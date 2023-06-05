BTU, TPWD Work to Improve Fisheries at Lake Bryan

Bryan Texas Utilities, in partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries Division, is pleased to announce the completion of two significant stocking initiatives aimed at improving fisheries and enhancing angler experiences at Lake Bryan. On May 23, TPWD's Inland Fisheries Division released an impressive 18,000 Lone Star Bass into the lake, followed by the stocking of 41 brood catfish weighing approximately 20 pounds each on June 1. The primary goal of these stocking efforts is to bolster the aquatic ecosystem at Lake Bryan and provide anglers with exciting opportunities to engage in their favorite pastime. By releasing 18,000 Lone Star Bass, TPWD aims to increase the bass population, thereby improving the balance and sustainability of the fishery. The introduction of 41 brood catfish into Lake Bryan showcases TPWD's commitment to diversifying the fishery and fostering ecological vigor. These catfish will help populate the lake with gamefish for generations. This initiative supports the long-term health of the lake and promises to offer a thrilling experience for anglers of all levels. These recent stockings combined with the installation of over 100 pieces of fish habitat and spawning structures in the lake last fall are expected to enhance angling experiences for years to come. Learn more about TPWD at tpwd.texas.gov or Lake Bryan at lakebryan.com.

Courtesy of Bryan Texas Utilities