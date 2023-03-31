What's Trending in Home Decor: A look at popular home design trends in 2023

From the colors on the wall to the decor around the room, interior design can really transform a plain space into something magical. Whether you’re looking for a timeless look or something eye catching and trendy, these local interior designers are here to help. We found out the latest home trends to make your home stand out.

Bold & Bright

After seeing an emphasis on natural elements and color palettes over the last year, Nikki Fort of Adele Interiors says she expects to see an exponential growth and expansion of this trend in 2023. Having a common presence for many — these warm beiges, browns, blues and greens can be expected to make a statement in many homes. On the flip side, designers are beginning to also see people wanting to go with bold and moody colors on accent walls, bookcases, kitchen islands and even furniture pieces — making their home have an element of a magical sense. “I think the color craze right now is darker and bolder colors. Not only are these colors dramatically elegant and upscale but I believe they bring a warm and comfortable feel to a space,” Nikki says.

Kitchens

The kitchen is back in style with many focusing on a remodel in the heart of the home, according to Jancy Ervin of Jancy Ervin Interiors. A split from the traditional kitchen, Jancy says white cabinets are still trending, but for many this means bolder backsplash adding that perfect element of surprise to keep the kitchen looking current. Many kitchens can also expect to see lower kitchen drawers and cabinets, extra large kitchen hardware and the mixing of medals for a bold, yet custom look. Many are also adding statement lighting including pendants and chandeliers as well as a myriad of unique color combinations. As a certified Color Consultant studying different Undertones, Jancy says she has seen a shift to a softer and fresher color palette, a change from the once popular gray trend.

Next Step: Nostalgia

A step back in time — many are beginning to collect vintage objects to make their space standout, says Hailey Kolbe of Hailey Kolbe Design. From handmade pottery to oddities at the antique shop, many are looking for unique ways to stand out while decorating their space. Whether it be hung on a wall above a unique piece of furniture or resting on a bookshelf, guests can expect to find eye-catching statement pieces when visiting an interesting and intentionally designed home. “I believe many have realized the importance of nostalgia in their personal spaces, but the most innovative design creatives have taken a fresher approach to a collected or eclectic aesthetic with an assortment of items and materials,” Hailey says.

Stained Wood & Wall Coverings

A blast from the past — many will soon begin to return to the trends of stained wood and wall coverings as they begin to make new choices for their homes, Emily Myers and Stacie Caffey of Revival Living Interiors says. The team says they have seen an increase in usage of a stained wood which is more durable than paint in high traffic areas like the kitchen. In years past, the use of stained cabinetry was a different tone than is used today. Using a light European white oak will be the perfect wood species to achieve that updated stained look. There has also been an increase in wall coverings such wood paneling, wallpaper, and specialty painting like a venetian plaster. These will help spruce up a space with more character, while adding an extra layer of coziness.

Health, Wellness & Relaxation

Is your bathroom looking a little outdated? There are plenty of ways to make this popular place a beautiful space. Many experts are seeing consumers decor become functional as well such as a return to the traditional tub. In addition to tubs, some are choosing to also feature a standing shower to accommodate the needs of all. Think wallpaper is outdated? Well, think again — these fun and spunky designs can bring the room together without too much work. Those looking to make their counters look less boring are turning to add some greenery to the countertops with various plants. Many are also adding funky and unique decor elements like wall art and other figurines to make the space more inviting.