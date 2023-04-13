The future of Hilton College Station

The Hilton is the longest standing full-service hotel in College Station. For nearly 40 years, the hotel has hosted a wide variety of conventions, formal events, celebrations, and group meetings.

and an $18 million renovation has commenced. The upgrades will modernize the Hilton, bringing renovated facilities and modern technology to the hotel. Among the features being added include an upscale rooftop bar, new concept restaurant, bar and lobby bistro, and luxury pool with poolside bar and suites. Additional renovations include:

300 Newly Designed Guest Rooms

Over 25,000 Square Feet of Conference Space

Flexible Social Special and Amphitheater

Certified High Ropes Team Building Challenge Court

24 Hour Fitness Center with Precor & Peloton Equipment

Rick Minicozzi, new owner of the hotel, is excited for the future of the property. Following the acquisition, he stated the following:

"The history and grandeur of the Hilton College Station is deserved of having its status as the premier hospitality venue in College Station restored. College Station Hospitality Group is extremely excited to breathe new life into this storied venue which is near and dear to so many graduates of Texas A&M and the Bryan College Station community."

The renovation is expected to take 12-18 months to complete and will have a long-lasting positive impact on our economy. According to Tourism Manager Jeremiah Cook, “this project will peak newfound interest from groups wanting to host their convention or event in College Station. Not only will these folks spend money directly at the Hilton College Station, but they will also enjoy our restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues. This is a win for our entire area.”

By Jo Beth Wolfe; Courtesy of Visit College Station