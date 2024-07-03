Editor's Letter: Top Shelf Tastes and Brazos Valley's Best (Summer 2024)

× Expand BOZOS - 2

We asked our readers to choose their Brazos Valley favorites, and the votes are finally in! After tallying votes from February to May, we are thrilled to announce the 2024 winners of our highly anticipated A-List People’s Choice awards! This annual contest celebrates the standout businesses, services and individuals that make up the Brazos Valley, and with a record-breaking participation of over 165,000 votes, we want to thank each and every participant for making this year’s A-List contest a success. Flip to page 29 to see the winners. Congratulations to all!

Speaking of local favorites, read all about some of the Brazos Valley’s delicious dishes from finger-licking barbeque at the award-winning Blue Moon BBQ (page 21) to hometown classics at Walker’s Cafe in Madisonville (page 27).

The culinary delights don’t stop there — our team compiled some delicious food guides to give you plenty of options to curb your cravings! Looking to expand your pallet beyond the borders? Flip to page 42 to discover authentic Latin American cuisine right here in the Brazos Valley. For all of our late-night snackers, check out our Midnight Munchies food guide on page 36 for tasty treats served after dark!

No meal is complete without a refreshing beverage to wash it down! Quench your thirst with Hush and Whisper Distilling and read about their latest achievement on page 45. Local brewery, KinderHill Brew Lab, also shares its story of origin and exciting next steps on page 24. For a kid-friendly refreshment, turn to page 19 and read about Something Different Lemonade — a lemonade “stand” unlike any you have ever seen!

This issue also marks the beginning of a new chapter for Insite Brazos Valley Magazine: we’re going quarterly! As we adjust to this new publication schedule, we say a bittersweet goodbye to our monthly printed issues and embrace a future of growth in the digital world. Stay tuned for our next quarterly issue in October and visit insitebrazosvalley.com to stay in the know!

Do you have a story idea you’d like to see in the magazine? Let us know! Reach out to editor@insitebrazosvalley.com to get connected.