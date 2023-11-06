Paw La La La La: Help your furry friends stay safe this holiday season with expert tips

As we enter the holiday season, many families will begin to see changes in routines and even the addition of different types of foods and drinks in their homes. Something that might not come to mind is how these changes can affect our pets and their behavior throughout the season. We talked with Texas A&M University School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences clinical professor Dr. Lori Teller to learn more about how you can ensure your pets are safe this holiday season; here’s what she had to say.

Treats & Eats

Turkey, sides and pies — oh my! These delicious treats not only entice humans in our families, but also pets who may try to sneak into the holiday dinner to find themselves a treat.

As ingredients to make family favorite dishes begin to hit your shopping list, it is important to know how these things can harm your pets and what things in particular that you may need to ensure is kept out of harm's way. Some things to be cautious with include chocolates or treats with xylitol, which is an artificial sweetener that is very toxic to animals in small doses.

In addition to sweet treats, Dr. Teller says there are other things that can also be dangerous to pets to include alcoholic beverages and the baking of bread, which can cause harm if ingested while it is rising. It is also important to keep pets away from meats that have been prepared with seasonings and special glazes as they may have things that can cause inflammation for pets.

“Those really fatty foods can lead to bouts of pancreatitis in our pets and not to mention the bones can also be a problem — they either cause a penetration in the gastrointestinal tract or cause a blockage that could result in emergency surgery,” Dr. Teller says.

For those looking to include their pets in the holiday fun, Dr. Teller says there are plenty of holiday foods that in moderation are quite healthy for your pet. A few things that are safe for pets to eat include small pieces of turkey with skin removed and no bones, bread or rolls with no butter and vegetables, like green beans, with no seasoning.

Before making them a plate, be sure to consider their current health status to ensure there are no underlying health problems that can affect their ability to consume these special treats.

“What's really important is if you're feeding your pet some of these treats during the holidays, do remember that they have added calories,” Dr. Teller says. “You will need to cut back on their regular food to ensure your dogs and cats do not get more than 10% of their calories coming from treats or supplemental foods.”

Holiday Decor & Plants

While you’re decorating your home to become holly and jolly, Dr. Teller says there are multiple things that you can do to make sure your holiday decor is pet-friendly. Starting with a main statement of the holiday season, your Christmas tree is an important part of the holiday that can easily be dangerous to pets.

“Anchor the tree to the wall — cats tend to climb trees and dogs like to pull on things on the trees — they can very easily tip the tree over, which can cause an injury to your pet or to a nearby human,” Dr. Teller says. “If you have a very curious dog or cat, try to keep them out of reach of those particular things that may be edible like strings of popcorn, candy canes and chocolates.”

Anything with an open flame is another thing to be aware of as pets can get too curious and inquire themselves or even may knock the flame over, which can cause a fire within your home.

As the holidays roll around, there also tends to be an increase of plants in homes, and Dr. Teller says one thing to be sure to keep away from pets is mistletoe, which is poisonous to pets. Another thing to keep away from your pet is poinsettias, though they do not pose as much of a threat in small doses.

“Poinsettias really are not as toxic as people have been led to believe,” Dr. Teller says. “They can cause some irritation of the mouth if pets chew on the poinsettia, which may cause some excessive salivation and if your pet eats more than a few nibbles, that could cause some vomiting and diarrhea, but really it takes a fair amount of nibbling on a poinsettia for that to be a problem.”

Travel & Guests

Whether you are hitting the road this holiday season or hosting guests in your own home, there are a number of things to consider when it comes to your pets safety and well-being. Dr. Teller says those who are traveling and taking their pets should plan ahead and ensure that all supplies that are needed before hitting the road.

"If you're taking your pet with you, know your route and know that your pet is going to be welcome at every place that you stay,” Dr. Teller says. “Make sure your pet is wearing some kind of identification on a collar and that it has a microchip in case it does get loose and happens to slip its collar as well.”

Those who are keeping their pets at home while they travel should make arrangements as soon as possible as boarding facilities and pet sitters often book up fast, Dr. Teller says.

For those who will have guests visit their home, Dr. Teller says it is important to take precaution to ensure your pet will be comfortable during their stay or if other people’s pets are visiting your home, you may need to take additional precautions for their safety.

“If you're going to be entertaining in your home, know your pets,” Dr. Teller says. “Some pets love the party, love the excitement and the energy, but if your pet is is is more of an introvert, then make alternative arrangements to have a quiet place in the bedroom where were party goers will not be bothering them, put the radio on softly and give them a chew or something to keep them entertained, or find a kennel or a friend where they can stay overnight so that they are not stressed out by the party.”

In Case of Emergency

If your pet falls victim to a holiday danger, Dr. Teller says it is important to act fast and ensure they get the care they need. For those in the Brazos Valley, she says the Texas A&M University Small Animal Hospital operates their phones and services 24/7 to ensure area pets stay safe.

Another resource for those no matter where they are is the Pet Poison Helpline or the ASPCA Poison Hotline, which can help determine if your pet has ingested something that is toxic and if it was a lethal dose.