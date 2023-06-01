Eats & Beats is back!

× Expand Eats & Beats

Lake Walk's summer concert series, Eats & Beats, returns to the Pavilion stage on Saturday, June 3! Grab a blanket, your lawn chair, and dust off your dancing shoes for an evening of outdoor live music. Eats & Beats will alternate every other Saturday night through June and July.

Each concert will feature a different artist, a variety of food trucks, and a BigShots Aggieland Fan Zone. Food trucks will be open and ready to serve at 7 p.m. and bands take the stage at 8 p.m. Click here for the full lineup.

Eats & Beats is free and open to the public to attend! For more information about our summer concerts, please visit lakewalktx.com/events.

Courtesy of Lake Walk