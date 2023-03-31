Editor's Letter: There's No Place Like Brazos Valley (April 2023)

Whether you grew up in the area or moved here later in life, it doesn’t take long to figure out the Brazos Valley is somewhere unique. From the people to the businesses in the area, there is a spirit that resonates like no other.

In this issue, we feature the Spring 2023 Parade of Homes guide — giving you access to a multitude of information about the upcoming Parade happening two different weekends — April 29 & 30 and May 6 & 7. The guide showcases many of the wonderful builders and information about how to get tickets.

Even if you’re not shopping for homes, there are still plenty of ways to get into the “spring cleaning" spirit. Feeling the need for a remodel in your life? Check out page 64 for some tips and tricks for a kitchen remodel from Molly Watson, owner of MW Design. Maybe the warmer weather is making you think about creating your own backyard oasis — learn more about what to know before getting started on the installation of a pool on page 57.

We also talk to a group of women who lead an all-women volunteer construction group (page 67). Did we mention they have just begun work on their 15th house in the area? Speaking of new homes, St. Jude has a sweet deal — for only $100 a ticket, community members can get the chance to win a fullyloaded house, all while supporting a great cause. To make the deal even more enticing, only 7,500 tickets will be sold (page 60).

If you’re in the decorating mood, you’re in luck — local interiors designers have walked us through current and upcoming trends to get your house in style (page 8). Did you know that your home can all be controlled from your mobile device? Check out the growing trend of smart homes in the Brazos Valley and beyond on page 16.

We also feature area fundraisers, which will take place during the month of April. Those seeking a night of high fashion can join the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center for its 14th annual Power of the Purse event on April 28. Is a bike ride something that intrigues you? The MS150 provides an awesome opportunity to be a part of something which benefits research for those battling multiple sclerosis (page 70).

This month will also see the voting round of the second annual Insite’s A-List kickoff on April 10. Be sure to make your voice heard by voting daily on our website through May 5 to ensure your favorite businesses are crowned the winners.