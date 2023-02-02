The One That I Love: Insite's Valentine Gift Guide

It’s never too early to start shopping for Valentine’s Day! From flowers to chocolates, our team has located all of the most traditional gifts and even sought out some that you might not think of. Check out our list of local ways to treat your special someone, including the kiddos!

For Him

Shopping for him can be hard — whether it be a hobby you know nothing about or the man who has everything, surprise him with a basket full of his favorite things curated by Baskets With Flair. Each basket is customizable to the man in your life down to the colors inside and can contain a wide variety of items including candy and snacks, self care products, team fan merch, and cups and games. Baskets begin at $40 for an adult small and go up to $75 for a large basket. Baskets are available for pick up and delivery in Bryan College Station and are even able to be shipped, if desired. To order visit Baskets With Flair on Facebook and begin personalizing your basket now.

Baskets With Flair

(979) 492-9661

Facebook: Baskets With Flair

For Her

Finding something for that special woman in your life just became easier! The Gift Box offers a variety of options for all personality types. Does the lady in your life love receiving jewelry? The store offers a variety of jewelry options including a hot pink hoop earring set at $10 and a beaded necklace set complete with gold studs at $20. Would she rather have skin care products? The store carries Simplified’s lemon and lavender goat milk lotion at $27 and matching hand soap for only $17. If your special someone would rather have a candle, the store has a variety of Bridgewater Candle Company products available including the sweet grace candle at $30 and matching hand cream at $16, they also offer a flower diffuser with 60 days of lasting fragrance for a busy lady on the go at only $38.

The Gift Box

4444 State Highway 6 Suite 800 , College Station

(979) 690-7900

thegiftboxcstx.com

For Kiddos

Treat your kids this Valentine's day with the ever-so popular Squishmallows available at Learning Express Toys. With a range of characters from love bugs to dinosaurs, there is something to peek every child’s interests. The plushies, complete with festive hearts, run about $29.99. The store offers a variety of other Valentine-themed options including notepads, puzzles and even mystery boxes for only $19.99.

Learning Express Toys of College Station

1505 University Drive E. #130, College Station

(979) 234-9000

learning express.com/z77840

Sentimental

Have you gone through all the standard gifts and just need something a little more personalized for your loved one? Heartworks Gifts carries a variety of photo frames that can be used to create the perfect gift for your special someone. Plus, the frames are the gift that keeps on giving with personalization available for every season. The Happy Everything picture frame starts at $39.98, and adds-on are $21.98. Add-on options include a heart attachment for Valentine’s Day and various others for Easter, 4th of July, Mother's Day, Fall, Halloween and Christmas. Don’t forget to fill the frame with your favorite photo of the two of you!

Heartworks

2670, 1501 University Drive E. Suite 200, College Station

(979) 846-0512

heartworks-gift-shop.business.site

Splurge

Give the gift of an experience by purchasing a massage for your honey. Massages are available at varying prices and intensities with a variety of add-ons such as hot rocks and CBD oil. Want to pamper yourself too? Upgrade to the couples massage for an activity to do together. To make the deal even sweeter, Healing Touch Massage is offering a Valentine’s Day special featuring a couples massage upgrade, complimentary champagne and a special Valentine's gift for only $50, this offer is valid from February 12 to February 19. Appointments are available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m.

Healing Touch Massage

524 University Drive E. Suite 100, College Station

(979) 694-1999

ahealingtouchbcs.com

Say it with Words

No Valentine’s Day gift is complete without a card filled with a personalized message handpicked to your liking! Head into Karen’s Hallmark Shop to peruse around to find that perfect card for your special someone. With cards ranging from heartfelt to humor, there is sure to be something for every type of personality available. Cards come in a variety of prices beginning at $2.99 and go up with all the extra bells and whistles. Be sure to write a personalized message before sealing it up — after all we’re sure your loved one would love to hear all the nice things you have to say!

Karen’s Hallmark Shop #25

3525 Longmire Drive N., College Station

(979) 694-6653

karenhallmarkshops.com

Say it with Sweets

Do you or your loved one have a sweet tooth? Get something for you both to enjoy with a candy charcuterie board by Sun Raye Delights. Boards and boxes come in a variety of sizes ranging from small boxes starting at $15 for one person and go to a large board feeding six to eight people at $60. All boxes consist of many sweets and treats, including themed candies, cookies, dipped chocolate items, candied nuts, and truffles; though candies vary by season. Orders can be made on Facebook at Sun Raye Delights and are made available through pick up or delivery for an additional cost.

Sun Raye Delights

Facebook: Sun Raye Delights

Say it with Flowers

Stick with a traditional Valentine’s favorite by ordering a boutique of flowers for your significant other. My Little Bee Flowers and More offers a variety of package options to fit the budget and style of the recipient. A standard one dozen long stem roses start at $80. Customize your order by selecting the Royal Box which comes with a fully personalized vase with any message; this package also features one dozen roses with various greenery at $119.95. The shop also features a hot air balloon arrangement including a 24 inch personalized balloon sitting atop a customized box with a dozen roses for $139.95. Not sure what you’re looking for? The store offers a Designer’s Choice arrangement featuring 16 to 24 stems of seasonal flowers with greenery for only $69.95.

My Little Bee Flowers and More

4421 Odell Lane, College Station

(773) 490-9025

mylittlebeeflowersandmore.com