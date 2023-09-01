Love, Laughter & Happily Ever After: Three Brazos Valley couples share their local weddings

From finding the perfect venue to collecting RSVPs and everything in between, a wedding is a beautiful time for love and laughter but with all of this comes the behind the scenes of conducting a search to find the vendors that will make your day one to remember. To make the wedding planning process a little simpler, we have consulted three local newlyweds — Ojasvin and Jessica Arora, Storm and Cathrine Shaffer, and Hagen and Brianna Helmcamp — who want to share their big day to help you! We hope that these local weddings can be an inspiration for your own as you look forward to your own big day!
Ojasvin & Jessica Arora
August 5, 2023
“We embraced numerous cultural traditions throughout our wedding day Notably, we engaged in a traditional henna ceremony the day before, followed by a "Sagan Ceremony" during our rehearsal dinner, involving a family gift exchange. The highlight was our traditional Sikh wedding in the morning, known as Anand Karaj. The ceremony was authentic, warm, and absolutely beautiful!”
“This day held a unique significance for us, as we had the privilege of witnessing two families from distinct faith backgrounds unite to celebrate our union in a manner that transcended biases. The memory of everyone stepping beyond their comfort zones for Ojas and me is something I will forever hold dear in my heart. This was truly a special day!”
“The most valuable piece of advice I can offer to couples in the midst of wedding planning is to release any notion of attaining perfection for this event. Rather than fixating on the small things, remember that this day is a celebration of your love. As long as that love is present, the day will naturally be perfect in its own beautiful way.”
Wedding Vendors
Venue: Traditions Club, Bryan
Food and Beverage: Traditions Club, Bryan
Coordinator: Melissa Davis (Traditions Club, Bryan)
Accommodations: Traditions Club, Bryan
Bridal Portrait Location: The Weinberg at Wixon, Bryan
Photographer: Ryan Price Photography, College Station
Henna: Henna by Neeti, Austin
Sikh Priest: Gurudwara Sikh Center Houston
Minister: Adelyn Allen
Videography: DJ Franco, College Station
Live DJ: DJ Frano, College Station
Ceremony/Cocktail Hour Music: Brazos Valley String Quartet, Bryan
Hair/Makeup: Vixen by Versy, College Station
Florist: Urban Rubbish, College Station
Alphabet Sign: Alpha-Lit, College Station
Cake/Dessert Bar: Fabulous Fare, Bryan
Decor/Tables/Flatware: Premiere Events, College Station
Storm & Cathrine Shaffer
February 4, 2023
“Storm's one condition was he wanted to be able to walk to his bed after the wedding. I loved the fact that we had so much time to set things up and also take everything down the day after — it was really such a stress free experience the entire time!”
“Do not stress about the little things because at the end of the day, you only remember the big things and if you had fun! Delegate some of those more demanding tasks, trust me, people want to help they just sometimes don't know how!”
“Our favorite part of our wedding was the fact that we ate breakfast alone at 8 a.m. before we started getting ready for the day. We weren't doing a first look before the church and we knew that after we were ready and headed to the church, we really wouldn't have a lot of alone time to soak up the best day. We also didn't say personal vows at the church so we utilized this time to share our love and excitement for the day. But in reality, every single part of this day was our favorite. Best day ever and we want to do it again!”
Wedding Vendors
Coordinator: Emily Sanders (Uniquely Set, College Station)
Venue: Inn at Quarry Ridge, Bryan
Photographer: Rachel Driskell Photography
Florist: Mad Flowers & CO, Bryan/College Station
Invitations: Zazzle
Wedding Dress: Brick & Mortar, Bryan
Shoes: Gianni Binni
Bridesmaids dresses: Birdy Gray
Groom/Groomsmen: Modern Groom
Bride Wedding Band: Montelongos, College Station
Groom Wedding Band: Manly Bands
Caterer: Buppys, Bryan
Cake: Cake by Suzie, Houston
Rentals: Events to Remember
Hagen & Brianna Helmcamp
June 10, 2023
"We picked this location due to its outdoorsy setting, rustic charm and the gorgeous little white chapel. We loved the layout and openness of the pavilion as well as the convenience of the indoor area it provides. The place truly has a lot of character and we loved that factor. There was plenty of room and a perfect spot for everything!”
“If you’re currently planning your wedding and looking for a place that provides lodging and provides all-inclusive packages, 7F Lodge is an amazing choice and has very friendly staff!”
“Our favorite vendor was our florist, Rockin’ M Flowers — she provided us with beautiful arrangements and greenery that really added to our big day.”
Wedding Vendors
Venue: 7F Lodge & Events, College Station
Caterer: Hilton College Station Hotel
Cakes: Fabulous Fare, Bryan
Florist: Rockin’M Flowers & Boutique, Centerville
Dress: Coreena’s Bridal, College Station
Rings: Kay’s Jewelers, The Woodlands
Bridal Heels: Nina Shoes
Hair: Natalie Moreland (Blended Salon + Boutique, Montgomery)
Make-up: Trysta Desiree (Makeup by Trysta), College Station
Photographer: Circle G Creative
Coordinator: All Things Planned, College Station
DJ/Entertainment: Downtown Event Services, Bryan
Bartending: Epicures Catering, College Station