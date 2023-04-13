Planning your Kiddos Summer Fun

Aggie Baseball Camp

Texas A&M University Campus

Ages 5 to 19 years old

Sessions from June 29 - August 4

https://12thman.com/sports/2015/3/23/baseballcamp.aspx

Texas A&M Baseball would like to extend an invitation for you to attend what have been deemed the best run college baseball camps in the country. They are excited to announce that they are bringing overnight camps back to Aggie Baseball! This summer we will have four overnight camps to choose from. We will also offer several position-specific day camps as well as exposure camps.

Aggie Equestrian Camps

Texas A&M University Campus

Ages 14 to rising seniors

Sessions from May 29 - June 15

https://12thman.com/sports/2015/3/23/GEN_2015060101.aspx

The clinic will include riding instruction by respective coaches, depending on discipline (jumping seat fences & flat work, horsemanship or reining). The clinic will also cover NCAA equestrian rules and regulations, and will be run like collegiate equestrian practices to give participants an inside look at what being on an NCAA equestrian team is like. Participants will ride Equestrian Team horses, and tack will be provided. Lunch will be provided to participants. Snacks and drinks will be available throughout.

Aggie Golf Camp

Ages 9 to 18 years old

Session 1: June 12 - 15

Session 2: June 16 - 19

Aggiegolfcamp@athletics.tamu.edu

http://www.aggiegolfschool.com/

Your child will be exposed to the positive culture and values of one of America's most unique and respected public universities. Leaders are made at Texas A&M and that culture of confidence and self-reliance is reflected in the instruction they will receive at Aggie Golf Camp.

Aggie School of Athens Philosophy Summer Camp for Teens and Tweens

Department of Philosophy

Texas A&M University 4237 TAMU College Station, TX 77843

June 5 - 9: Grades 9th through 12th

June 12 - 16: Grades 6th through 8th

https://p4ctexas.sites.tamu.edu/

P4C Texas is dedicated to fulfilling Texas A&M's mission as a land-grant university by bringing the Philosophy for Children program to pre-college classrooms in the local community.

Aggie Soccer Camp

Texas A&M University Campus

Ages 10 to 18 years old

Sessions from June 10 - July 12

soccercamp@athletics.tamu.edu

https://aggiesoccercamp.com/

The Top of the Line summer soccer experience. This camp is a physically challenging and rewarding camp that is widely acclaimed as the Best Soccer Camp in America! The camp curriculum includes some of the same activities used by the Texas A&M Soccer Program. Camp Sessions are engineered to fulfill the needs of soccer campers ranging from beginners to highly competitive players. Campers are assigned to camp teams based on age and ability with adjustments made as needed. This camp is able to find an appropriate camp group for every camper.

Aggie Swim Camp

Texas A&M University Campus

Ages 8 to 18 years old

Session 1: May 28 - 31

Session 2: June 4 - 9

Session 3: June 11 - 16

Session 4: June 18 - 21

aggieswimcamp@gmail.com

https://aggieswimcamp.com/

The Aggie Swim Camp is known as a premiere technique-based camp where their philosophy is “INDIVIDUAL ATTENTION". They do one-on-one analysis and detailed stroke work with EVERY camper, EVERY day. The Aggie Swim Camp is known for being the first major collegiate swim camp to do individual filming of each camper, included in the cost of camp. The film is a great reference tool that can be used all year long. Extensive filming includes above water, below water, starts and turns, as well as one-on-one video analysis with camp coaches daily. Also included on the film are demonstrations of stroke drills utilized by their coaches with their their teams throughout the year.

Aggie Tennis Camp

Texas A&M University Campus

Ages 9 to 18 years old

Session 1: June 4 - 8

Session 2: June 25 - 29

Session 3: July 9 - 13

rgonzalez@athletics.tamu.edu

https://www.aggietenniscamp.com/

For the last 15 years, Aggie Tennis Camp has brought what many think is the finest tennis camp in the United States. Since nearly 60% of their enrollment is repeat business, they know that they are producing an awesome camp that players enjoy. So whether you are an “old timer” or a “new inductee”, you are invited to join the A&M family for Fun in the Sun in Aggieland this summer.

Aggie Track and Field Camp

Texas A&M University Campus

Ages 12 to 18 years old

June 28 - 30

https://12thman.com/sports/2021/4/13/track-field-camp.aspx

They look forward to welcoming you back to Aggieland for the Summer 2023 Texas A&M Track & Field Camp! The camp will be June 28-30 with both overnight and day camp options available.

Aggie Volleyball Camp

Texas A&M University Campus

For children in grades 5 to 12

Sessions from June 12 - July 16

https://12thman.com/sports/2015/3/23/VB_2015060150.aspx

They are excited to continue the tradition of excellence in Aggieland with their innovative group of highly regarded and accomplished coaches.

Allen Academy Ram Camp

Allen Academy

Rising JK4 to 6th grade

Sessions from June 5 - July 17

https://allenacademy.factsmgtadmin.com/form/Csn7YbjjX?authToken=__token__&fbclid=IwAR1oHekd8QgF5484v6zw4mJYpljFy7EE_o1lM3CuHxKcG3MDCuSGKGQH0aY

Join us for our Allen Academy Ram Camp! This summer camp is open to the public for ages 4 through rising 6th grade. There will be many fun activities with weekly water slides/activities as well as some off campus field trips!

Bombers’ Baseball Camp

Edible Field in Bryan

Ages 6 to 14 years old

Sessions from May 31 to July 10

https://clutch.clickfunnels.com/two-step-order27702913

* Camp - 3 Days (Hitting / Pitching / Base Running)

* Instructed by Division 1 Collegiate Athletes!

* Four (4) Tickets to a Brazos Valley Bombers Home Game

* All You Can Eat Buffet Upgrade For Each Game Ticket

* Unlimited KidZ Zone Wristband for All Night Play

* Lunch Provided at Camp each day (3 Days of Lunch)

* Kids Grouped By Age with good kid/adult ratio

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Summer Nature Camps

Sessions from June 6 to August 7

https://www.brazosvalleymuseum.org/summer-nature-camp

Studying science and history helps children to know and understand the world around them. The Museum offers your child this opportunity in a safe, fun, and educational setting. Through non-traditional teaching techniques, campers are encouraged to explore science, animal behavior, history, and their local environment using interactive lessons and educational games and crafts.

Bryan Aquatics Swim Lessons

Bryan Aquatic Center, Sadie Thomas Pool

Babies to age 6

Sessions from June 5 to July 24

https://www.bryantx.gov/parks-and-recreation/pools-and-aquatic-facilities/

The City of Bryan’s Parks and Recreation Department is proud to partner with the American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim program – a program that has been teaching swimming and water safety for over 100 years across the country. The LTS program focuses on developing swimming skills in a logical and refined progression that includes not only swimming skills but also teaches participants how to be safe in, on, and around the water. The City of Bryan has been recognized as a Gold Level Learn-to-Swim Provider by the American Red Cross by teaching over 1,200 swim lessons every year.

Camp Adventure

Texas A&M University

Ages 8 to 12

May 29 - June 9

https://campadventure.tamu.edu/

Camp Adventure is a two-week day camp at Texas A&M University sponsored by the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management. Camp Adventure is for kids ages 8-12. Campers are divided into teams by age. They have planned an exciting and fun program for your child which includes outdoor adventure experiences and a few sports skills.

Camp Allen

18800 FM 362 Navasota, TX 77868

Ages 8 to 16 years old

Sessions from June 4 - July 23

https://www.campallen.org/

Established in 1921 by the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, Camp Allen is a year-round facility located one hour northwest of Houston near Navasota, Texas. Camp Allen accommodates a variety of spiritual, social, corporate, and educational events for all ages in addition to their founding summer camp program.

Camp ARCH

School of Architecture

Texas A&M University 789 Ross Street 3137 TAMU College Station, TX 77843-3137

For incoming 10th through 12th grade students

July 10 - 15

https://www.arch.tamu.edu/academics/high-school-outreach/camp-arch/

The School of Architecture hosts Camp ARCH, a one-week summer program for high-achieving high school students. Camp ARCH combines academic instruction with social activities so you can experience what it would be like to be a full-time student in one of their programs.

Camp Blessing

7227 Camp Blessing Ln., Brenham, TX, 77833

Ages 7 to 25+ years old

Sessions from May 30 - August 1

https://campblessing.org/

They are an award-winning Christian summer camp ministry designed for children and young adults with special needs (physical/developmental/intellectual disabilities) to experience a week-long residential, barrier-free camp surrounding them with love, acceptance, and fun. Since 2006, more than 6,300 campers and volunteers have experienced this life-changing ministry.

Camp Hopewell

1205 Broadmoor Drive Bryan, TX, 77808

Ages 4 to 30

June - August

https://www.veryspecialcamps.com/summer-camps/HopeWell-2647.html

Hopewell is where children and young adults with Autism and other developmental needs, have the opportunity to grow in their gifts and interests, develop practical life and social skills to help them achieve their vocational, relational and educational goals. Camp sessions run June through August.

Camp Invention

A&M United Methodist Church

For children entering grades K - 6

July 10 - 14

https://invent-web.ungerboeck.com/programsearch/moreinfo.aspx?event=39804

Give your young innovator an inspiring, action-packed summer adventure! All-new, hands-on challenges will spark their curiosity and build their confidence as they jump into limitless STEM fun with opportunities to imagine, plan, experiment and create.

Camp Mending Hearts

Christ Church - Children's Building

Grades K - 6

DATES TBD

https://www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/campmendinghearts

Camp Mending Hearts gives young children grades K-6 the experience of healing together with other children who have also experienced the death of a person in their life and are trying to process their feelings of grief. Join them for a week of play, laughter, and healing.

Camp Millican

1301 Rock Barn Road College Station, TX 77845

Ages 4 to 14 years old

Sessions from May 31 - July 26

https://millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/

Camp Millican is a week-long day camp for kids ages 4-14 which promotes healthy discovery and outdoor adventures.

CampVentures

Kiddie Academy of Bryan

Ages 5 to 12 years old

DATES TBD

CampVentures

When schools are out and it's summer break, you can rely on Kiddie Academy’s® CampVentures® for your summer childcare. Their summer daycare program turns your child’s ordinary summer into a summer of exciting exploration.

Class Act Etiquette Camps

Pebble Creek Country Club

Ages 11 to 18 years old

June 19 - 22

https://www.facebook.com/events/1918410905171130/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark_search%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Our Class Act Etiquette Camps (Summer Cotillion) are dining, etiquette and dance courses that teach essential social skills for young people. Daily sessions cover everything from basic manners and dining etiquette to cell phone courtesy and job skills, conversation skills, and how to make a good impression. Campers learn popular two step, ballroom and swing dance skills. Ages 11-18 are invited to enroll. Etiquette Camp will help your child/children build character, confidence, and courtesy, create a good impression as they meet new people.

A FUN EXPERIENCE while learning skills to last a lifetime. Ends with banquet and dance on Thursday night, June 22.

Coding Camps for Kids

4444 HWY 6 Suite 700, College Station, TX 77845

Ages 5 and up

Sessions all summer long

https://www.codeninjas.com/tx-college-station/camps

Transform your child's love for technology into an exciting learning adventure. Guided by the team of Code Senseis, Code Ninjas Camps empower kids to gain valuable tech skills and make new friends. It's an unforgettably fun learning experience!

Collegiate Summer Dance Intensive

School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts

Texas A&M University 798 Ross Street 3237 TAMU College Station, TX 77843-3237

Ages 15 - 20 and must have a minimum of four years of dance experience

June 4 - 10

graerobinson@tamu.edu

https://pvfa.tamu.edu/academics/disciplines/dance-science/summer-dance-intensive/

Texas A&M Collegiate Summer Dance Intensive provides serious dancers the opportunity to prepare for dance at the collegiate and pre-professional level. They seek to improve the technique, performance quality, anatomical awareness, and strength of dancers who wish to pursue dance at the collegiate level and beyond.

Cook n Grow

2151 Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Suite 111, College Station, Texas 77840

Ages 5 to 16 years old

Sessions from June 5 - August 7

https://www.cookngrow.com/camps

Now, more than ever, kids need connection. At Cook n Grow, the mission is to get kiddos off of their screens, and into the kitchen! In their summer camps, your young chef will create new recipes each day, and taste their delicious creations at the end of class. They are looking forward to a great summer, register today!

CSISD - Summer Day Camp

1812 Welsh Ave College Station, TX 77840

First day of camp is Tuesday, May 30; Last day of camp is Wednesday Aug. 2

Camp is closed June 19th & July 4th

Jr Camp is for students who have completed grades Kinder - 2nd.

Sr Camp is for students who have completed grades 3rd - 6th.

https://summerdaycamp.csisd.org/

CSISD Summer Day Camp will consist of fun, activities, and free time for your children! Each camp will have additional field trips per week.

Degallery Summer Camps

Ages 5 to 18 years old

Sessions from June 5 to August 7

https://degallery.us/camps/

School holidays are the best time of year for kids – no school, no homework – just fun! Keep your children busy with Degallery’s art adventure camps! Create multiple art projects, including paintings, drawings, mixed-media, and more. Receive customized, one-on-one art instruction with professionally trained artists, and learn more about the fabulous history of art.

DIY Kids' Crafting Summer Camp

Pinspiration College Station

Sessions from June 5 to July 31

https://collegestation.pinspiration.com/calendar/

Kids make 2-to-3 themed projects per day! Daily themed stories and games. Two snacks and drinks provided. Please pack a lunch and bring a water bottle.

Expressions Summer 2023 Camps & Clinics

12909 FM 2154 Suite 400

Ages 3 to 12+

Sessions from June 5 to August 7

https://expressionsdanceandmusic.net/summer-camps-2023

This camp caters to every little girl and boy with each camp having a different theme such as Barbie’s Pink Party, Winter in July, and so much more!

Sawed-Off CrossFit Kids

4000 Harvey Road, College Station

Ages 5 to 13 years old

May 30 – August 7

kimberly.joiner@sawedoffcrossfit.com

https://www.sawedoffcrossfit.com/crossfit-kids/

CrossFit Kids emphasizes good movement throughout childhood and adolescence. Consistently good mechanics translates to physical literacy, enhanced sports performance and fewer sports injuries for kids.

Every class includes warm up, skill work, work out of the day (WOD), game play, and positive reinforcement. Your child’s confidence, both physically and mentally, will grow with each class.

WEEKLY CLASS SCHEDULE

Ages 9-13 • Mon. & Wed. • 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Ages 5-8 • Tue. & Thu. • 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Ages 5-13 • Sat. • 10-11 a.m. (Free Community WOD)

Register by calling Coach Kim Joiner at 979.676.4820 or email Kimberly.Joiner@SawedOffCrossFit.com.

School of Rock

School of Rock Bryan/College Station

https://www.schoolofrock.com/locations/bryancollegestation/music-camps

Ages 2nd to 8th grade

June 5 - 9 & June 12 - 16: Best of the 90s

Come celebrate bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Weezer and many more in our Best of the 90s summer camp.

Ages 8 to 12 years old

June 19 - 23 & July 24 - 28: Rock 101 Camp

No experience needed. Students will explore their instruments through musical games and activities.

Ages 8th to 12th grade

June 26 - 30: Pop Punk Camp

Featuring high-energy songs from popular artists like Paramore, Green Day, Blink 182 and many more, the Pop Punk summer camp will be tons of fun.

Ages 8th to 12th grade

July 10 - 14: Green Day Camp

In this 5-day camp, students will take a deep dive into the work of The Beatles to learn and perform music from one of the greatest bands ever

July 17 - 21: 21st Century Modern Rock

Join School of Rock and celebrate artists like Foo Fighters, Amy Winehouse, Imagine Dragons, Paramore and more in our 21st Century Modern Rock camp.

July 31 - August 4: Songwriting Camp

Come play hits from the 80s by learning songs from artists like Billy Idol, Devo, Cyndi Lauper, Van Halen and much more in our 80s Rock camp.

Summer Reading Program

Online

All ages

June 1 - July 31

https://www.bcslibrary.org/programs/summer-reading-program/

Get ready for the Bryan + College Station Public Library System’s 2023 Summer Reading Program! The 2023 theme is “All Together Now: Todos Juntos Ahora.” They are excited that you are joining them online for a summer full of programs from June 1 – July 31.

Take the Stage Summer Camps

Pure Energy Dance Productions

Ages 4 to 14 years old

Session 1: June 26 - 30

Session 2: July 24 - 28

https://pureenergybcs.com/take-the-stage-camps

Does your child sing and dance around the house, adding just a little extra theatrical pizzazz to all they do? Are you looking for an outlet to nurture your child’s confidence and creativity? (And let's be honest, give them a platform that is not your home where they can move with all this energy and enthusiasm) Give them the opportunity to hone their talents and feel like a star! Let Pure Energy pull back the curtain for you, it's time for your budding performer to take the stage!

The Youth Adventure Program

Texas A&M University

Grades 6th through 12th

Sessions from June 24 - July 29

https://yap.tamu.edu/

The Youth Adventure Program (YAP) is a series of one-week courses designed to encourage career exploration in fields of interest to gifted and talented students. YAP is held at Texas A&M University in College Station.