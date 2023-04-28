Ask the Experts: Preparing for your summer vacation

It’s vacation season — and with that comes lots of planning! From setting the perfect itinerary and protecting yourself financially to making sure your home and furry friends are taken care of, there is a lot to ensure you are ready to hit the road. We sat down with local experts to answer your most commonly asked vacation questions, here’s what they had to say.

Travel Agent — Deal Travel Consultants

So it’s time for vacation! Now before you head out, do you have your stay booked, activities planned and dinners squared away? For a relaxing vacation, many people turn to having a travel agent help book their time away. These experts such as Deal Travel Consultants have experience planning in many places across the globe and can help ease the process when it comes to finding the best hidden gems.

What is something people often forget when planning a vacation?

“Believe it or not, people often forget if their passport is valid or not or close to expiring. It takes months to get a passport so you want to make sure yours is current. Many countries require a passport to be valid for 6 months beyond travel. A few other things that passengers tend to forget are their medications and their actual travel documents. Nowadays, most documents are virtual or electronic and that's not as big an issue as it used to be. I still recommend my clients take pictures of passports, ID cards, travel documents, and prescriptions with their phone, that way they have a place to start should any of these items be misplaced or stolen or destroyed.”

Is travel insurance important?

“Absolutely! No matter if you are going on a quick getaway that doesn't empty your bank account or you save for years for that once in a lifetime trip or anything in between, you want to protect it just like you protect your vehicles and homes and lives, you want to protect your vacation. You do not know what is going to happen so you need to plan for anything. What if you are on your trip to Amsterdam and you get word that a family member has passed away? You would want to get on the next plane home and a new, last minute, international airplane ticket could be detrimental to your bank account! What if one of your flights is delayed or canceled? What if you stepped off a curb wrong and twisted your ankle and you're in a foreign country? What if your luggage didn't make it to your destination?”

Home Pet Care — Aggieland Pet Sitting

Finding accommodations for your pets can be tricky when bringing them along on your vacation. Many choose to leave their pets behind when heading out on vacation and that’s where services like Aggieland Pet Sitting come into play. With many pets who are nervous when not staying at their own home, Aggieland Pet Sitting offers at home check-ins by pet experts to help keep your pet at ease and on routine.

When preparing for vacation, how can travelers ensure their pets are set up for success?

“My words of wisdom would be to get well acquainted with a pet care professional at least two weeks in advance of your vacation; in fact, I recommend reaching out as soon as any trip plans are made. This way we can guarantee that we have availability for your dates, answer any questions you may have, and schedule an in-home consultation to ensure we are a good fit for each other.”

What do pet owners need to do when getting ready to leave? What information and supplies should they prepare?

“We use a revolutionary, state of the art professional pet sitting software called Time To Pet that allows clients to update personal details, add a detailed profile for each pet, schedule future services, and pay invoicing. Each pet profile is fully outlined with feeding instructions, location of supplies, behavioral habits, etc. Making sure clients are stocked up on all supplies before they leave is a must!”

When visiting, what can customers expect your team to do?

“On top of providing detailed pet care down to your exact instructions, we also provide multiple photos of your lovely fur babies with each visit report! We also always ensure fresh water is available at all times, and that the home is inspected for any accidents or possible issues.”

Home Security — Strattmont Group

Leaving your home behind can seem stressful, but with the right preparations you can ensure you are setting yourself up to return to your home exactly the way you left it. From home security systems to simple everyday tasks, the Strattmont Group has shared some ways to keep your home safe and sound while you are away. With over 50 years in IT and 25 years in security systems, CEO Jeremiah Knopp says Strattmont group offers a variety of services including home and commercial surveillance as well as cutting-edge solar powered systems.

When preparing for vacation, what precautions should travelers take before heading out the door to ensure their home safety?

“Be sure to check all doors and windows, making sure they’re locked."

“Either stop your mail service while gone or have a family member or trusted neighbor pickup your mail. Thieves check to see if you get your mail or not.

“Keep a light or two turned on inside (either on a timer or have family member or trusted person turn them on and off) and make sure all your outside lights come on by timer or again have a family member or someone you trust turn them on at night for you.

“Try to refrain from posting about your vacation until you get back. If you really must post about it, there are settings on some social platforms that allow you to share with a specific group only. Minimizing how many people know you’re away from home.

“Have a good surveillance system that sends you notifications that you can monitor from a smart device.”

What is something people often forget about in regards to home security when traveling?

“If you have a hide-a-key outside, bring it inside. Make sure all lightbulbs on the exterior are working. Have the lawn maintained and kept nice while away, that way it looks like you’re there tending to your lawn. unplug electronics and unnecessary appliances, it will save you money and keep you from worrying that you left something on.”

Vacation Finance — Amarillo National Bank

A big part of vacation planning is on the financial side, whether it be setting aside additional money for unexpected encounters or remembering to alert their bank of their travels. To alleviate this financial stress many banks, such as Amarillo National Bank, offer options to help save for vacations as well as ways to help you with your finances when you are on the go.

When preparing for vacation, what are some precautions that travelers should take in regards to finances?

“We recommend you save our bank phone numbers should you lose your wallet or your cards and need to contact us for any reason. If traveling to a foreign country, order any foreign currency well in advance of your departure date.”

What is something people often forget, when planning for a vacation regarding finances?

“The most common concern we see is customers forgetting to place a travel alert on their cards so that they are not interrupted when using their debit card on vacation. You can set these alerts through our Card Control App or by calling us.”

What are unexpected or commonly forgotten costs that travelers should plan for?

“Those expenses beyond our control – for example losing luggage and having to replace an entire suitcase of clothes and personal items, or for those driving, car trouble. Try to set aside something in your budget for those unexpected expenses. Hopefully, you will not need it and can then treat yourself to that extra excursion or meal at the end of your trip!”

Should people rely on cards only or should they bring cash as a safety net?

“A good idea is a cash card – if lost, it can easily be canceled immediately by calling the bank. Unlike using a debit card, criminals will not have direct access to your account.”