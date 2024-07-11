Pride Community Center announces their 2nd Annual Gala

Pride Community Center, Inc (PCC), a non-profit organization working to provide resources and safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community of the Brazos Valley, announces their upcoming “Masquerade” fundraiser Gala on Saturday, August 24th, 2024. The event will be held at the Ice House on Main located at 800 N Main St, Bryan, TX 77803.

Last year's inaugural gala was completely sold out and raised over $11,000. PCC was honored to welcome over 125 members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2024 “Masquerade” Gala includes an optional VIP reception, a silent auction, live entertainment, community awards, and a fully-catered dining experience. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Donations of silent auction items are welcomed.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Pride Community Center’s capital campaign for opening a physical center for the Brazos Valley LGBTQ+ community.

Tickets and table sponsorships can be purchased at https://pridecc.org/gala.

Courtesy of Pride Community Center