Stay Trendy: Get ready for back-to-school with new clothes to show off your style

It's time for back-to-school and you know what that means — back-to-school clothes shopping. From age appropriate to dress code concerns, these local Brazos Valley boutiques can help to ensure both you and your students are heading back into the building in style.

Any look. Any occasion. Every woman

Nancy and Gary Christian of Huntsville wanted to provide their three daughters with as much as they could afford and in many situations this meant purchasing three of everything. At the time gemstone necklaces had become popular and at $75+ a necklace, Nancy decided she would learn to string the necklaces herself and after studying different wires and crimps, she found the perfect combination. Soon the girl’s friends wanted necklaces and the family began their jewelry business, Giddy Up Glamour, in 2008, where they would sell at local livestock shows.

Now, the business has transformed into a size-inclusive women’s boutique with locations in Huntsville and College Station offering clothes and accessories for every age and size with brands like Consuela, Pink Panache, Judy Blue Jeans, Kendra Scott and many more.

“I am not kidding when I say we literally have something for everyone,” College Station store manager Courtney Krause says. “We have a huge gameday section geared to Aggies of all ages! We have a ton of trendy and affordable merchandise for students and teachers not to mention great gifts for back-to-school! We also have a large selection of Judy Blue Jeans that are school appropriate.”

Giddy Up Glamour

1903 Dartmouth St, College Station

shopgug.com

(979) 229-2179

If it isn't monogrammed, is it really even yours?

Growing up in Bryan, Jennifer Sadler watched her parents as they operated their family-owned sporting goods store in the 1970s and 1980s, where she learned how to applique and embroider. After her parents retirement, she did some type lettering out of her house before purchasing new equipment and technology to open her brick and mortar store, And Sew On.

Specializing in small orders, And Sew On can customize one to 500 products with custom embroidery, emboss or heat transfer. Inside the store, they carry special brands like Jon Hart, Mud Pie, Elegant Baby and Richardson Caps that can all be chosen or guests can provide their own with an expected turnaround time of about one week.

“Never did I dream that my business would grow to this level,” Jennifer says. “I absolutely love what I do — the enjoyment of greeting customers and presenting them with the finished products gives me so much satisfaction.”

With back-to-school on the horizon, Jennifer says they will see many backpacks, nap maps, lunch kits and tote bags to customize with numerous colors and fonts to choose from.

And Sew On

719 Texas Ave South, College Station

andsewoncs.com

(979) 695-8100

Something for everyone!

From a young age, Courtney Jackson remembers driving to the Antique Festival in Warrenton twice a year and being in awe of the number of boutiques together all in one space. It was here that she knew she wanted to one day own her own store.

After college, Courtney got a job with the state, but she felt she still needed to follow her dream and started doing as many shows as she could while still working but there was still something missing — and that’s when she decided to dedicate her time entirely to her store, Five & Dime Junkie. She opened her brick and mortar location in May 2023 in Caldwell.

Visiting the store, guests can expect to see a variety of products including women’s and juniors clothing, accessories, jewelry and even home and gift items. From fringe, feathers and rhinestones to t-shirts and caps, Coutney says she strives to have something comfortable for everyone to wear whether they are heading back-to-school, going to a bachelorette party or wedding or hitting the town for a night out.

“Whether you are a jeans and graphic tee kinda girl or need some rhinestones and sequins in your life, we have you covered. We are super excited to also be adding permanent jewelry to the magic,” Courtney says. “The store is pretty much a love letter to all the things that make my heart happy.”

Five & Dime Junkie

106 North Main St, Caldwell

fiveanddimejunkie.com

Ride the extra mile!

Starting with a love for clothes and a taste of the entrepreneurial spirit, JD Ranch Boutique was created when Jackie Doss was studying agricultural economics at Texas A&M University. Even after her time in college, Jackie decided to continue her store online selling a variety of women’s clothing including statement pieces for the office, the weekend, a night out with your friends or to Northgate, ring day dresses, holiday looks and everything in-between. The store will even be launching a special gameday collection that will be perfect for high school and college football gamedays.

“If you want that outfit that you put on that automatically makes you happy and confident, then check us out! At school and work, you want to be comfortable but cute,” Jackie says. “Sometimes it is hard to find pieces that fit both of those criteria, however, we understand the struggle in finding appropriate and cute but comfortable school and office clothing that you don’t dread wearing for eight hours of the day!”

Though the store is primarily online, JD Ranch Boutique occasionally hosts pop-ups in Bryan College Station, check social media for more information on where they will be next.

JD Ranch Boutique

jdranchboutique.com

(512) 968-7714

Look good, feel good!

Naci Atchley has always loved getting to style and find cute clothing for her two daughters, Bristol and Ceattle, and after a move to Navasota she saw the need for a place to find stylish clothes for children at an affordable price closer to home. In the summer of 2022, she launched Railroad Junction Children’s Boutique online and with a heart to pursue the store full time, she made the move to open her storefront in downtown Navasota and hasn’t looked back. The store features clothing for both boys and girls sizes from 2T to Youth X-Large in a variety of brands like Ruffle Butts, Huk Fishing apparel, Prodoh outdoor clothing, KanCan jeans and many more.

“We are a one stop shop for families, our mission is to give families the 'boutique' clothing options without normal boutique prices,” Naci says. “We carry everything from shoes to backpacks and lunchboxes! We have new arrivals weekly so that we can stay on top of the latest trends.”

Railroad Junction Children’s Boutique

105 W McAlpine St, Navasota

railroadjunctionboutique.com

(979) 224-6400