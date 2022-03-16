Treat your pooch to Pups and Popcorn Movie Night at Wolf Pen Creek on Mar. 26

Movies in the Park Pups and Popcorn Night is set for the evening of Saturday, Mar. 26 at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. They’ll show the classic family film “A Dog’s Journey” on their inflatable, 32-foot wide, high-definition screen.

Admission is free, the gates open at 5 p.m., and the movie begins at sundown. Early arrivals can enjoy giant lawn games, and don’t forget — dogs are welcome! Just remember that pets must be on leashes and you should be prepared to clean up after them.

Bring your refreshments, lawn chairs, and blankets, but remember that coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller — and don’t bring alcohol or glass containers. Food and popcorn are available for purchase from food vendors, and if you enter through Holleman Drive, you’ll receive free popcorn and a treat for your pet while supplies last.

For more information, visit cstx.gov/events or call (979) 764-3486.

Courtesy of City of College Station's Parks and Recreation Department. Blog written by Molly Gillis, Recreation Supervisor.