanut butter, coconut, banana pudding and strawberry cream pies made by Teresa’s sister are available along with shakes, malts and ice cream.

With two acres of land, Teresa says she enjoys having events outside such as their pumpkin patch and a scarecrow contest called the Scarecrow Stroll.

“That's something I really want to push again this year because it's fun,” Teresa says. “People will make their scarecrows and then we put them on display and have a contest. Visitors can vote when they come out to the store to shop or eat. This year, we are hoping to have a day where we get some people to come out and make their own scarecrows.”

The Edge community is not only important to Teresa because it’s where she was born and raised, but because the community members helped support her son, Ricky during a difficult diagnosis.

“When he was 12, he was diagnosed with cancer,” Teresa says. “My husband had been laid off, and so the store was our sole means of income. Our community came together and did a fundraiser. When he couldn’t attend school and had to be quarantined, one of our neighbors offered their RV and they moved it to the store so we could continue working and have him close by.”

Ricky had to be hospitalized for four days a week, and Teresa and Ron wouldn’t have been able to afford staying nearby if it weren’t for the fundraiser.

Just a short 30 minute drive north of Bryan/College Station, the Bordeau’s encourages people to come out to the store if they haven’t been yet. “It's a beautiful drive,” Teresa says.

“The atmosphere out here is warm and welcoming and the food is good. It gives you the opportunity to step out into the country and enjoy the outdoors. We have a lot of flowers planted and it's beautiful if you want to step back into simple.”

The Bordeau’s recognize that the success of the store couldn’t have been without the community members who come for the Friday night specials, pumpkin patch and so much more.

“If it weren't for my family and for the community and for the people who have worked here, we wouldn't be where we are right now,” Teresa says. “It took a community to raise the store.”

Edge General Store is located at 7250 Edge Cut Off Road in northeast Brazos County and is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to7 p.m. Fore more information, visitedgegeneralstoreinc.com or call (979)589-3539.