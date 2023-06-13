Bryan + College Station Library System hosts Summer Reading Program

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Derika Bailey

At Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan, reading is just the beginning. All ages are welcome to participate in the library’s summer activities ranging from trivia nights to chess tournaments and reading challenges.

Library System Director Bea Saba says certain events are geared towards children, kids, teenagers or adults — but some are for everyone, such as the Summer Reading Program.

“The Summer Reading Program is an integral part of public libraries,” Bea says. “You want to provide a safe space for kids to come to during the summer months when they are off from school. That's what is beautiful about these public libraries, is that the programs are for all ages.”

The program has four different levels: early literacy for those five and under, children aged six to 12, teens from 13 to 17, and adults who are 18 and older. When registering on Beanstack, you’re signing up for the challenge of reading for 30 days through July 31.

“It is for them to engage in fun activities and reading,” Bea says. “So not necessarily what is being required from them for school, it’s just a fun way to read whatever they want to read, and also to engage and participate in fun programs and activities that we have throughout the summer.”

The 2023 theme for the program is “All Together Now: Todos Juntos Ahora,” and readers might recognize the theme at other libraries around the United States.

“It’s a national theme that the majority of libraries participate in,” Bea says. “The librarians and staff, we create programs based on the theme … but we make it more intimate and selective and focus on our communities.”

Participants can update their reading progress throughout the summer, Bea says, and each registrant who completes their 30 days will get entered into a drawing for a grand prize.

The early literacy winner will take home a one-day pass at Play Oasis and a one year free membership at the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley. In the children’s category, one lucky winner will receive an Aggieland Safari family pack and a $25 gift card to Grand Station Entertainment. The teenagers' winner will get a $50 gift card to a movie theater, while adults can win a gift basket including a book, coffee mug, board games and gift cards to coffee shops.

“We also have the Juneteenth Celebration which is coming up,” Bea says. “Elizabeth Kahura, who is a folklore and a storyteller, she'll be here at Mounts on June 15 at 10:30 [a.m.]. She does stories with music and interactive storytelling, she is from Kenya so her focus is more inspirational.”

Tickets for Elizabeth’s Juneteenth Celebration are required and available 30 minutes prior to the start time. Another celebration in honor of Juneteenth includes live music from The Peterson Brothers and a book signing of Van G. Garrett’s novel, Juneteenth, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the Larry J. Ringer Library.

Other programs offered by the library include a 2,000 word writing contest for adults, an art contest for ages five and up and 3D printing workshops throughout June and July.

“We have so much going on … these are free programs that we have,” Bea says. “It's a family event for all ages, it's not just for children. And I think is especially for adults, when kids see them read, they just provide more of the role model.”