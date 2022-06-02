Whimsy & Wild Emporium is now open

× 1 of 12 Expand × 2 of 12 Expand × 3 of 12 Expand × 4 of 12 Expand × 5 of 12 Expand × 6 of 12 Expand × 7 of 12 Expand × 8 of 12 Expand × 9 of 12 Expand × 10 of 12 Expand × 11 of 12 Expand × 12 of 12 Expand Prev Next

Travel through the wardrobe to Narnia or visit Hogwarts Express' Platform 9 3/4 at Whimsy & Wild Emporium, a new children's bookstore located in downtown Bryan.

Each week the store will hold storytimes and a jump, wiggle, and shout class. In August, the store will host a Daddy-Daughter Craft Night and Mommy-Son Craft Night, alongside a Back To School Bash. Patrons can also book birthday parties with the venue featuring various themes including Alice In Wonderland Tea Party, Dinosaur Theme and Beauty and the Beast.

The store will also host various camps throughout the summer including mad scientist and cooking with the option for a 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tine or an extended day option from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Additionally, parents can add a daily lunch for $50.

Below are a list of camps which are available to children ages 4 to 10:

Mad Science Camp -- June 6-10

Cooking Camp -- June 13-17

Art Camp -- June 27-July 1

Nature Camp -- July 18-22

LEGO Camp -- July 25-29

STEM Camp -- August 8-12

Whimsy & Wild Emporium

214 N. Main St., Bryan, TX

whimsywildbcs@gmail.com

Hours

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.