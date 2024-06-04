The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History announces the extension of its popular exhibit, Steam, Smoke & Steel: Riding the Rails Through Time, on display now through October 26.This exclusive in-house exhibit gives visitors the opportunity to explore railways' humble beginnings, the North American westward expasion, and the myriad of ways trains have changed national and local life. The exhibition includes a beautiful diorama featuring local Bryan/College Station train history, stunning photographs, artifacts, and model trains.

On Friday, June 7, at 6:30 pm, the public is invited to celebrate trains with a free entertaining presentation by Robert (Bob) Barnett, local historian, and Chuck Lind, an expert on model railroads. ﻿A reception featuring wine, appetizers, live music, and gallery viewing will follow.

Bob Barnett

Bob Barnett will take guests back in time with local railroad history of the I&GN, H&TC, Santa Fe and the Southern Pacific’s Neleva Cut-off. Bob holds a BS and MS from Texas A&M University, only missing the chance to attend the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas by a few years. He is retired after a 45 year career in civil engineering specializing in design of highways, toll roads, streets and railroads. The first three of these were undertaken to support the chance to " work on the railroad". A lifelong rail-fan and model railroader he lives in Washington, Texas and enjoys studying and modeling Texas Railroads, particularly the Katy and Missouri Pacific.

Chuck Lind with model railroad

A life long modeler and Master Model Railroader, Chuck Lind is a life member of the National Model Railroad Assoc. and its past president. Also a Master Model railroader, he holds 11 certificates in different areas of expertise in model railroad building. He has co-chaired conventions in Houston, and authored articles in various Model Railroad publications. In addition, he is a board member of the Southern Forest Heritage Museum in Long Leaf Louisiana, where he works in the archives and is in charge of the sawmill restoration on the 120 year old building. Chuck will give an entertaining look at the model railroad world.

4141 President H.W. Bush Funeral Train

The Museum’s display complements the upcoming opening in June 2024 of the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s new expansion housing the historic Union Pacific No. 4141 Engine. It was originally created as a rolling tribute to the 41st President, and in December 2018, 4141 led the Bush funeral train to College Station, to lay the former president to rest alongside First Lady Barbara Bush.

Steam, Smoke, & Steel partners include the City of College Station, Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, The Carnegie History Center, and private lenders.

College Station Depot, by Benjamin Knox

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is committed to promoting science, and cultural and natural history with the integration of art in exhibits and educational programs. ﻿This exhibit was made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of Bryan through the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

For more information, call 979-776-2195 or visit their website, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Courtesy of Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History