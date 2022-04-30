Serious Fun

“Play is the work of children,” said the influential educator Maria Montessori, who passed away 70 years ago on May 6. Fred Rogers, the beloved children’s television icon, said something similar — “Play is serious learning.” Learning isn’t limited to the classroom, of course — in fact, once school’s out is the perfect time to devote to the business of play. Forget the batteries or the electric chargers — here are some age-appropriate items that won’t run out of juice and may even withstand the test of time. Not only are they intended to spark children’s imagination, but who knows where these simple suggestions may lead? Cultivating creativity from an early age can inspire young minds to explore solutions, and perhaps one day, they’ll grow up to become the world’s great problem solvers — we hope! — Ellen Ritscher Sackett

Soft and Squishy

No matter how little or big, all ages, from newborns on up, can wrap their arms around these award-winning stuffed toys that nabbed the 2021 National Parenting Product Award and The Toy Association’s 2022 Toy of the Year. They are as comforting as the softest fleece baby blankie and as squishy as marshmallows, hence their name. Each one of the more than 1,000 plump pals comes with its own name and personality. Just like Beanie Baby mania during the late ‘90s, Squishamallows have become collectable for kids as well as grown ups since they first arrived on store shelves in 2017. There have been multiple collections released over the years, with its newest line being the reversible Flip-a-Mallows. This locally-owned toy store — and Squishmallow paradise! — carries fidget toys, activity books, and costume clothes for kids of all ages. Prices vary based on size and collection, $5.99 and up.

Learning Express Toys

1505 E. University Drive #130, College Station

(979) 234-9000

learningexpress.com

Building Blocks

Toddlers can bring learning into the bathtub while babies can teethe on this durable 12-block set. Children can stack and match up the interlocking pieces, adorned with various tactile and geometric shapes, animal kingdom critters, numbers, and textured fruits. Cleanup is easy with warm, soapy water, and the mold-resistant blocks can be put in the freezer to help soothe sore gums and boo-boos that can’t be easily healed with a kiss. Made by the small, woman-owned Three Hearts Modern Teething Accessories based in Houston, their toys are made with natural beech wood and BPA-free, non-toxic silicone. These blocks can be found at the new downtown Bryan children’s bookstore set to open in June, with plans in the works to host birthday parties and offer tutoring and music lessons. Its online store is already open for business. For ages 3 months and up. $40.

Whimsy & Wild Emporium

214 N. Main Street, Bryan

whimsywildbcs@gmail.com

Whimsyandwildemporium.com

Dress for Success

Want your little one to grow up to be an Aggie one day? Start ‘em thinking about it when they’re young by dressing them in Texas A&M maroon and white with the likeness of Reveille hand-smocked onto the trim. Made by Fort Worth-based company Ruth and Ralph, these adorable outfits are classy yet comfortable for summer playdates and make for a good game day uniforms so tiny tykes (and the Aggies who love them) can show off their school spirit. The line includes a bubble, dress, overalls, and a shirt-and-shorts set that fits newborn to size 7 and can be found at this mother-and-daughter owned-and-operated store that primarily sells baby and children’s clothing and accessories; women's apparel and accessories; and home and gift products. We give this toddler fashion statement a whoop and a gig ‘em — and don’t be surprised when your kiddo’s first word is howdy! Starting at $60.

The Gift Box

4444 State Highway 6 S #800, College Station

(979) 690-7900

thegiftboxcstx.com

Vroom! Vroom!

These handmade vehicles are built to last and will handle even the roughest backyard terrain. Little hands can easily grip these brightly painted block toys lovingly made by the late Timothy Hendrickson of Bremond and geared for toddlers and children ages 7 and under. No two are the same — some are cars, others are trucks; some have headlights, bumpers, or painted windows, and others don’t — so your child can pick their favorite. The small book shop is dedicated to children’s, teen, and young adult literature, including classics grownups may remember from their own childhood. The inventory is supplemented with gift items, paper products, and a curated collection of toys made in America or by fair trade. Don’t initially look for a yellow door, though — discover this hidden treasure trove by first passing through Calvert Boutique. $21.95.

The Yellow Door Book Store

515 S. Main Street, Calvert

theyellowdoorbookstore.com

theyellowdoorbookstore@gmail.com

Magnetic Geometrics

Pick a toy — any toy! There’s a good chance you’ll find what you’re looking for at Becky Newman’s jam-packed store geared for children, originally her grandparents’ home, that started out in the garage 32 years ago. It’s “like being inside of a toy box,” says Becky, a former kindergarten teacher, who helps guide customers to whatever strikes their fancy, from the nostalgic to the newest craze. The STEM-approved Magna-Qubix sets captured our attention for their vividly bright plastic pyramids, prisms, hexagons, and cubes that snap together with magnets and challenge the imagination to create countless 3D shapes. They’re compatible with the original 2D Magna-tiles and come in sets of 19, 29, and 85 pieces. $19.99, $29.99, $69.99.

The Barnhill House Toys and Books

606 S. Austin St., Brenham

(979) 836-1817

thebarnhillhouse.com