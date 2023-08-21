The Arts Council Announces: Opening Reception & Ribbon Cutting

Join the Arts Council and special guests from the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce for the opening reception and ribbon cutting of our newest exhibit, Blackboards and Brushes: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley. The Arts Council has welcomed art teachers from across the Brazos Valley to our main gallery to showcase artwork from their collections.

Community members are invited to come and experience each artist's distinct artwork styles, get to know the inspiration behind their pieces, and enjoy art from across the Brazos Valley! During the event, guests will enjoy drinks and hors d'oeuvres, get a chance to meet the artists, and witness all their amazing artwork.

Blackboards and Brushes: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley will be displayed in our main gallery beginning August 15, 2023, through September 15, 2023.

Reception Located at the Arts Council

Friday, August 25th, 2023

4:30 - 6:00 pm

For inquiries, please contact megan@acbv.org or call (979) 696-2787

Art supplies donations are essential to our school's youth and are an immediate and tangible way to help make art accessible in the classrooms.

That is why the Arts Council is hosting an art supplies drive for art teachers during the Blackboards & Brushes exhibit. 100% of the art supplies donated during the drive will go toward teachers and classrooms in the Brazos Valley.

Donations of all new art supplies, such as paints, brushes, canvases, paper, etc., will be accepted at the Arts Council until the show's end.

Supplies will be accepted from August 15th - September 15th, 2023 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley during our hours of operation.

Hours of Operation

Monday - Friday

9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Saturday

1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Supplies requested by Teachers:

Hot glue gun sticks

Pencils

Crayola coloring products

Coloring products

Drawing paper

Black and gold Sharpies

Canvases

Paints

Watercolor

Calligraphy dip pens

Clay carving tools

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization that was chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons. Their purpose was to establish a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and foster a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, the Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000-square-mile Brazos Valley region. Since 2008, it has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

For 50 years, the Arts Council has served the community with one driving mission: to make the arts accessible to all residents and visitors of the Brazos Valley through funding, promotion, advocacy, professional development, and partnership-building programs. We are a multifaceted arts organization supporting over 60 affiliate arts, culture, and heritage organizations, regional artists and creative businesses, over 350,000 residents in seven counties, Texas A&M University, Blinn College, and over 3.5 million Brazos Valley regional visitors annually.

For more information, please visit acbv.org.

Courtesy of Arts Council of the Brazos Valley