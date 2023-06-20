Navasota Municipal Pool extends its hours for summer fun

Cool off with the City of Navasota as they offer extended pool hours starting Monday, June 27.

The Navasota Municipal Pool will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 1-7 p.m until the end of season (to be determined based on staffing).

There will be a dedicated hour from 7-8 p.m. for Lap swim, which will be available only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pool is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

General admission to enter is $5 and ages 2 and under are free! Children 14 years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information regarding the pool, contact the City of Navasota Parks & Recreation Department at (936) 825-6475.

Courtesy of City of Navasota