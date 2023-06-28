BCS Together will host Back to School Bash in support of foster care and adoptive families

BCS Together announced that they will serve as a host of the Back to SchoolBash, sponsored by the Jockey Being Family Foundation (JBF).

After hosting more than 20 events nationwide and impacting more than 3,000 foster and adoptive family members, JBF is excited to offer the Back to School Bash to more communities in 2023. The second-year event will take place at host sites across the nation between Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30, 2023. BCS Together has chosen to host its local event on July 29, 2023 at 3811 Old College Rd.

Back to School Bash is a one-day event that focuses on supporting foster and adoptive children ages 5-14. All family members are invited to participate in the event, and the hope is that the entire family walks away feeling like they met someone, learned something new and had an all-around incredible experience.

“This is a chance to celebrate, educate and empower families with a fun-filled and informative event as they prepare to head back to school for the upcoming year,” said Reilly King, Communications & Development Director, BCS Together. “We are very grateful for Jockey Being Family Foundation’s leadership and support to make this wonderful event a reality for foster and adoptive families in our community.”

Each Back to School Bash will provide guests and their families with back-to-school supplies, educational resources and an opportunity to connect with other heroes, like them, in the foster and adoption world. More importantly, it is a chance for the entire community to come together and wrap their arms around children and families who need support the most.

The hope is that the event will serve as a catalyst for the community to begin investing in and supporting foster and adoptive children and their families on an ongoing basis.

“We’re thrilled with the response that we received from event hosts who participated in the event last year,” said Jake McGhee, VP and chief philanthropy officer, Jockey. “What excited us most was that many of the host sites were able to create lasting relationships and continue to support foster and adoptive families on an ongoing basis. It’s much more than just a one-day event.”

For additional information on the Back to School Bash hosted by BCS Together in Bryan, including how you can register to participate, visit https://bcstogether.org/back-to-school.

For more information on the national movement of Back to School Bash, sponsored by the Jockey Being Family Foundation, visit www.jockeybeingfamily.com.

About BCS Together

Hundreds of children in The Brazos Valley are dealing with the trauma of being separated from their parents. With help from our community partners, BCS Together offers tangible support to families in the foster system, so they can focus on providing a safe, loving home. Our vision is for every child in the foster system to have a well-supported, permanent home where they are safe, valued and loved.

To learn more, visit www.bcstogether.org.

About the Jockey Being Family Foundation

The Jockey Being Family Foundation believes that every child deserves to grow up with a loving family in a forever home. We also know that foster and adoptive families face several complex challenges. Our mission is to support and strengthen foster and adoptive families through clinical support, mental health resources, educational training and building a network of allies.

To learn more about how the Jockey Being Family Foundation is serving foster care and adoptive families, visit www.jockeybeingfamily.com.

Courtesy of BCS Together