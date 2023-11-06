Make Your List (and check it twice): Insite’s guide to finding holiday gifting favorites for all

It’s the holiday season which means it's time for everyone’s favorite part of the season ... gift shopping. Even though opening presents may be the most fun aspect of gift giving and receiving, there are plenty of ways to make shopping more enjoyable. Whether you are shopping for family, friends or neighbors, this list is for you!

For the Home

Spruce up your gift giving by purchasing a gift that keeps on giving! Help outfit your receivers home with a custom charcuterie board by Burks Creations. Each one-of-a-kind board is crafted by artist and creator Travis Burks, and features a carefully selected piece of hardwood, which is designed to celebrate the natural markings and grain. The Black Walnut Charcuterie board retails for $200 to $220, while the Designer Charcuterie Board retails for $300 to $310 and features champagne handles and protective gloss epoxy. Both boards may be personalized with an engraving.

In addition to charcuterie boards, the couple also handmakes cutting boards, jewelry trays and coasters. Passed down from father to son, Travis started learning how to woodwork from a young age and in 2021, he and his wife Ande, took the jump to start Burks Creations as a passion project during the pandemic. As the demand grew, the family moved to pursuing their business full time creating beautiful home and Aggie gifts for all.

Burks Creations

burkscreations.bcs@gmail.com

burkscreations.com

For Relaxation

Flowers and treats are always a nice birthday or special occasion gift — but why not self-care gifts? Help your loved one relax with a gift set from Mimik Essentials! The Spa Day Ladies Self Gift Set is the perfect item to treat that special someone in your life. Complete with a waffle one-size-fits-all kimono robe, candle, two bath bombs, a set of body butter and lotion and a silk eye mask, this set retails at $112.

There are also other sets — the “Relax”, the “Breathe” and the “Islander” for under $65, if you’re working with a tighter budget! The products are all curated by Stephanie “MiMi” Klaproth, who started Mimik Essentials as a way to combat her own anxiety and struggles during the COVID pandemic.

Mimik Essentials

hello@mimikessentials.com

mimikessentials.com

For Foodies

We all know someone that could use a little more sweets in their life and Thomas Craft Confection in Brenham knows how to deliver! Sink your teeth into one of the thousands of pounds of signature toffee and peppermint bark, priced at $14.99 for a half pound and $28.99 for a pound. The best part is the local storefront ships nationwide so there are plenty of opportunities to gift these goodies to someone you love.

This year, the store will also be offering breakable Christmas trees filled with assorted chocolates and confections as well as seasonally-inspired pastries like gingerbread macarons and individual yule log cakes, priced between $4 to $6. Having a background in the food and beverage industry, owner and chef Adam Thomas says he found an art in creating chocolates and candies and thus Thomas Craft Confections was born, shipping treats all over the nation. Now the store has added a special menu on Saturday morning as a part of their Saturday Bake, which includes a limited variety of fresh croissants, savory croissants and other morning viennoiseries.

Thomas Craft Confections

2307 S. Market St., Brenham

info@thomascraftconfections.com

thomascraftconfections.com

(979) 421-8530

For Aggies

Decorate your favorite Aggie’s wall with a signature print of a popular Benjamin Knox painting that they will cherish forever! Get one of Benjamin’s most popular works, “Home of the 12th Man,” which depicts a collage of the spirit of Aggie football. Prints are available in various sizes, including a limited edition canvas version. Benjamin’s “Bonded Aggie Ring” Print, which is one of his most famous creations in pencil depicting a bond of two Aggie rings customized with class years, prints are available for purchase for $165.

Launching his professional arts career out of his dorm room on the Quad in 1986, Benjamin supported himself through college by selling artwork that captured his passion for detail and design. After graduating, he opened his landmark gallery that features the rebuild of the historic College Station train depot in 2001 and has continued to share his passion for art through various prints, especially of Texas A&M University.

Benjamin Knox Gallery

405 University Drive East, College Station

info@benjaminknox.com

benjaminknox.com

(979) 696-5669

For Out-of-Staters

Do you know someone who loves Texas or do you want to bring some Texas hospitality to your out-of-state holiday? Look no further — the Brazos Valley is home to the largest online store for Texas gifts and decor. Tex-ify nature with a Texas-shaped Hummingbird feeder, complete with a place to hold 22 ounces of nectar, priced at $19.99. Plus, it’s easy to pour with a funnel and creates no mess! The store also features a number of other items including a Texas-shaped mug priced at $14.99, a number of Texas battle flags and even a Texas-shaped bluebonnet Christmas ornament to adorn your tree, priced at $9.99.

Local buyers even have the option to skip the shipping cost and pick-up locally in College Station. The shop was started by Linda Harvell and her husband Russ when they were looking for something to do when they retired from their corporate jobs.

Texas Trading Post — Fun Texas Stuff

txtraders192@gmail.com

txtraders.com

(979) 571-0445

For Personalized Touch

Add a personalized touch to your gifts this year by ordering a custom product from Thompson Engraving. The store offers a number of handmade options including engraved tumblers, priced between $30 and $120 depending on brand and design, hats, priced from $20 to $35, and koozies priced from $6 to $10. All options are customizable and can feature a variety of designs as picked by the customer. Local orders also have options for pick-up and delivery.

Beginning first as a hobby for Travis and Lori Thompson, the online store features a number of handcrafted, intricately designed wooden keepsakes, custom leather and metal items, which can all tell a story.

Thompson Engravings

Thompsonengravings.com

Facebook: Thompson Engraving