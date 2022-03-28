Don't miss the 41st Annual College Station Easter Celebration on April 9

The 41st Annual College Station Easter Celebration, one of the Brazos Valley's most anticipated events each spring, will be held at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Saturday, Apr. 9, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Activities at the free event will be available for children ages 7 and under, and will include an Easter Egg Hunt, egg roll, egg toss, carnival games, bounce houses, face painting, door prizes, kite flying, balloon animals, complimentary refreshments, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Our "Beeping Egg Hunt" will return for the community's blind and visually impaired (of all ages). The beeping eggs are assembled by College Station's Bomb Squad.

The event schedule is:

9 a.m. — Door prize registration begins at the stage.

9:30 a.m. — Carnival games, face painting, balloon animals, and concessions begin.

9:50 a.m. — The Easter Bunny Arrives!

10 a.m. — Egg Hunt begins on three fields (ages 3 and under, 4-5, and 6-7). The beeping eggs are on their own field. While they have a lot of eggs, the egg hunt goes very quickly, so guests are advised to be on time.

10:15 a.m. — Door Prize Drawing at the stage.

12:00 p.m. — Event concludes.

The College Station Easter Celebration, modeled after the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, has been hosted by the Bush Library and Museum in partnership with the College Station Police Department since 1999, but the event has a long tradition in College Station. The police department has been putting on this event since its humble beginnings in 1982.

Courtesy of George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum