New indoor tennis and multipurpose facility coming to Midtown Park

At their special meeting on July 31, the Bryan City Council approved an interlocal agreement between the City of Bryan and Texas A&M University System for the development and operation of a shared-use, indoor tennis and multipurpose facility at Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

Texas A&M is currently the only school in the SEC without an indoor tennis facility.

The approximately 65,000-square-foot facility will be constructed to encompass six tennis courts, that will meet United States Tennis Association and National Collegiate Athletic Association standards, and allow for other sport and event opportunities.

“The indoor tennis and multipurpose facility will complement our Legends Event Center, that has already exceeded our performance and usage expectations,” said Mayor Bobby Gutierrez. “The facility will expand our local recreation and national sports tourism capabilities, and be the indoor tennis home for our phenomenal partner, Texas A&M.”

“We appreciate the innovative and collaborative approach the City of Bryan has taken with this project and for creating a win-win situation that will have long lasting benefits across Aggieland,” said Director of Texas A&M Athletics Ross Bjork. “The development of Midtown Park as a major destination and the proximity to the Mitchell Tennis Center made this a perfect place to create an indoor tennis complex.”

Texas A&M will pay the City of Bryan a license fee in an amount not to exceed $675,000 each year during the 30-year agreement. The City of Bryan will construct, own, maintain, and operate the facility.

The facility is expected to be completed 24 months after both parties sign the agreement.

Courtesy of The City of Bryan