Rocking Around the Christmas Tree: Tanglewood Christmas Tree farm offers choose and cut tree experience

The car is full of awkwardly belted Christmas karaoke. Walking through the acres of pines, each family member keeps an eye peeled for one that has space for their own favorite ornament. And suddenly there it is, a beam of light shining down much like from the heavens. Their own perfect Griswold family Christmas tree.

When Dan and Jan Peery were searching for their own Christmas tree, they came to the realization that they could grow some good looking trees themselves. The opportunity to purchase 30 acres presented itself and the Tanglewood Christmas Trees was born. Located in Bryan, the farm opens the Friday after Thanksgiving each year for hay rides, photo-ops and, of course, fresh cut Christmas trees.

In 2016, the couple planted their first bare root batch and the first couple years they just had friends come see the farm. To ensure quality trees, Jan says they consistently get their bare roots from the Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association. The TCTGA holds an annual conference in August and two field days a year.

“It's always a big discussion at the conference,” Jan says. “We just had a conference in August and they shared what works for them and what's not working for them — they're full of information. A lot of these growers are older and some of their kids are not taking over the operation so we're really in a push that young farmers out there that have land that wants something to do — grow a Christmas tree.”

Tanglewood has been selling trees since 2020, though due to space constraints the Jan says the farm will always be on the smaller side but with multiple different farms around the Brazos Valley are very supportive of one another, if she runs out of trees at Tanglewood, she’s sending them down the road to another small-owned farm. Between planting, irrigation and shaping into the classic pointed shape, which is called shearing, Jan says the process is year round.

“It’s not like overnight you have a tree,” Jan says. “It is very labor intensive, you've got to plant a nice little tree and make sure the roots are pointed straight down. We usually plant around 400 trees a year because you're going to lose some and then you need to irrigate. You’ve got to water, watch for pests and shear.”

Virginia pines take about four years to grow since the farm uses an irrigation system, and they offer a variety of different sizes and looks so that everyone can find their perfect tree. The farm is family-oriented and they offer hayrides around the property complete with hot cocoa and cookies, Tanglewood farm even had a visit from the Grinch in 2021. Other examples of family-friendly activities include duck races and cornhole.

“The families coming out with the kids and finding the trees is the most rewarding,” Jan says. “To see the kids come back with their family here at the end of the year and to see them slowly grow — some people have been coming to us for the past four years now.

Families may want to make an appointment for the on-site photographer to capture a memory of the day. One major benefit of Tanglewood Christmas Trees is that services like shaking and netting are included in the price of the tree. Their available trees range from five and a half feet to 12 feet and up with varied pricing. Visitors are given a saw, measuring stick and tree tag for when they do find the tree of their dreams. Jan says customers can always mention the height or fullness they are looking for, because different areas of the farm are trees of different growth stages. No matter how full or sparse, how tall or short of a tree you’re looking for, Tanglewood Christmas Trees has it all.

Artificial trees have become more common because of the ease of online ordering platforms. While some families pull out the rickety ladder, drag the half broken box out of the attic and put together their squished plastic, others hop in the car together, search for and awkwardly transport the perfect Christmas tree. Jan says it has always and will always be a tradition to look around the farm for the right height and fullness for her family tree.

“Well, the smell of the pine in the house is wonderful. You're gonna miss the artificial tree, they take decades to decompose in a landfill,” Jan says. “And the experience of finding your own trading is a lot more fun than finding one in a catalog. It's Christmas. Keep it real.”

Tanglewood Christmas Trees is located at 16474 Wilson Pasture Road in Bryan and is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning the Friday after Thanksgiving. To learn more, visit tanglewoodchristmastrees.com or call (979) 218-5641.

How to Pick A Tree at Tanglewood Christmas Trees

Step 1: Grab some hot cocoa and a cookie, then hop on a hayride around the farm.

Step 2: Get a saw, measuring stick and tree tag for once you find the perfect pine.

Step 3: Look around and find the tree that will be the best fit.

Step 4: Cut the tree down and tag it, help with cutting is available upon request.

Step 5: Tree goes on the trailer and is taken to the shaking area. The shaking is to prevent all those pesky needles from getting in your house.

Step 6: Your tree will be measured, shaken, bailed and then you will check out.