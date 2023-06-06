Twin City Mission wants to celebrate its 60th Anniversary Gala with the Brazos Valley

You do not want to miss this one-time event as Twin City Mission celebrates its 60th Anniversary.

Twin City Mission invites you to a formal evening full of '60s vibes as they celebrate their 60th anniversary with the Brazos Valley - a community that have shown support, provided strengthened and trusted partnerships.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 to get your groove on and travel back to the '60s!

Twin City Mission has served the Brazos Valley for many years starting out as an overnight shelter for homeless men to expanding our services to include five independent programs.

Those programs include: Homeless Services, which runs the Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope, which provides shelter and case management for not only men, but for women and families; Domestic Violence Services; Youth and Family Services; Housing Services; and Donation and ReSale Services. Almost 10,000 people were helped through out programs last year. Men, women and families were all assigned regardless of their background or situation.

For more information about available tickets, sponsorships and ways to participate visit twincitymission.org.

Courtesy of Twin City Mission Press Release