Spring in Full Bloom: Martha's Bloomers offers many hard-to-find varieties for all level of gardeners

A land of serenity is located on Highway 6 in Navasota — those looking for unique and hard-to-find plants, unique gifts and delicious food can stop in Martha’s Bloomers to find out what they’ve been missing out on.

Martha’s Bloomers was opened in 2000 by Stewart Thompson as a local nursery and home gifts store named after resident felines Marty and Bloomer, and quickly grew with the addition of the premier tea room and lunch cafe, Cafe M Bloomers and rounded out with the completion of the boutique section added in 2010, says Marketing Manager Dave Ferguson.

“When you arrive you are greeted by a relaxing custom water feature on our hometown front porch with swings and garden chairs to chill out on,” Dave says. “Once inside, meet Marmalade, our current resident cat, and browse our unique gifts throughout the store and boutique.”

Open seven days a week, the store features a variety of products from gardening necessities such as planters and soil to home and gift items such as teaware and jewelry. Find fun gifts for anyone from various local and national vendors with many things to choose from including candles, hand soap, pottery and more.

Martha’s Bloomers also works to provide unique and hard-to-find plants to help both expert and new gardeners start their own beautiful sanctuaries at home. The store offers a huge outdoor selection of plants, some grown in-store, including various flowers and herbs like lavender and basil ready to be planted. The store also offers seeds to start from scratch for those who like an extra challenge.

Guests can also enjoy a full service restaurant featuring a variety of meals including soups, salads, sandwiches and wraps. And, of course, guests should not forget to indulge in a little afternoon tea from the Cafe M. Bloomers with over 15 flavors options from orange spice tea to vanilla pear lotus.

“The restaurant was originally designed as a tea room and still serves a true high tea experience by appointment most often attended by Dads and Daughters, Mom's and Daughters, and ladies groups,” Ferguson says. “The cafe was actually requested by many customers who didn't want to leave the grounds, but got hungry so they could easily spend a good portion of their day onsite exploring the grounds.”

The cafe is home to many corporate and personal events including baby showers, meetings and luncheons for those wanting to have a meal and visit with others in an elegant relaxing atmosphere.

“People come from more than 100 miles around for baby showers, Aggie parents meeting kids before events, business and group lunches, tour buses from Houston, Austin and senior living communities all over,” Dave says. “We have photographers come for photo shoots and occasionally have intimate weddings onsite.”

The scenic grounds are home to the world’s largest teapot next to a tranquil pond and a great photo opportunity for guests and sightseers alike.

The shop also hosts a variety of gardening seminars and information sessions for the expert — and not so expert — gardeners. Various topics are discussed by experts including attracting butterflies and the impact of gardening on wildlife. The store also offers other special interest classes such as knitting and seed swaps, plus fun events for guests of all ages including garden parties, tea times and holiday market events.

Guests should be sure to attend Martha’s Bloomers Annual Holiday in the Garden every November the Friday before Thanksgiving benefiting local food banks!

Martha’s Bloomers is located in Navasota at 801 Hwy 6 and the store is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Cafe M. Bloomers is open Tuesdays through Sunday for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. though desserts are served until 4 p.m..