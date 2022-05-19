Texas Team Junior Golf 2022 Summer Camp Information

Texas Team Junior Golf is offering morning camps at BigShots Golf and afternoon/evening camps at Pebble Creek this summer in June and July.

No equipment is needed, Texas Team will provide the equipment.

Summer camps are offered for ages:

3-4

5-7

8-11

12-15

The camps are 4:1 ratio or less, so golfers get a lot of attention from the coaches!

CLICK HERE to sign up for camp at BigShots Golf

400 W Villa Maria Road, Bryan, Texas 77801

CLICK HERE to sign up for camp at Pebble Creek

4500 Pebble Creek Pkwy, College Station, Texas 77845

For any questions or concerns, please contact Wendi Wiese at golf@texasteam.org