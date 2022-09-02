Local Attractions At A Glance

Aggieland Safari Park

animalsafari.com/aggieland

Take a walk on the wild side at Bryan/ College Station’s newest attraction! Explore more than 250 acres on a safari from the comfort of your own vehicle, get up close and personal with exotic animals in the 20+ acre Adventure Zoo, and go wild with fun for the whole family at special events throughout the year.

Arts Council of Brazos Valley

acbv.org

The Arts Council is a multifaceted organization supporting over 60 affiliate arts and cultural organizations. The Gallery hosts seven exhibitions annually, featuring work from local, regional, and national artists.

Benjamin Knox Wine Depot and Art Gallery

benjaminknox.com

Browse the collection of original paintings by renowned artist Benjamin Knox in a replica of the original train depot. His art covers a wide range from landscapes to historical moments to portraits, and more. Enjoy beverages from the adjacent wine bar while you explore this one-of-a-kind gallery.

Blackwater Draw Brewing Company

blackwaterbrew.com

Visit Blackwater Draw Brewing Company to sample their beers and play some board games at their Bryan tap room.

Blue Bell Creameries and Ice Cream Parlor

bluebell.com

Stop by for a scoop of the famous Blue Bell ice cream at the Ice Cream Parlor, view how they make ice cream from the Observation Deck, and shop in the Country Store.

Boonville Heritage Park

brazosvalleymuseum.org

The park represents the original town of Boonville, the first county seat of Brazos County. It features a 19th century cabin and replicas of the original courthouse, the Masonic lodge, a smokehouse, and one of the Twin Sisters cannons from Texas’ battle of San Jacinto in 1836.

Brazos Valley African American Museum

bvaam.org

Built on the site of one of the first black schools in the Brazos Valley, the B.V. African American Museum was established to explore, develop, and preserve the cultural history and heritage of African Americans. Discover the numerous artifacts from ancient civilizations to present day.

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

brazosvalleymuseum.org

The museum promotes natural and cultural history and science education through engaging exhibits, classes, programs, and events for all ages. New exhibits rotate through the museum on a large variety of topics. Regular exhibits include artifacts from Texas history, dinosaur and ice age fossils, as well as live animals.

Carnegie History Center of the Brazos Valley

bcslibrary.org

Built in 1903, the Library and History Center is one of the oldest remaining Carnegie libraries in Texas. Experience the beautifully crafted library interior and explore the many local historical collections and rare books.

Century Square

century-square.com

Century Square is an exciting and dynamic community center featuring premier retail and restaurant establishments, entertainment venues, and two full service hotels.

Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

cmbv.org

Offering something for toddlers through age 12, the Museum is interactive and educational where kids learn through hands-on activities. Exhibits include a replica grocery store and a dino dig.

Historic Downtown Bryan

destinationbryan.com

Designated as a Texas Cultural District by the Texas Commission on the Arts, Downtown Bryan’s charm is enhanced by its many historic buildings, including the iconic Queen Theatre. Home to numerous restaurants, boutiques, art galleries, concert and event venues, Downtown Bryan is the perfect place to spend a night out or for a weekend away. Where History Meets Community.

Lake Walk Town Center

lakewalktx.com

Visit this lively collection of regional dining, hospitality, retail, and wellness offerings, celebrating music, art, nature, and design.

Messina Hof Winery and Resort

messinahof.com

Nestled on 100 acres in Bryan, Messina Hof has been producing award-winning wines for more than 30 years. Go on a tour, sample wine in the tasting room, dine at the restaurant, or stay at the romantic villa. Check Messina Hof’s calendar for the numerous events they host each year!

Museum of the American GI

americangimuseum.com

Explore the history of the American military in this unique museum. See authentic uniforms from major eras of American military history, view original military equipment such as tanks and helicopters restored to original condition, and experience the Texas Vietnam Heroes Exhibit. Don’t miss the “Living History” weekend in the spring!

Northgate Entertainment District

visit.cstx.gov

Across from A&M, Northgate is full of shops, restaurants, and pubs where you can watch the big game, eat dinner, or browse racks of vintage shirts. Be sure to stop by the world- famous Dixie Chicken!

Royalty Pecan Farms

royaltypecans.com

A family owned and operated pecan farm in Caldwell, Texas that features a gift shop, event venue, and tourist attraction. Public attractions include orchard tours and various events throughout the year.

Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary

saintfranciswolfsanctuary.org

Visit the sanctuary to view our animals and hear their stories. Learn more about wolves and wolfdogs in the wild and in captivity. Join us for our Howl Night & Camping with the Wolves.

Santa’s Wonderland

santas-wonderland.com

Love Christmas lights? Santa’s Wonderland offers millions of lights on a 1 ½ mile trail. Stop inside “Santa’s Town” to load up on hot chocolate, listen to live music, sit fireside, sample wine, and stock up on gifts! Open only November and through the holidays.

Veterans Park and Athletic Complex

compete.cstx.gov

While you’ll regularly see soccer balls and softballs flying at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, don’t miss the sections dedicated to American history and U.S. veterans. View the beautiful Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial, walk along the “history” mile, and see statues from the various American military conflicts from the Civil War up through the Vietnam War.

Washington on the Brazos Historical Site

Wheretexasbecametexas.org

This 293-acre park includes the site where Texas declared independence from Mexico on March 2, 1836. Park includes: Independence Hall, Visitor Center, living history farm, trails and a picnic area with a playground.

For info on other nearby attractions, contact the following:

Destination Bryan

(979) 721-9506

destinationbryan.com

Washington County CVB (Brenham)

(979) 836-3696

visitbrenhamtexas.com

Burleson County Chamber of Commerce (Caldwell) (979) 567-0000

burlesoncountytx.com

Calvert Chamber of Commerce

(979) 364-2559

calverttxchamber.org

Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce

(979) 337-9910

chappellhilltx.com

Visit College Station

(979) 260-9898

visit.cstx.gov

Hearne Chamber of Commerce

(979) 595-8150

hearnechamber.org

Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce

(936) 825-6600

navasotagrimeschamber.com