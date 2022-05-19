Texas Team Junior Golf 2022 Summer Camp Information

Texas Team Junior Golf is offering morning camps at BigShots Golf and afternoon/evening camps at Pebble Creek this summer in June and July.
No equipment is needed, Texas Team will provide the equipment.
Summer camps are offered for ages:
- 3-4
- 5-7
- 8-11
- 12-15
The camps are 4:1 ratio or less, so golfers get a lot of attention from the coaches!
CLICK HERE to sign up for camp at BigShots Golf
400 W Villa Maria Road, Bryan, Texas 77801
CLICK HERE to sign up for camp at Pebble Creek
4500 Pebble Creek Pkwy, College Station, Texas 77845
×
For any questions or concerns, please contact Wendi Wiese at golf@texasteam.org