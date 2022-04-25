Friends of Chamber Music presents award-winning pianist Rachel Cheung

WHAT: Finalist and Audience Award-winner of 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Rachel Cheung performs works by Haydn, Beethoven, Ravel, and Chopin

Presented by Friends of Chamber Music

WHEN: Friday, April 29, 2022, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Complex, 1002 George Bush Dr W, College Station

DETAILS: Concert and Forum are free and open to the public.

No registration is required to attend in person. Register for livestream at fcmtx.org.

___

Pianist Rachel Cheung is hailed by The Dallas Morning News as “a poet, but also a dramatist” displaying “the most sophisticated and compelling music-making.” She won over audiences and critics alike as a finalist at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition with “stunningly imaginative” (Musical America) interpretations marked by “flights of both beauty and virtuosity” (Theater Jones) and was awarded the Audience Prize by online vote. A Young Steinway Artist, she continues to build a reputation for an elegant stage presence, giving sensitive and refined performances across three continents.

Ms. Cheung has performed in recital at the Auditorium du Louvre in Paris, Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Steinway Hall in London, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Richmond Hill Centre for Performing Arts in Toronto, the Philharmonie de Paris, and in other cities across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Recent and upcoming highlights include Cheung’s concerto performances with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and Jaap van Zweden, concert tour with the Asian Youth Orchestra and Joseph Bastian; two collaborations with the Hong Kong Ballet; residencies with RTHK Radio 4 and the Chamber Music Academy Heidelberger Frühling; and recitals throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.

For more information regarding Rachel Cheung, visit https://www.rachelcheung.com

Ms. Cheung is known to classical music lovers around the globe for her refined and elegant performing style, lyrical approach to the repertoire, and displays of great virtuosity in the most challenging works in the piano literature. Concert program will include works by Haydn, Beethoven, Ravel, and Chopin.

After the performance, Ms. Cheung will answer questions from the audience at the Artists’ Forum that traditionally follows each concert presented by Friends of Chamber Music.

The live, in-person concert and forum will be also available online at the time of the event and later, released for an extended period of time on the Friends of Chamber Music's YouTube channel and accessible with registration at fcmtx.org. All events are free and open for the community.

This concert will mark the conclusion of the 26th season of Friends of Chamber Music concert series that featured a jazz septet from Houston, brass quintet from Chicago, an a cappella quartet and harp and violin duo from New York, and string quartet from Paris. All FCM live concerts of this season have been also offered online by way of live-streaming broadcasts.

___