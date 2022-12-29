Insite Media's 2022 Top Elementary Teacher

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

In the 2022 elementary teacher contest sponsored by CAP Fleet, Insite Media named Ms. Carmen Garcia of Johnson Elementary School in Bryan ISD as the 2022 Top Elementary Teacher of the Brazos Valley.

After completing her student teaching in 2018 at the school, Garcia began her journey as a full time teacher at Johnson Elementary School teaching third grade. She is currently working on her masters degree in curriculum and instruction from Western Governors University, which she should conclude within the year.

“Ms. Garcia never stops teaching. Parents dream their children will have a teacher who inspires their children to love learning, who leads them to be the best version of themselves, and who will call them to new levels of motivation, discovery, awareness, problem solving, and innovation,” Johnson Elementary School Principal Amy Thomman says. “Truly, a 'Top Teacher' is one who immerses him or herself in the world of what it means to educate the whole child. Without a doubt, Ms. Garcia is that teacher in every way.”

Garcia also participates in many extracurricular activities with both her students and peers including serving as the student council founder and advisor and is involved in the Bryan ISD Build Initiative in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

“Ms. Garcia builds unity and inspires philanthropy, brings an optimistic, can-do attitude, operates with tremendous work-ethic, and encourages students and teachers to lead with their strengths. Her love of the children, families, and staff of the Johnson Elementary family is the heartbeat behind the way she loves to bring all the positive things that happen at our school every day to the forefront,” Thomman says. “No one is more committed to celebrating all the pieces of culture and life that make up the vibrant quilt of Johnson Elementary than Ms. Garcia.”

Garcia’s administration and staff surprised her with the announcement of her award complete with confetti and to top it all off her mother and grandmother were able to come from Mexico to join in on the presentation. Garcia says she was so honored to have been chosen as the elementary honoree for 2022.

“It was a joy to be surprised with this during this holiday season with my friends and family. There is a lot of hard work that is put in day in and day out, and it always feels great to be recognized in the midst of doing what you love to do,” Garcia says. “I love being a part of the Brazos community. I have lived here for the past 7 years and have worked at many schools in the B/CS area. It is a wonderful place to live and work in. I am proud of my school where I work with tremendous educators everyday.”

A huge thank you to our wonderful sponsor CAP Fleet and another shoutout to all the businesses who donated prizes for the gift basket. Congratulations again to Ms. Garcia and to Johnson Elementary School!