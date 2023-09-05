College Station Comic Con allows space for 'nerd culture'

With events like a Mario Kart 64 tournament and a Cosplay on a Budget panel, College Station Comic Con has events for all ages and interests. Attendees can look forward to shopping, celebrity panelists and even the first ever College Station Cosplay Contest.

The 2023 College Station Comic Con, hosted at the Brazos County Expo, will feature celebrity voice actors, video game tournaments and over 100 vendors with everything from figurines to branded apparel the weekend of September 9-10.

After 10 years of organizing Comic Cons across Texas, Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator for College Station Comic Con Clayton Afinowicz says he most looks forward to seeing the look on peoples faces. After attending his first convention in Dallas, Clayton says he wondered why Waco didn’t have anything similar. A few calls later and the Heart of Texas Comic Con in Waco was born, Clayton says he was immediately hooked and he is excited for the first timers to have that experience.

“That experience has kind of escaped me a little,” Clayton says. “I always like to relive it through others, because it's just like catching lightning in a bottle, you're never going to be able to experience that twice.”

No matter the level of experience, contestants are encouraged to bring their favorite characters to life. Over $500 in cash prizes will be handed out for the best dressed, so choose your character and come ready to impress.

Be sure to look around the vendor booths for art and merchandise from your favorite comics, anime and mangas. The schedule is packed full of informational panels, game tournaments and a panel from the Aggie Society for Anime and Manga Art. President of Aggie Society for Anime and Manga Art Devan Shea says he is excited for the opportunity to get the organization's name out and showcase some of the talent of their members. The organization panel will be a “waifu war”.

“People get their favorite characters and argue against each other,” Devan says. “Why is this character better than that other one? Then, we do it like a tournament bracket, [where] anyone there can participate.”

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday for General Admission, with VIP ticket holders entering 30 minutes earlier each day. Along with early entry and a celebrity signing fast pass, VIP badge holders will also receive a limited edition College Station Comic Con t-shirt, tumbler, an exclusive art piece and 2 guest passes included for Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online now, or at the door for an extra $5, with children under 8 years old getting free entry.

As an experienced convention-goer, Clayton says he suggests bringing cash, comfortable shoes and getting in vitamin C the week before to avoid “Con Crud” from so many people in the space. With an expected turnout of 2,500 to 3,000, Clayton says the goal of the convention is to have community support so it can grow in the future.

“In the Brazos Valley, nerd culture is a little underrepresented,” Clayton says. “There's just no outlet for people to come together and celebrate their fandom — that's something that we really want to nurture and grow going into the future.”