Time for Summer Fun!

Once school’s out, the fun comes out to play! We have compiled an extensive list of summer camps in the Brazos Valley to help your child have the best school vacation possible — and give parents a well-deserved break.

Aggie Baseball Camp

Texas A&M University Campus

Ages 5 to 19 years old

June 27 – August 4

jhutchins@athletics.tamu.edu

12thman.com

July 21 – 23: Premier Stars

Ages 11 to 14 years old

This is an excellent opportunity for 7th, 8th, and 9th graders to gain valuable instruction and exposure from the Aggie baseball staff. Camp includes a scrimmage where players can showcase their skills and learn in a hands-on environment. Campers will need to bring their own lunch.

June 27; July 13, 27; August 4: Hitting Under the Lights

Ages 5 to 19 years old

This first year camp will introduce the camper to Coach Earley’s hitting drills and rotations that the Aggie baseball team do on a daily basis. The best part is it will be done on a cool summer night and under the lights. Campers will receive a hitting evaluation from the Aggie baseball staff.

July 18 – 20: Prospect Stars

Ages 13 to 19 years old

Prospect Stars is an excellent opportunity for the high school player to gain valuable instruction and exposure from the Aggie baseball staff. It is a unique opportunity to be able to showcase your skills in front of our coaches while getting quality instruction and feedback. Players will receive a detailed evaluation on all aspects of the game from coaching staff.

June 30 – July 2: Future Stars

Ages 8 to 12 years old

This camp is designed for the advanced youth player. It is an excellent opportunity for 4th-6th graders to gain valuable instruction and exposure from the Aggie baseball staff. Players will receive a detailed evaluation on all aspects of the game from coaching staff.

July 11: Senior Pitching/Hitting

Ages 12 to 19 years old

Pitchers learn to pitch the Aggie way from one of the most respected pitching coaches in the country. Campers will learn important work-up drills, throwing progressions, and pitching routines while receiving instruction and video analysis from the coaching staff. This specialized hitting camp is designed to cover various hitting drills and techniques. Hitters will be taught advanced swing fundamentals as well as proper mechanics.

July 12: Youth Pitching/Hitting

Ages 5 to 12 years old

Pitchers learn to pitch the Aggie way from one of the most respected pitching coaches in the country. Campers will learn important work-up drills, throwing progressions, and pitching routines while receiving instruction and video analysis from the coaching staff. This specialized hitting camp is designed to cover various hitting drills and techniques. Hitters will be taught advanced swing fundamentals as well as proper mechanics.

July 13: Elite Catching

Ages 5 to 19 years old

This demanding camp will feature throwing, blocking, receiving, and playmaking drills designed to make you a force on the field next year.

Aggie Golf Camp

Aggie Golf Learning Center

Ages 9 to 18 years old

June 13 – 20

aggiegolfcamp@athletics.tamu.edu

aggiegolfschool.com

The Aggie Golf Camp is a great opportunity for young golfers to spend several days with outstanding collegiate golf coaches. The time spent with the coaches and players will expose them to the world of collegiate golf. Whether the camper is beginner, intermediate, or advanced, the camp promises to serve as a means for young players to be introduced to some of Texas' finest coaches. Many of today's great college golfers attended golf camps in the summer to be introduced to the college game. Furthermore, the campers will build friendships with other golfers so they can share the game of golf forever.

Aggie Softball Camps

Texas A&M University Campus

Ages 7 to 18 years old

June 13 – 22

aggiesoftballcamps@athletics.tamu.edu

aggiesoftballcamp.com

Aggie Swim Camp

Texas A&M University Campus

Ages 8 to 18 years old

May 31 – June 22

aggieswimcamp@gmail.com

aggieswimcamp.com

The Aggie Swim Camp is known as the premiere technique-based camp where our philosophy is “individual attention.” We do one-on-one analysis and stroke work with every camper, every day. The Aggie Swim Camp is known for being the first major collegiate swim camp to send home a videotape of each camper, included in the cost of the camp. This DVD includes extensive filming above water, below water, and starts and turns with voice-over stroke instruction, as well as one-on-one video analysis with camp coaches daily. It is a great reference tool that you can use all year long.

Aggie Tennis Camp

Texas A&M University Campus

Ages 9 to 18 years old

June 5 – July 21

(830) 499-1559

aggietenniscamp.com

For the last twelve years, Aggie Tennis Camp brought you what many think is the finest tennis camp in the United States. Whether you are an “old timer” or a “new inductee”, they invite you to join the A&M family for Fun in the Sun in Aggieland this summer.

Arts Council of the Brazos Valley Summer Camps

June 6 – July 11

(979) 696-2787

acbv.org

These weeklong camps offer your child five days of educational and creative activities with a professional artist. Supplies are provided. The summer camp will run for a total of 6 weeks starting the week of June 6th through the week of July 11th. There will be two sessions per day, Monday through Friday.

BCS Libraries’ Summer Reading Program

Bryan + College Station Public Library System

June 1 – July 31

bcslibrary.org

Welcome to the Bryan + College Station Public Library System’s 2022 Summer Reading Program! The 2022 theme is Oceans of Possibilities. When you register online for Summer Reading, you are signing up to read for 30 total days. And you can read anything! As you “level up” through the 30 days, you’ll earn badges, bragging rights, and the chance to earn prizes (like gift cards). You will also be able to write book reviews for the books you love and want others to read.

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Summer Nature Camps

June 6 – August 12

(979) 776-2195

brazosvalleymuseum.org

Studying science and history helps children know and understand the world around them. The museum offers your child this opportunity in a safe, fun, and educational setting. Through non-traditional teaching techniques, campers are encouraged to explore science, animal behavior, history, and their local environment using interactive lessons and educational games and crafts.

June 6 – 10: Awesome Anatomy

June 13 – 17: Inventions & Inventors

June 20 – 24: Creepy Crawlies

June 27 – July 1: Nature's Mysteries

July 4 – 8: Blast to Boonville's Past

July 11 – 15: Ocean Explorers

July 25 – 29: Digging into Dinos

August 1 – 5: Forests around the World

August 8 – 12: Underground Adventures

Bryan Aquatics Swim Lessons

Bryan Aquatic Center

Ages 6 months old to adult

June 6 – August

(979) 209-5528

bryantx.gov/parks-and-recreation/pools-and-aquatic-facilities

Bryan Parks and Recreation is proud to partner with the American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim program – a program that has been teaching swimming and water safety for over 100 years across the country. The LTS program focuses on developing swimming skills in a logical and refined progression that includes not only swimming skills but also teaches participants how to be safe in, on, and around the water.

Camp Adventure

Texas A&M University Campus

Ages 8 to 12 years old

May 30 – June 10

(979) 862-4874

campadventure.tamu.edu/schedules-and-registration

Camp Adventure is a two-week day camp at Texas A&M University sponsored by the Department of Health and Kinesiology. They have planned an exciting and fun program for your child which includes outdoor adventure experiences and a few sports skills.

Camp Allen

Camp Allen Facility

Ages 8 to 16 years old

June 5 – August 6

(936) 825-7175

campallen.org/summercampcalendar.html

Camp Allen is a year-round facility located one hour northwest of Houston near Navasota, Texas. Camp Allen accommodates a variety of spiritual, social, corporate, and educational events for all ages in addition to their founding summer camp program.

Camp Blessing

Ages 7 to 25+ years old

May 31 – August 6

(281) 259-5789

campblessing.org

We are an award-winning Christian summer camp ministry designed for children and young adults with special needs (physical/developmental/intellectual disabilities) to experience a week-long residential, barrier-free camp surrounding them with love, acceptance, and fun. Since 2006, more than 6,300 campers and volunteers have experienced this life-changing ministry.

May 31 – June 4: Term 1

Ages 7 to 24 years old

June 7 – 11: Term 2

Ages 25 years old and up

June 14 – 18: Term 3

Ages 7 to 24 years old (siblings 7 to 12 years old)

June 21 – 25: Term 4

Ages 7 to 24 years old

June 28 – July 2: Term 5

Ages 25 years old and up

July 5 – 9: Term 6

Ages 7 to 24 years old (siblings 7 to 12 years old)

July 12 – 16: Term 7

Ages 7 to 24 years old

July 19 – 23: Term 8

Ages 25 years old and up

July 26 – 30: Term 9

Ages 7 to 24 years old

August 2 – 6: Term 10

Ages 7 to 24 years old

Camp Hopewell

HopeWell Classical School Summer Camp

Ages 4 to 30 years old

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; June – August

(979) 888-0068

veryspecialcamps.com/summer-camps/HopeWell-2647.html

Hopewell is a program where children and young adults with autism and other developmental needs, will be nurtured through individual planning, creative, and therapeutic approaches. Campers can choose four classes each week and transition to independent living, with career planning and internships available.

Camp Invention: Explore

A&M United Methodist Church

Grades K through 6

July 11 – 15

invent-web.ungerboeck.com/programsearch/moreinfo.aspx

Give your young innovator an unforgettable adventure! All-new, hands-on activities will launch their imagination and get their confidence soaring as they explore STEM fun from the oceans to outer space.

Camp Mending Hearts

Christ Church - Children's Building

Grades K through 6

July 11 – 14

(979) 704-6406

mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/campmendinghearts

Camp Mending Hearts gives young children the experience of healing together with other children who have also experienced the death of a loved one and are trying to process their feelings of grief. Join us for a week of play, laughter, and healing.

Camp Millican

Millican Reserve Land Conservancy

Ages 4 to 14 years old

June 1 – July 29

(979) 985-5630

millicanreserve.com/camp-millican

June 1 – 3, June 29 – July 1, July 27 – 29: Explorers Camp

Explorers Camp is designed specifically for younger campers to provide an enriching outdoor learning experience. These younger campers will have the opportunity to explore nature from the ground up through playful adventures created just for early elementary aged kids.

June 20 – 24, July 11 – 15, July 18 – 22: Pathfinders Camp

Pathfinders Camp promotes healthy discovery and outdoor adventures. As an outdoor program, this camp provides a fun, enriching experience aimed at strengthening a child’s sense of well-being and cultivating a bond with nature.

June 6 – 10, June 13 – 17: Young Rangers Camp

Young Rangers Camp is centered around adventure, leadership, communication, and team building. Young Ranger’s have the opportunity to volunteer at Pathfinders Camp Sessions for no additional charge (limited availability per general camp session)!

Camp Smiles

Camp For All in Burton, TX

Ages 6 to 14 years old

July 3 – 8

(713) 838-9050

eastersealshouston.org/Programs/camps.html

A week-long overnight camp for children ages 6-14 with cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders. Volunteers work one on one with a camper and act as their buddy and personal care giver for the week. Each day campers participate in typical outdoor camp activities like rock climbing, fishing, paintball, karaoke, swimming and many more that have all been adapted to fit the needs of each camper.

CampVentures

Kiddie Academy – College Station

Ages 5 to 12 years old

XXX (DATES TO COME)

(979) 690-5771

kiddieacademy.com/academies/college-station

When schools are out and it's summer break, you can rely on Kiddie Academy’s® CampVentures® for your summer childcare. Our summer daycare programs turns your child’s ordinary summer into a summer of exciting exploration. Through hands-on activities, field trips, and themed events, we make our kids summer camp fun, yet educational by expanding on our Life Essentials® curriculum and helping them make connections to the world around them.

Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley Summer Camps

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

Ages 5 to 11 years old

May 31–August 12

(979) 779-5437

cmbv.org

May 31 – June 3: It’s a Small World

Get those passports ready! We will discover the geography, topography, art and culture of each continent while we learn songs and games from different regions around the world.

June 6 – 10: Space is the Place

Blast off into the stratosphere where we will learn about planets, stars, and all things other worldly.

June 13 – 17: Launch Pad

Our annual entrepreneur’s camp will let your budding business owner hone in on an idea, learn how to make it happen from community leaders, and end the week with a cool marketplace.

June 20 – 24: Fizz, Boom, Pop

This popular camp is back! Chemistry and Physics collide in this week filled with wacky experiments and demonstrations.

June 27 – July 1: Create and Innovate

This camp is a super-sized version of our Innovation Station! You will have a whole week to plan, tinker and engineer some fantastic projects and experiments.

July 11 – 15: Gardens, Glaciers, and Geodes

This week, we will do everything from plant seeds to learn about the biggest rocks and landforms on Earth.

July 18 – 22: Under the Sea

Everyone’s favorite camp is back again! With lots of help from our friends in the Oceanography Department at Texas A&M we will dive deep and learn all about the ocean’s plants and animals and their interactions with the marine environment.

July 25 – 29: Masterpiece Makers

Calling all Picassos! We will spend this week learning about artists and art movements from all over the world while using different media and materials to make some truly masterful creations.

Aug 1 – 5: Culinary Kids

Tie up those aprons! For this CMBV favorite, we will learn about nutrition, hear from some local chefs, and make some fun snacks.

Aug 8 – 12: Time Travelers

Do you ever wish you could visit a different place in time? This is your chance! Hop in our time machine and join us while we journey back in time and visit a new era each day.

City of Bryan Camps & Programs

May 31 – August 5

Ages 5 to 18 years old

(979) 209-5528

bryantx.gov/parks-and-recreation/youth-programs

May 31 – August 5: Camp HERO

Ages 5 to 12 years old

Sam Houston Elementary

May 31 – August 5: Neal Recreation Center Summer Camp

Ages 5 to 12 years old

Neal Recreation Center

June 6 – July 24: Bryan Thunderbolts Track Club

Ages 5 to 18 years old

Merrill Green Stadium at Bryan High School

June 6 – July 15: Summer Parks Program

Ages 5 to 12 years old

Bonham Park, Sue Haswell Park, Tanglewood Park, and Villa West Park

City of College Station Summer Camps

June 1 – July 30

Ages 3 to 15 years old

(979) 764-3486

cstx.gov/camps

May 31 – June 24, July 5 – 29: Full Day Camps

Ages 6 to 15 years old

Lincoln Recreation Center

June 6 – 10: A Bug’s Life

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

June 6 – 10, June 13 – 17: Taekwon-Do Classes

Ages 6 to 15 years old

Southwood Community Center

June 6 – 10, June 20 – 24: Football Skills Camp

Ages 3 to 13 years old

Stephen C. Beachy Central Park

June 6 – 10, June 13 – 17, June 20 – 24, July 5 – 8, July 11 – 15, July 18 – 22, July 25 – 29: Nature Center Lunch Break

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

June 6 – 10: Silly Science

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

June 6 – 10, June 13 – 17, July 11 – 15, July 18 – 22, July 25 – 29: Kids Cooking Series

Ages 8 to 12 years old

Lincoln Recreation Center

June 13 – 17, July 11 – 15: Extreme Marine

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

June 13 – 17: Speed & Agility Skills Camp

Ages 3 to 13 years old

Lincoln Recreation Center

June 13 – 17, July 11 – 15: Digging for Dinosaurs

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

June 20 – 24: Nature Detectives

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

June 20 – 24: Extraordinary Sites

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

June 27 – July 1, July 18 – 22: Outdoor Wilderness Camp

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

June 27 – July 1: Basketball Skills Camp

Ages 3 to 13 years old

Lincoln Recreation Center

July 5 – 8: Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

July 5 – 8: Superhero Week

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

July 11 – 15: Having Fun with Balloon Art

Ages 8 to 12 years old

Lincoln Recreation Center

July 18 – 22: People of the Past

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

July 25 – 29: Reptile Roundup

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

July 25 – 29: Galaxy Quest

Ages 7 to 12 years old

Lick Creek Nature Center

June 7 – 23: CampAble

Ages 6 to 12 years old

Southwood Community Center

Class Act Etiquette Camp

Hilton College Station Hotel & Conference Center

Ages 6 to 18 years old

June 14 – 17

(979) 690-0606

susansballroomdance.com/classactetiquettecamp

Class Act is a dining, etiquette and dance course that teaches essential social skills for young people. Camp sessions cover everything from basic manners and dining etiquette to cell phone courtesy and job skills. Students learn popular ballroom and swing dance skills. Class Act will help your child build character, confidence, and courtesy.

Code Ninjas Summer Camps

Code Ninjas

May 30 – August 12

(979) 690-8828

codeninjas.com/tx-college-station

May 30 – June 3, July 11 – 15: Adventures in Design

Ninjas will explore different programming concepts as they create various games inspired by Breakout, Snake, Flappy Bird, and more using a block-based programming language called Scratch—a kid-friendly, visual programming environment developed by MIT.

May 30 – June 3, July 5 – 8, August 1 – 5: Intro to Roblox Development

In this hands-on, fully guided experience, Ninjas will learn the basics of game building and creative development in Roblox, an exciting, online gaming platform.

June 6 – 10, June 27 – July 1: Next-Level Roblox Development

Experienced Roblox game builders will take their skills to the next level in this camp as they learn coding fundamentals and dig deeper into the game-making side of Roblox. Using the Lua programming language Ninjas will create their own timed, sudden-death Roblox game along with an interactive obstacle course.

June 6 – 10, July 25 – 29: Makers with Microcontroller

Ninjas will explore the exciting world of physical computing with a microcontroller called micro:bit. This tiny computer makes it possible for Ninjas to design a variety of interactive projects, such as a wearable pedometer, digital pet, a multiplayer game, and more.

June 13 – 17, June 27 – July 1, July 5 – 8: Modding with Minecraft®

Developed for experienced Minecraft® players, this camp teaches Ninjas how to make unique mods, or modifications that change the game. They will create their own custom tools, weapons, armor, enemies, and more!

June 13 – 17, August 1 – 5: Composing with Code

Ninjas will compose with code as they learn how to program music in an application called Sonic Pi. They will combine music and computer science concepts to ignite a new passion in the digital arts world.

June 20 – 24, July 11 – 15, August 8 – 12: Code Your Own Robot in Minecraft®

Ninjas will use code to control a robot in Minecraft Education Edition®. Through simple programming, they'll apply complex computer science concepts to automate the boring parts of Minecraft® such as farming, digging and more.

June 20 – 24, July 18 – 22, August 8 – 12: Become a YouTuber

Ninjas will learn how to create and customize their own YouTube channel, including the design of unique channel art, profile pictures, and video thumbnails. They will also be guided through how to record, edit, and upload videos.

July 18 – 22, July 25 – 29: Moviemaking with Minecraft®

Ninjas will shift their imagination into high gear as they learn scene building, storytelling, and video recording featuring their own Minecraft® world. They will also jump into the basics of editing and mixing audio as they produce their final stories as short movies.

Cook n Grow Summer Camps

Ages 5 to 12 years old

June 6 – July 29

(832) 952-1771

cookngrow.com

June 6 – 10, June 20 – 24: Cocinando Ando

Here at Cook n Grow™ we learn about other places through food, culture, and language. To keep your child immersed in Spanish during the Summer, we offer a camp series designed for kids in Dual or Trilingual Programs. We'll cook and bake from scratch while practicing Spanish. The kids will practice at their own pace and will pick up a few new words too!

June 6 – 10, July 4 – 8: The World is Batter With Cake

This week is all about cake! Our instructors will teach your little chef fun tricks to polish their baking skills and become masters in cake baking and decorating. In this class, your child will be able to recreate their favorite cake flavors and designs as well as create their own. Our instructors will ensure that your child enjoys their time cooking while still teaching kitchen safety and learning delicious recipes.

June 6 – 10, July 11 – 15: Asian Creations

School is out! It's time to relax, and to enjoy good food! This week will be "Asian Food" themed. During this class, kids will learn to make delicious food like spring rolls, sushi, noodles, and so much more!

June 13 – 17, July 25 – 29: Italian Favorites

School is out! It's time to relax, and to enjoy good food! You should take this time to enroll your kids in a camp that will teach them some fun, new cooking skills! This week will be "Italian Food" themed. During this class, kids will learn about making fresh food such as spaghetti, cannolis, and so much more!

June 13 – 17, July 18 – 22: Nailed It!

Inspired by the Netflix baking competition, your little chef will be challenged to recreate an edible masterpiece. The baker who does the best job will be the challenge winner that day! This camp is all about creativity and competition and, of course, getting to enjoy your own masterpieces! Our camps will provide a hands-on experience in the kitchen, they will even be making their own snacks.

June 20 – 24, July 18 – 22: Kids Baking 101

Calling all young bakers! It's time to let the real fun begin at our summer camp. This summer, Cook N Grow is so excited to turn your child into a baker! This week's class theme we will be focusing on baking. Baking is science, kids will learn the basics of baking and will give them the confidence to start playing and experimenting at home.

June 27 – July 1, July 11 – 15: Camp Colombia

Have you found yourself drooling over arepas con queso while watching Encanto? This summer, bring the kids to make some at Cook n Grow™. We can't wait to share with your kids all we love about la tierrita. Join us and explore the rich, colorful, and beautiful Colombian culture, based on our fun adventures in the kitchen. We'll make not only arepas but many different Colombian staples from scratch.

June 27 – July 1, July 25 – 29: Cake vs. Cake

This is a battle of the bakers to see who can make the best cake! Each day our bakers will be baking and decorating a cake and our judges will decide which cake is the Cake of the Day. This is such a fun camp for those kiddos who love to bake and show off their creativity. Our camps will provide hands-on experience in the kitchen.

July 4 – 8: Pastelitos

Pastelitos means little cakes in Spanish! Here at Cook n Grow™ we learn about other places through food, culture, and language. We offer a camp series designed for kiddos in Dual language Programs, to keep them immersed in Spanish during the Summer too. We'll bake from scratch while practicing Spanish.

CSISD Summer Day Camp

Pebble Creek Elementary & Spring Creek Elementary

Grades K through 6

May 31 – August 5

(979) 764-5430

summerdaycamp.csisd.org

JR Camp: JR Camp is for children who have completed grades K-2. Age appropriate activities are planned for this younger group of children to give them the best summer experience we can provide. JR campers will also be offered a variety of activities including swimming, large and small group games, interest-focused morning activities, crafts, and cabin time. Fun and interesting field trips within the Brazos Valley and several other cities will be taken by air-conditioned CSISD buses weekly.

SR Camp: SR Camp is for children who have completed grades 3-6 and is designed to interest and challenge older children. Programming will offer each camper a variety of activities including swimming, large and small group games, interest focused morning activities, crafts, and cabin time. Senior campers will also travel to cool destinations like Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Splashtown.

Degallery

Ages 5 to 17 years old

June 13 – August 12

(979) 704-3090

degallery.us/camps

School holidays are the best time of year for kids – no school, no homework – just fun! Keep your children busy with Degallery’s art adventure camps! Create multiple art projects, including paintings, drawings, mixed-media, and more. Receive customized, one-on-one art instruction with professionally trained artists, and learn more about the fabulous history of art.

Expressions Dance and Music

Ages 5 to 11 years old

June 6 – August 4

(979) 693-1153

expressionsdanceandmusic.net/summer-camps-2022

June 6 – 9: Bow Bonanza Camp

Ages 5 to 11 years old

Dancers will show off their favorite hairstyles all week as they make glamorous crafts, explore a world of creativity through games, shine as they practice dances, and of course bows galore! Camp will conclude with a glittery performance.

June 13 – 16: Ballet Clinic

Ages 6 years old and up

This clinic will allow dancers to spend dedicated time to focus on ballet technique and performance. The week will end with an in-studio performance for parents and friends.

June 20 – 23, July 11 – 14: Hip Hop Clinic

Ages 6 years old and up

This clinic will provide dancers with a safe-creative space to work on developing coordination, musicality, and control within the hip hop genre. Each day dancers will learn a different, high energy combo that will explore various techniques. The week will end with an in-studio performance for parents and friends.

June 27 – 30: Jazz/Contemporary Clinic

Ages 6 years old and up

This clinic will allow dancers specialized time to explore two popular styles of dance, Jazz and Contemporary. Dancers will concentrate on technical skills and musicality through focused technique time. The week will end with an in-studio performance for parents and friends.

June 14 – 16, July 19 – 21: Cinderella’s Circle

Ages 3 to 5 years old

Dancers will explore creative movement and ballet while dressed as their favorite princess. Each dancer will enjoy glamorous makeovers, shopping sprees, and a daily craft and tea party. The week will end with a magical in-studio performance.

June 20 – 23: Disney Zombies Camp

Ages 5 to 11 years old

Get ready to dance and sing along with Addison and Zed from the popular show, Disney Zombies. Dancers will be learning all the best dance moves created by the Seabrook High and Zombietown characters. The week will be full of Halloween-inspired crafts, shopping, and a short performance to round out the week.

July 11 – 14: Llama Fiesta Camp

Ages 5 to 11 years old

Get ready to dance, party, and bring out your creative side with this fun Llama-themed camp. Your favorite characters and songs from The Emperor's New Groove will inspire the dancer's imagination to soar through movement, crafts, and games. The fiesta will conclude with a short performance.

July 25 – 28: Princess & Dragons Camp

Ages 5 to 11 years old

Calling all princess and dragon lovers alike! This camp is inspired by popular movies Raya and the Last Dragon and How to Train your Dragon. Dancers will go on daring adventures, explore movement and creativity through games and crafts, and create an end of camp dance showoff.

August 1 – 4: Rapunzel’s Fairytale Adventure Camp

Ages 5 to 11 years old

Let your hair down as you explore the captivating story of the brave princess trapped in a tower and the heroic prince who aids in her escape. Dancers will venture inside the classic fairytale as they dance, craft, and play the day away! Camp will conclude with a short performance.

July 18 – 21: Lil’ Wranglers Bootcamp

Ages 5 years old and up

Sign up for Wrangler Boot Camp and learn to dance just like the Lil' and Elite Wranglers. This camp is also geared towards those dancers wanting to audition for the Lil' Wrangler team as well as current 101, LW, or EW dancers.

Kindermusik Summer Classes

Kindermusik of College Station-Bryan

Ages newborn to 9 years old

June 6 – August 1

(979) 693-0304

kindermusikofcollegestation.com/summer-2022-classes

Weeks of June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25; August 1: Foundations

Ages newborn to 12 months old

In Foundations, you and your little one will experience relaxed, stress free learning through lap bounces, singing, instrument playing, and dancing. You will learn about your baby’s early development, how to fine-tune her baby-communication skills, and receive expert advice and parenting resources based on the most recent research in early childhood development.

Weeks of June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25; August 1: Level 1

Ages 12 to 24 months old

Through music, giggles and excitement abound in Level 1 when little ones are bouncing to the steady beat of a lap bounce or anticipating the unpredictability of a stop and go game. You and your child will delight in a celebration of your very young child’s growing new movement and language skills.

Weeks of June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25; August 1: Level 2

Ages 2 to 3.5 years old

In class, you will be amazed at your toddler’s budding creativity as you encourage your child to initiate his own ideas and respond in his own way through singing, movement, and the playing of instruments. With you right there as his best teacher, your little one will uncover an engaging musical world while building confidence, self-control, and communication skills in an accepting environment.

Weeks of June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25; August 1: Level 3

Ages 3.5 to 5 years old

For the preschool child, imagination is everything. In a Level 3 class, your preschooler’s natural love of music, storytelling, and imaginative play is combined to create a remarkable learning process. Level 3 allows us – and you – to nurture your child’s budding musicality, creativity, and love of music while laying the groundwork for future music study.

Weeks of June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25; August 1: Cool Ukes

Ages 6to 9 years old (or graduates of Level 4 or 5)

The uke is a really cool instrument. It has been made popular, again, by folks like Taylor Swift and Zac Efron. After learning just a few chords, many songs can be played on the ukulele, making ukes really enjoyable. The uke is a stepping stone to other string instruments; and really, all instruments, since in class we play chords and train our ear with playing in tune and listening.

M&M Ranch Camps and Lessons

June 21 – July 15

mmhorseranch.com

July 10 – 15: Girl’s Overnight Clinic

Girls care for their horses, feed them, and bathe them when needed. Mornings are spent with the horses at the barn, arenas, and trails. Students will have lots of time riding and learning different skills, problem solving, horse care, and basic health care.

June 21, 22, 24, 28, 29; July 1: Summer Lesson Program

If your child loves horses and wants to take lessons, this is a great way to start. We only take a limited number of kids so we are able to help each child individually improve their horsemanship skills. We value quality teaching and individual attention to each of our students.

Moran Camp Xtreme

Camp for All

Ages unspecified

July 10 – 15

(210) 241-2508

tirrfoundation.org

The Institute for Rehabilitation and Research Foundation (TIRR Foundation) created Moran Camp Xtreme over 20 years ago. Camp Xtreme strives to provide a camp experience without boundaries. At Camp Xtreme, a child’s wheelchair is never a barrier to participating. Camp Xtreme provides a variety of different camping opportunities throughout the year.

Ages 3 to 10 years old

May 31 – August 13

(979) 776-0018

powersportskids.com/programs/day-camps

Primary School Summer Camps

Aggieland Country School

Ages 3 to 7 years old

June 6 – August 5

(979) 696-1674

aggielandcountryschool.com

Project LEAP

Locations in Austin, TX

Ages 14 to 22 years old

June 10 – July 31

shelbi.davenport@ag.tamu.edu

cdd.tamu.edu/education/project-leap

The Leadership, Employability, and Advocacy Project will select 30 youth from qualified applicants across the state of Texas. This exciting educational ten-day training program includes a tour of the state capitol, a meeting with state level officials, and one day of mock legislative sessions.

June 10 – 19: LEAP I

July 22 – 31: LEAP II

Purple Turtle Summer Camps

Grades 1 through 12

June 13 – August 12

(979) 777-6535

purpleturtleartstudio.com

The school year has flown by and we are excitedly preparing for a summer full of art, friends, and fun here at Purple Turtle! We have some awesome things in store for you, including new weekly Open Studio sessions where you and your kids can come in and use any of our supplies, tools, and space to create masterpieces galore – and we handle the clean up. We will have our traditional summer classes and more for ages Pre-K to adult.

June 13 – 17, June 20 – 24, June 27 – July 1, July 11 – 15, July 25 – 29, August 1 – 5, August 8 – 12: Drawing and Painting

Grades 1 through 5

June 13 – 17, June 27 – July 1: Music Camp

Grades 1 through 4

July 6 – 8: Advanced Open Studio

Grades 5 through 12

July 11 – 15, August 1 – 5: SuperFly Comic Creations

Grades 3 through 8

July 25 – 29: iPad Digital Art Course

Grades 5 through 12

School of Rock Summer Camps

School of Rock Bryan/College Station

Ages 7 to 18 years old

June 6 – August 5

(979) 977-2019

schoolofrock.com/locations/bryancollegestation

June 6 – 10, June 20 – 24, June 27 – July 1, July 11 – 15, August 1 – 5: Rock 101 Camp

Ages 8 to 12 years old

Students will explore their instruments through musical games and activities. Students will then work on songs Monday through Friday and the camp will culminate in a concert at the end of the week for family and friends.

June 13 – 17: Best of the ‘80s Camp

Ages 7 to 18 years old

Come play hits from the 80s by learning songs from artists like Billy Idol, Devo, Cyndi Lauper, Van Halen and much more.

July 18 – 22: The Beatles Camp

Ages 7 to 18 years old

In this 5-day camp, students will take a deep dive into the work of The Beatles to learn and perform music from one of the greatest bands ever.

July 25 – 29: Pop Punk Camp

Ages 7 to 18 years old

Featuring high-energy songs from popular artists like Paramore, Green Day, Blink 182 and many more, students will learn to rock like some of the biggest names in pop punk.

Sew Vac City Summer Camp

Ages 8 to 11 years old and up

June 6 – July 29

(979) 693-6592

sewvaccity.com

Your sewing enthusiast will have fun and be very busy making multiple projects throughout the week. This is a beginning sewing class. Students will learn how to make straight lines, finish seams, casings, drawstrings, and hemming. This camp is limited to six students per session to allow more individual instruction.

Summer Drama Camps

Unity Theatre

Grades 2 through 12

July 11 – 31

(979) 830-1460

unitybrenham.org/education

July 11 – 15: Creative Dramatics

Grades 2 through 3

Imagination, movement, theater games, and more! While exploring the tools of drama, students will strengthen theater skills and experience the fun in performing as an ensemble.

July 11 – 15: Playbuilding

Grades 4 through 6

Collaborative theater techniques, storytelling, and improvisation exercises will guide students on an exploration of character and text. Students will strengthen their own artistic voice as well as work collectively to create an original performed piece of theater.

July 18 – 31: Acting in Performance Jr.

Grades 4 through 6

Students will be cast as supporting characters in a summer musical production of Cinderella. Cast members will work with professional artists to develop rehearsal and performance etiquette while practicing acting skills and some elements of theatrical design.

July 11 – 22: Acting in Performance Showcase

Grades 7 through 12

In this two-week intensive camp, students will audition for, be cast in, and rehearse a black box production of The Audition by Don Zolidis, a hilarious and heartbreaking look at the madness of auditioning and the actors who brave the process for that perfect part.

Suzanne’s School of Dance

Ages 3 to 6 years old

June 14 – 30

(979) 485-8277

suzannesdancestudio.com

June 14 – 16: Mary Poppins Tea Party

The perfect princess tea party is set and ready for guests! Join us in this elegant tea party themed camp where we will dance, snack and craft the morning away!

June 21 – 23: Royal Princess Ball

Each day our dancers will talk about a different Princess, how they looked, acted and what truly made them beautiful. We can’t wait to dance, snack, and craft with you!

June 28 – 30: Unicorn Friends

Join us at our Unicorn camp where dancers will have a blast learning about what makes them special and unique through dance and crafts.

Texas A&M Equestrian Clinics

Ages 13 years old and up

May 30 – June 26

(979) 845-1094

12thman.com

The clinic will include riding instruction by respective coaches, depending on discipline (jumping seat fences & flat work, horsemanship or reining). The clinic will also cover NCAA equestrian rules and regulations, and will be run like collegiate equestrian practices to give participants an inside look at what being on an NCAA equestrian team is like. Participants will ride Equestrian Team horses, and tack will be provided. Lunch will be provided to participants. Snacks and drinks will be available throughout.

May 30 – 31, June 2 – 17: Jumping Seat Clinic

Ages 14 years old and up

May 31; June 1, 16, 17: Horsemanship Clinic

Ages 14 years old and up

June 6 – 10: Reining Clinic

Ages 13 years old and up

June 26: Western Clinic

Texas A&M Football Camps

Grades 2 through 12

June 4 – 17

aggiefootballcamp@athletics.tamu.edu

12thman.com

June 4: Kicking Camp

Grades 9 through 12

June 5 – 7: Youth Camps

Grades 2 through 8

June 8 – 10: High School Camps

Grades 9 through 12

June 15 – 17: High School Mini Camp

Grades 9 through 12

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Team Camp

Grades 2 through 12

May 31 – June 30

(979) 845-4531

aggiebasketballcamp.com/men

May 31 – June 3: Day Camp 1

Grades 2 through 12

Day Camp is a great opportunity for campers of all skill levels and ages to play and learn basketball in a more abbreviated format than the traditional overnight camp.

June 12 – 15: Overnight Camp

Grades 4 through 12

Overnight Camp is your classic all day, full basketball immersion. Open to campers from 4th through 12th grade, overnight camp is a memorable experience geared towards learning a wide variety of basketball skills and habits, but also playing lots of games and having fun.

June 17 – 18: Team Camp

Grades 8 through 12

Team Camp is a very straightforward format in which teams will arrive on Friday and check out Saturday. Teams are guaranteed 6 games over the course of the two days. All games are officiated by certified referees, and are supervised by Texas A&M Basketball coaches and staff.

June 27 – 30: Day Camp 2

Grades 2 through 12

Day Camp is a great opportunity for campers of all skill levels and ages to play and learn basketball in a more abbreviated format than the traditional overnight camp.

Texas A&M Soccer Camps

Ages 8 to 18 years old

June 11 – July 17

(979) 862-3369

aggiesoccercamp.com

June 11 – 15, June 15 – 19, July 9 – 13, July 13 – 17: 5-Day Overnight Camp

Ages 10 to 18 years old

This camp is a physically challenging and rewarding camp that is widely acclaimed as the Best Soccer Camp in America. The camp curriculum includes some of the same activities used by the Texas A&M Soccer Program. Camp sessions are engineered to fulfill the needs of soccer campers ranging from beginners to highly competitive players. Mini camps available during these sessions include Goalkeeper Camp, Team Camp, and Speed Training.

July 7 – 9: 3-Day Overnight Camp

Ages 8 to 10 years old

This is an overnight camp for competitive 8 to 10 year old boys and girls who are looking for a fun yet challenging summer soccer experience. It’s a great first taste of what the Texas A&M Soccer Camp Experience is about and includes training sessions specifically engineered for 8 to 10 years old, games, swimming, and lots of fun. Mini camps available during these sessions include Team Camp, Speed Training, and Soccer College Prep Camp.

Texas A&M Tennis Camp

Ages 8 to 18 years old

June 12 – July 14

(979) 777-0621

texasaggietenniscamp.com

Texas A&M Tennis Camp has a 43-year tradition of training champions for tennis and for life. Through exposure to top competition and keen tennis minds, we hope to instill a burning desire to become a successful player and person. With a 6 to 1 camper to counselor ratio, your camper will receive personalized instruction from top tennis talent. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-18, and provides strategy, drills and training tips for a variety of skill levels.

Texas A&M Track & Field Camp

Ages 12 to 18 years old

June 29 – July 1

(979) 845-9534

12thman.com

Texas A&M Volleyball Camps

Grades 5 through 12

July 6 – 24

(979) 458-4153

12thman.com

July 6 – 8: Overnight All Skills Camp

Females, grades 5 through 9

July 9 – 11: Overnight Advanced Camp

Females, grades 7 through 12

July 15 – 17: Overnight Elite Camp

Females, grades 8 through 12

July 19 – 21: Overnight Position Camp

Females, grades 6 through 10

July 22 – 24: Overnight Team Camp

Females, grades 7 through 12

Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Camp

Grades 2 through 12

June 19 – July 13

(979) 458-0644

aggiebasketballcamp.com/women

June 19 – 22: Individual Camp

Grades 5 through 12

Individual Camp is the best camp for an all-around basketball experience. We will work on individual as well as team skills through drills and 5 on 5 competitions. Each camper will learn basic basketball skills along with fun activities like skits, relays, and guest speakers.

June 24 – 26: Team Camp

Grades 6 through 12

Great facilities and competition make this camp a must for all teams with their sights set on a championship season. Each team must be accompanied by someone who is serving as a coach as well as a minimum of seven players. Team Camp is for teams from middle school to high school and AAU teams with a tournament involved.

July 11 – 13: Day Camp

Grades 2 through 8

Our day camp is perfect for girls looking to improve their individual basketball skills, and have fun doing it. This camp is a great option for campers who are being introduced to the game of basketball, but are not quite ready for the overnight individual camp. Campers will be taught the fundamentals of the game and be able to apply what is learned through competition.

Texas Elks Camp

Ages 7 to 21 years old

June 12 – July 29

(830) 875-2425

texaselkscamp.com

Texas Elks Camp provides children with special needs and children in foster care an opportunity to try new things, meet new friends, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Campers are encouraged to make their own decisions, become more independent and accept new challenges. No child is denied acceptance on the basis of his or her income level, ethnic origin, race, creed, color or religion. There is no fee. Campers are accepted on a “first-come, first-served” basis.

June 12 – 17: Session 1

Ages 7 to 11 years old

June 19 – 24: Session 2

Ages 12 to 17 years old

June 26 – July 1: Session 3

Ages 12 to 17 years old

July 3 – July 8: Session 4

Ages 18 to 21 years old

July 10 – 15: Session 5

Ages 12 to 17 years old

July 17 – 22: Session 6

Ages 12 to 17 years old

July 24 – 29: ​Session 7

Ages 7 to 11 years old

Texas Team Junior Golf Camps

Ages 5 to 15 years old

May 30 – July 22

(979) 574-6003

texasteam.org/camps

Morning Location: Big Shots Golf

Our camps give juniors a great introduction to golf and develop their skills in a playful game based environment. We believe that for juniors to get the most out of the learning experience the coaching must be positive, fun, full of interaction, and be personalized. This means we keep our group sizes small 4:1 and have players of the same ages and skill levels learn together.

May 30 – July 21: Spark Camp

Ages 5 to 7 years old

May 30 – July 21: Ignite Camp

Ages 8 to 11 years old

May 30 – July 21: Ablaze Camp

Ages 12 to 15 years old

Afternoon Location: Pebble Creek Golf Course

May 31 – July 22: Spark Camp

Ages 5 to 7 years old

Your child can come “test drive” golf carts. We have all the equipment and instruction needed to spark your child’s interest in golf. Problem solving games and long-term athletic development activities. The development of the athletic skills needed to hit golf balls is used in a fun active way.

May 31 – July 22: Ignite Camp

Ages 8 to 11 years old

Small camp size taught by PGA professionals; our beginner camps are fun, fast-paced, and very active. Our core value is to create a safe, dynamic, community, driven, and interpretive problem solving space that invites self expression and momentum around intrinsically motivating pursuits. Students will have time on the golf course each session.

May 31 – July 22: Score Camp

Ages 12 to 15 years old

This is great for older kids that are new to golf or experienced younger players. Classes are designed to improve the players' skills, performance, and confidence as competitive golfers for the 2021 competitive season and beyond. There will be considerable emphasis on developing and refining fundamentals and swing technique, improving short game skills as well as the establishment of key competitive golf skills and habits.

Waggie Pet Zone’s Kid Zone Summer Camp

Waggie Pet Zone

Ages 6 to 13 years old

May 30 – August 5

(979) 693-9663

waggiepetzone.com

Join in on Waggie Pet Zone's kids summer camp! Campers will participate in various crafts, games, and activities related to dog training, health, and care. This week-long camp includes take home crafts and camp T-shirts. Don't have a puppy? Don't worry, puppies will be provided for all campers! Camp drop off is at 9 a.m., pick up is at 4 p.m. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch, snacks and a water bottle with them each day.

Whimsy & Wild Emporium Summer Camps

Whimsy & Wild Emporium

Ages 4 to 10 years old

June 6 – August 12

whimsywildbcs@gmail.com

whimsyandwildemporium.com

June 6 – 10: Mad Science Camp

Each day your child will learn about a new science method or strategy, create a craft to bring home, do an experiment, have a correlating story time and enjoy time with other kiddos while learning and exploring.

June 13 – 17: Cooking Camp

Each day your child will learn a new cooking technique, bring home a treat to share, work with a new recipe, have a story time and enjoy time with other kiddos while learning and exploring.

June 20 – 24: Around the World Camp

Each day your child will be immersed in a different continent, create a craft related to the region and enjoy a correlating story time. We will explore, create and learn about different customs and cultures.

June 27 – July 1: Art Camp

Each day your child will explore and create a new medium of art. We will paint, color, build, crochet and more. They will get a story time each day and some social and interactive play time.

July 11 – 15: Games Galore Week

Each day your child will learn a new game, create a game to take home, enjoy a story time and get to play and learn with other kiddos. We will also have some fun scavenger hunts and a story time each day!

July 18 – 22: Nature Camp

Each day your child will enjoy something new about nature. We will bring outdoor activities and elements inside. Your child will create a craft from nature, get to explore the store through a scavenger hunt and enjoy learning all about what nature can offer us. We will have story time each day, as well.

July 25 – 29: LEGO Camp

Each day your child will get the opportunity to create with LEGO's, learn about building and architecture, and bring home a creation. We will also have story time and some fun, interactive learning experiences based on their love for all things LEGO!

August 1 – 5: Disney Camp

Each day your child will get to experience a new adventure from Disney. We will have story time, short films, movement activities and create a craft, daily!

August 8 – 12: STEM Camp

Each day your child will explore and learn with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. They will get story time each day, bring home a craft/creation and get social time with other kiddos interested in what they love.

Youth Adventure Program

Texas A&M University Campus

Grades 6 through 12

July 10 – 29

(979) 845-1802

yap.tamu.edu/camp-sessions-registration

July 10 – 15: YAP A

Grades 6 through 8

Camps: Performance Theater, Veterinary Medicine, and VizKids: Graphic Design

July 17 – 22: YAP B

Grades 7 through 10

Camps: Biotechnology, Geosciences, Law School, Medicine, and VizKids: 3D Animation

July 24 – 29: YAP C

Grades 9 through 12

Camps: Attending Texas A&M University (rising 11th-12th graders only), Entrepreneurship, Forensics, Mechanical Engineering, Smash Chemistry, and VizKids: Game Design

Editor’s Note: We have made every effort to ensure that the information provided was accurate at the time we went to press. Please reach out directly to the listed contacts to ensure the most up-to-date information. Thank you.