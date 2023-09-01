Love, Laughter & Happily Ever After: Three Brazos Valley couples share their local weddings

From finding the perfect venue to collecting RSVPs and everything in between, a wedding is a beautiful time for love and laughter but with all of this comes the behind the scenes of conducting a search to find the vendors that will make your day one to remember. To make the wedding planning process a little simpler, we have consulted three local newlyweds — Ojasvin and Jessica Arora, Storm and Cathrine Shaffer, and Hagen and Brianna Helmcamp — who want to share their big day to help you! We hope that these local weddings can be an inspiration for your own as you look forward to your own big day!

Ojasvin & Jessica Arora

August 5, 2023

“We embraced numerous cultural traditions throughout our wedding day Notably, we engaged in a traditional henna ceremony the day before, followed by a "Sagan Ceremony" during our rehearsal dinner, involving a family gift exchange. The highlight was our traditional Sikh wedding in the morning, known as Anand Karaj. The ceremony was authentic, warm, and absolutely beautiful!”

“This day held a unique significance for us, as we had the privilege of witnessing two families from distinct faith backgrounds unite to celebrate our union in a manner that transcended biases. The memory of everyone stepping beyond their comfort zones for Ojas and me is something I will forever hold dear in my heart. This was truly a special day!”

“The most valuable piece of advice I can offer to couples in the midst of wedding planning is to release any notion of attaining perfection for this event. Rather than fixating on the small things, remember that this day is a celebration of your love. As long as that love is present, the day will naturally be perfect in its own beautiful way.”

Wedding Vendors

Venue: Traditions Club, Bryan

Food and Beverage: Traditions Club, Bryan

Coordinator: Melissa Davis (Traditions Club, Bryan)

Accommodations: Traditions Club, Bryan

Bridal Portrait Location: The Weinberg at Wixon, Bryan

Photographer: Ryan Price Photography, College Station

Henna: Henna by Neeti, Austin

Sikh Priest: Gurudwara Sikh Center Houston

Minister: Adelyn Allen

Videography: DJ Franco, College Station

Live DJ: DJ Frano, College Station

Ceremony/Cocktail Hour Music: Brazos Valley String Quartet, Bryan

Hair/Makeup: Vixen by Versy, College Station

Florist: Urban Rubbish, College Station

Alphabet Sign: Alpha-Lit, College Station

Cake/Dessert Bar: Fabulous Fare, Bryan

Decor/Tables/Flatware: Premiere Events, College Station

Storm & Cathrine Shaffer

February 4, 2023

“Storm's one condition was he wanted to be able to walk to his bed after the wedding. I loved the fact that we had so much time to set things up and also take everything down the day after — it was really such a stress free experience the entire time!”

“Do not stress about the little things because at the end of the day, you only remember the big things and if you had fun! Delegate some of those more demanding tasks, trust me, people want to help they just sometimes don't know how!”

“Our favorite part of our wedding was the fact that we ate breakfast alone at 8 a.m. before we started getting ready for the day. We weren't doing a first look before the church and we knew that after we were ready and headed to the church, we really wouldn't have a lot of alone time to soak up the best day. We also didn't say personal vows at the church so we utilized this time to share our love and excitement for the day. But in reality, every single part of this day was our favorite. Best day ever and we want to do it again!”

Wedding Vendors

Coordinator: Emily Sanders (Uniquely Set, College Station)

Venue: Inn at Quarry Ridge, Bryan

Photographer: Rachel Driskell Photography

Florist: Mad Flowers & CO, Bryan/College Station

Invitations: Zazzle

Wedding Dress: Brick & Mortar, Bryan

Shoes: Gianni Binni

Bridesmaids dresses: Birdy Gray

Groom/Groomsmen: Modern Groom

Bride Wedding Band: Montelongos, College Station

Groom Wedding Band: Manly Bands

Caterer: Buppys, Bryan

Cake: Cake by Suzie, Houston

Rentals: Events to Remember

Hagen & Brianna Helmcamp

June 10, 2023

"We picked this location due to its outdoorsy setting, rustic charm and the gorgeous little white chapel. We loved the layout and openness of the pavilion as well as the convenience of the indoor area it provides. The place truly has a lot of character and we loved that factor. There was plenty of room and a perfect spot for everything!”

“If you’re currently planning your wedding and looking for a place that provides lodging and provides all-inclusive packages, 7F Lodge is an amazing choice and has very friendly staff!”

“Our favorite vendor was our florist, Rockin’ M Flowers — she provided us with beautiful arrangements and greenery that really added to our big day.”

Wedding Vendors

Venue: 7F Lodge & Events, College Station

Caterer: Hilton College Station Hotel

Cakes: Fabulous Fare, Bryan

Florist: Rockin’M Flowers & Boutique, Centerville

Dress: Coreena’s Bridal, College Station

Rings: Kay’s Jewelers, The Woodlands

Bridal Heels: Nina Shoes

Hair: Natalie Moreland (Blended Salon + Boutique, Montgomery)

Make-up: Trysta Desiree (Makeup by Trysta), College Station

Photographer: Circle G Creative

Coordinator: All Things Planned, College Station

DJ/Entertainment: Downtown Event Services, Bryan

Bartending: Epicures Catering, College Station