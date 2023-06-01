City of Navasota announces Sounds of Summer concert series line up

The City of Navasota will host the Sounds of Summer concert series on Friday, June 16, July 21 and Aug. 18, 2023. The free event will be held in Downtown Navasota on the grounds of City Hall starting at 7 p.m.

The Rapture Band will kick off the series on Friday, June 16. On Friday, July 21 the Brown Sugar Band will hit the stage. Popular '80s band, The Lost Boys will close out the series on Friday, Aug. 18.

Food trucks will be on site, lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged.

Navasota City Hall is located at 200 E. McAlpine St., Navasota, TX 77868.

The Sounds of Summer is a free series of concerts held in the City of Navasota. The purpose of the free Concert Series is to bring people together in the community to enjoy relaxing, yet stimulating social and cultural experiences. The concerts will present a variety of different styles of musical entertainment in an atmosphere the entire family can enjoy!

Interested in becoming a sponsor? Please contact Bobbie Lehrmann with questions atblehrmann@navasotatx.gov or (936) 825-6475.

Information about the bands:

Rapture

Award winning band Rapture will have the dance floor packed with their diverse repertoire from Latin to today’s hottest Top 40 to rock, pop or country to '70s, '80s, '90s and Hip-hop.

Brown Sugar Band

The smooth sounds of Motown, R&B and rock ‘n roll will come to downtown. The Brown SugarBand will play its popular blend of old school and contemporary hits.

The Lost Boys

The Lost Boys have taken Texas by storm with non-stop '80s hits! With each performance, they bring the '80s back to life… covering all the familiar pop hits, glam rock and new wave/punk of the ME Decade – performing them to perfection just as the original artists did.

Courtesy of City of Navasota