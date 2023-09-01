Insite Media announces first-ever Best of the Best winners at inaugural A-List VIP Celebration

In our second year of the Insite A-List People’s Choice competition, the community members blew our expectations out of the water! With over 95,000 nominations and votes from over 8,5000 people, we know that our contest is truly naming those who have a special place in the people of Brazos Valley’s hearts!
The Best of the Best category was added this year to emphasize the greatness of these ten outstanding businesses and community members who help to make the Brazos Valley winners. Plus, we added some special awards that recognized the top vote getters in each category and overall nomination and voting numbers. These winners were recognized at our inaugural A-List VIP Celebration on July 20 at Legends Event Center.
We’d like to thank all those who came to celebrate with us — it was a great time with fun for all! Be on the lookout for next year’s celebration around the same time.
2023 BEST OF THE BEST WINNERS
Best Place to Work: Amarillo National Bank
Best Volunteer: Kristin Strother
Best Nonprofit: Scotty’s House
Best Philanthropic Company: The Ranch Harley-Davidson
Best School District: College Station ISD
Best Customer Service: KinderHill Brew Lab
Best Local Festival/Event: Downtown Bryan First Friday
Best New Restaurant: Gringo’s Mexican Restaurant
Best New Business: First Choice Cleaning Services
Best Locally Owned Business: KinderHill Brew Lab
2023 INSITE A-LIST SPECIAL AWARD RECIPIENTS
Most Votes in Automotive Services: Brazos Valley Automotive
Most Votes in Community: KBTX News 3
Most Votes in Entertainment: 7F Lodge & Events
Most Votes in Food & Drinks: Brenham Quality Meat Market
Most Votes in Home & Living: 1st Alliance Mortgage
Most Votes in Medical & Wellness: Lightsey Physical Therapy
Most Votes in Personal Services: Enhanced Esthetics
Most Votes in Pet Care & Services: Aggieland Pet Sitting
Most Votes in Professional Services: First Choice Cleaning Services
Most Votes in Retail [tie]: Martha’s Bloomers
Most Votes in Retail [tie]: Sew Stitches Boutique
Most Nominations Overall: St Joseph Catholic School
Top Vote Getter Overall: Brenham Quality Meat Market
Most Categories Won [tie]: KinderHill Brew Lab
Most Categories Won [tie]: Company B