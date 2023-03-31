Diving into Pool Ownership: What to consider before installing a pool at your home

Nothing beats a cool dip in the pool on a sizzling Texas day. From young children to retired adults, a pool can surely entertain a crowd of any age, but there’s a lot to keep in mind before building your own.

Thinking about getting a pool in your own backyard? We talked to Sunshine Fun Pools and Graystone Custom Pools to get the answers to commonly asked pool questions and considerations before diving into your new pool ownership.

What to know before you build

Design + Research

So you’re considering getting your own pool? There’s a bit to take a look at when starting in the planning stage — first off, what design do you want?

The most important thing for prospective pool owners to remember is that the pool will forever be a part of their home and it’s important to choose a design that fits the needs of their home and family, Sunshine Fun Pools business development manager Dennis McMillin says.

“The biggest thing that I try to convey to our clients is that pools are permanent construction,” he says. “We're really trying to create something that is going to have continuity with the existing home.”

Not only do you have to pick a shape and size of what you want your new pool to look like, but also the features that are important to you and your needs, Graystone Custom Pools general manager Dustin David says.

“Before we even stick a shovel in the ground, we design and go over all features and wants to ensure the customer is satisfied with their choices,” Dustin says.

Cost

Most generic pools will start around $60,000, but depending on water features and other fun design considerations, customers should plan for extra budgeting; these features might also influence how long the pool takes to build, Dennis says.

“The complexity of the pool is the biggest driver on how long it's going to take to build,” Dennis says. “For a relatively simple design, we try to be in and out in six weeks, eight if the weather's not cooperating with us.”

Research

Above all else, Dennis says those considering a pool should be sure to thoroughly research pool companies before choosing the right one for you; Through research, customers can ensure they’re making educated choices and getting the best deal, Dennis says.

“Building pools in the state of Texas is not a licensed process,” Dennis says. “The consumers are left to do a lot of their own research. There's great ways to do that — you’ve got Google reviews and are even able to look at which companies pull pool permits locally. Permit reports are public record in Bryan and College Station.”

Which pool is right for you?

Saltwater vs. Fresh

Stuck between deciding whether saltwater or chlorine is right for you? Though there are pros and cons to both saltwater and freshwater, Dennis says all pools will have some kind of chlorine.

“New pool owners are surprised to hear that there is no such thing as a chlorine-free pool,” Dennis says. ”A saltwater pool is composed of sodium chloride so there's a sodium element in the chloride element.”

It’s important to keep in mind that saltwater, although better for skin, could damage items around the pool, Dustin says.

“I've been told from people with eczema and dermatitis that the salt water actually helps with their skin condition,” Dustin says. “The only downside is that salt water is corrosive, as that water evaporates it gets trapped on metal items around the pool.”

Above Ground Pool vs. In-Ground Pool

Above ground pools versus in-ground pools is like comparing apples and oranges. In-ground pools have limitless design options and are permanent parts of the house once built, while above ground pools are not. An in-ground pool is also going to last decades longer than an above ground pool and add value to the home site, Dennis says.

What to do after you have the pool

Safety

For those concerned about keeping their loved ones safe around pools, there are many precautions that can be taken to minimize risk, Dustin says.

“Something I recommend to a lot of homebuyers is a cover called Katchakid, or LOOP-LOC,” Dustin says. “It not only serves as a safety feature to keep little kids from stumbling into the pool or an old pet, but it also keeps leaves debris and stuff out in the wintertime.”

Insurance

New pools have the potential to affect homeowners insurance rates, so it’s important to consult your insurance company before beginning construction, Dennis says.

“Some insurance agencies are going to be a little bit more selective and a little more picky at some of the things that go into the pool,” Dennis says. “But overall, we find in the state of Texas that while rates may bump a little bit, it's typically not a huge barrier to pool ownership.”

Maintenance

One thing that surprises a lot of new pool owners is how much care goes into the pool after being built, Dustin says. Pool maintenance is a constant.

“You know, they don't take care of themselves,” Dustin says. “You can take advantage of the plumbing and the hydraulics of the swimming pool to do a lot of the cleaning for you. But you still have to maintain it.”

Some of the most challenging (and oftentimes frustrating) elements of having a pool in Texas is the plant life. From crepe myrtle buds to stringy yellow pollen, it’s important to stay on top of your maintenance in the spring, Dennis says.

“The biggest element that Texas throws at us is the two to three weeks in the spring when all of the live oaks are creating their catkins which often fall into the pool,” Dennis says. “We do take a couple of steps with our designs and the equipment that we're putting on the pool to help mitigate some of that. With variable speed pumps, our pools are circulating 24/7 and skimming 24/7.”