Recess Like an Adult is back at Travis Fields!

× Expand Recess Like an Adult flyer

Join the community at Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park every second Friday of each month from 7-9 p.m.

Adults should get to have fun and relive their favorite childhood games, so Travis Fields welcome all that are 18 years and older, as long as you are ready to have fun and engage in some friendly competition!

The fun nights consist of cornhole, trivia, dodgeball, flag football and washer toss, but that’s not all! Thanks to concessions, there will be great food and drinks prepared to make it an even better experience.

Can’t make one of the dates? Don’t worry because there will be five different events, each with a theme of its own. So pick a night, or nights, and mark your calendar because everyone is excited to go back to those times when recess was the highlight of your day!

Plus, there will be some great prizes for competitive individuals, so don’t miss out on a chance to brag about being a champion.

If this sounds like something you can get on board with, check out the Travis Fields website and register to save a spot.

For more information contact amber@rcisportsmanagement.com. See you at Recess like an Adult!

× Expand Recess Like an Adult schedule

Courtesy of RCI Sports Management