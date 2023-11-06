Holiday Happenings: 2023 Holiday Events Planner

This holiday season, there is plenty to keep you and yours busy! Our team has compiled a list of events spanning across the Brazos Valley for those of all ages.

Saturday, November 4

A&M United Methodist Church Holiday Market

A&M United Methodist Church

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

am-umc.org/events/holiday-market/

Attendees can enjoy browsing through the variety of items available while they get into the spirit of the holidays! Funds from vendor fees and shopper entry fees will go towards building a home for a local family through Habitat for Humanity. It is recommended that all shoppers and vendors bring cash.

Sunday, November 5

Pet Portraits with Santa

Halo Bar

1 to 5 p.m.

calendly.com/sixkittensrescue/pet-portraits-with-santa

Needing a photo refresh for that holiday card? Don't miss your opportunity to get your fur child's photo taken with Santa! Ayla Kiepert of Ayla Kiepert Photography is donating her time once again to help you get those amazing portraits of your furry, scaly, and feathery friends!

If you have multiple pets you would like to bring, you must book multiple time slots. Each 10-minute time slot is good for one pet's photos! All donations will go towards helping kittens at Six Kittens Rescue. All participants will receive three to five edited images.

Sunday, November 12

Kick-Off to Christmas in College Station

Aggieland Outfitters

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

visit.cstx.gov/event/kick-off-to-christmas/26990/

Over 20 vendors will be located outside Aggieland Outfitters selling Christmas-themed items, and the new Christmas in College Station ornament will be available for purchase. Come enjoy live music from two local artists, check out Aggie-themed merchandise, holiday deals and specials, refreshments and more!

Sunday, November 12

Jingle Bell Market

Pebble Creek Country Club

Noon to 4 p.m.

bockrealtygroup.com/about/jingle-bell-market

The Jingle Bell Market, established in 2014, provides a spirited shopping experience to the Brazos Valley by connecting them to 30+ vendors from the community. Bock Realty Group will donate all proceeds from the silent auction and raffle ticket sales going directly to this year's chosen charity, The Bee Community.

Friday, November 17

Lights On!

110 South Main Street

6 to 8 p.m.

destinationbryan.com/events/annual/lights-on/

Destination Bryan will kick off the holiday season in Bryan with the annual Lights On! The event will feature a countdown to turn on thousands of lights along Main Street and Bryan Avenue to illuminate picturesque Historic Downtown Bryan. This free, family-friendly event will include holiday photo backdrop stations, live music and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Saturday, November 18 & Sunday November 19

Main Street Holiday Market

Brazos County Expo Center

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

facebook.com/events/382935546281258/382935559614590/

The 6th annual Main Street Holiday Market will feature vendors bringing the best in clothing, gifts, gourmet food, accessories, jewelry, home and holiday decor and many other products. Admission is $6 or $5 with a non-perishable food donation to The Bridge Ministries. Kids 12 and under are free.

November 23 to January 1

Christmas in the Park: Lights On

Stephen C. Beachy Central Park

Nightly from 6 to 11 p.m.

Guests can continue the family tradition of viewing more than one million lights that will decorate the beautiful 47-acre Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. Don't forget to bring your wish list for Santa. Our staff has arrangements with his elves to accept letters for Santa in our North Pole mailbox outside the Central Park Office. Drop your letter off from Nov. 23 to Dec. 24 to ensure safe delivery.

Tuesday, November 28

Pet Photos with Santa

The Stella Hotel

4 to 7 p.m.

eventbrite.com/e/pet-photos-with-santa-at-stella-hotel-tickets-726201236447

Pre-book your pet portrait with Santa and receive two digital images by clicking the event ticket link. Guests will enjoy a hot cocoa bar and special treats for your pet.

Thursday, November 30

Holiday Magic at Sue Haswell Memorial Park

Sue Haswell Memorial Park

5 to 9 p.m.

bryantx.gov

Bring the family to enjoy this free event with pictures with Santa, sledding on a real snow hill, train rides, inflatables, movie, entertainment by Bryan ISD choirs, hot chocolate & cookies, letters to Santa and door prizes given throughout the evening. Free shuttles are provided at Blinn College to and from the park beginning at 5 until 9 p.m..

Friday, December 1 & Saturday, December 2

Ballet Brazos 12th Annual Nutcracker Production

Rudder Auditorium

Times Vary

balletbrazos.org/nutcracker

The 12th annual production of The Nutcracker will feature preeminent ballet dancers from the New York City Ballet as our Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. The cast includes dancers from professional ballet companies, guest artists from Texas and pre-professional performers from across the Brazos Valley.

Exciting Nutcracker experiences await at pre-show events including Storytime with Clara, Red Carpet Photo Area and the Nutcracker Market so come early and start your holidays with The Nutcracker!

Friday, December 1 through Thursday, December 7

Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest

Downtown Bryan

Times Vary

Help Destination Bryan find the best Holiday Window Decorations in Downtown Bryan! Simply scan the QR code of your favorite window in Downtown Bryan to cast your vote. Can’t pick a favorite? Vote for more than one. Voting will take place from December 1 on First Friday through December 7 on the evening of the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade.

Saturday, December 2

St. Nick Fun Run

St. Thomas Episcopal Church

Starts at 8 a.m.

raceroster.com/events/2023/75987/2023-st-nick-12th-annual-5k-10k-and-merry-mile

Join the St. Thomas Early Learning Center for a fast and flat 5K, double loop 10K or the family friendly Merry Mile through the College Station historic district. All runners will receive a long-sleeve race t-shirt, post-race food and drink, and a special medal handmade by the kindergarteners at St. Thomas Early Learning Center. Proceeds benefit need based scholarships for attendance at St. Thomas Early Learning Center.

Saturday, December 2

Winter Wonderland at Travis Fields

Travis Fields

11 to 4 p.m.

travisfields.com/winterwonderland

It’s that time of the year and Santa is near! Travis Fields is excited to welcome back all to our annual Winter Wonderland at Travis Fields, presented by the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum. The afternoon will be filled with all kinds of holiday-themed activities; admission is free.

Saturday, December 2

College Station Christmas Parade

Route Around College Station

Starts at 3:30 p.m.

cstx.gov/our_community/christmas_parade

Get ready to be dazzled by beautifully decorated floats, cheerful music and the spirit of Christmas in Aggieland in the first annual College Station Christmas Parade.

The parade begins at Post Oak Mall and travels west down Holleman, turns south on Dartmouth, crosses Southwest Parkway, turns east on Krenek Tap and ends at Beachy Central Park.

Saturday, December 2

Jingle Bell Fun Run

Stephen C. Beachy Central Park

Starts at 6 p.m.

rectrac.cstx.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&PrimaryCode=PKS-01&fbclid=IwAR3t3VCutPskzx7EKlk-eBsDbtgGoFV_P9eAq7FSm_gU4oguIkvFpSf7gA0

Join the City of College Station after the Christmas Parade for the one-mile, untimed Jingle Bell Fun Run through the lights to kick off Christmas in the Park. The race starts at 6 p.m. at the hayride line near the tennis courts. Part of the run is on an unpaved surface.

The entry fee is $15 and includes a shirt and jingle bells if you register by Nov. 12. The cost is $20 during the Nov. 13 to 26 late registration period. Jingle bells are included, but you are not guaranteed a shirt. Participants three years old and under are free.

Saturday, December 2 & Sunday, December 3

Breakfast with Santa

Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center

Times Vary

texasamhotelcc.com/experiences/holiday-happenings

Santa is traveling from the North Pole to Aggieland twice this year in preparation for Christmas. Join Brazos - Proper Texas Kitchen with Santa and his elves for breakfast favorites, cookie decorating, balloon animal artist and face painting for the entire family. Prices vary; guests must reserve a time slot.

Saturday, December 2 & Sunday, December 3

41st Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at the Brazos Center

The Brazos Center

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

elmoreproductions.net

The Christmas Arts & Crafts Show offers shoppers a truly remarkable shopping experience with tons of great Christmas gift-giving ideas. The show features quality artists and crafts people with over 100 booths offering one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts including home and holiday decor, handmade jewelry, ceramics, delicious food and much more. All perfect and unique holiday gifts for the ones you love. Admission is free.

Sunday, December 3

Texas A&M Hotel Holly Jolly Holiday Market

Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

texasamhotelcc.com/experiences/holiday-happenings

Featuring artisanal, handmade, homegrown, vintage and Aggie themed merchandise crafted by dozens of local vendors is what our Holly Jolly Holiday Market is all about! You'll find something for everyone on your list, including a little something for yourself. Admission is free.

Sunday, December 3

Holiday Spirit of Aggieland

Rudder Auditorium

Starts at 3 p.m.

boxoffice.tamu.edu

Join the Texas A&M Singing Cadets, Women’s Chorus and Century singers for a holiday concert featuring festive music. All tickets are $10 for general admission; current Texas A&M students get in free with student ID.

Sunday, December 3

Merry & Bright, Maroon & White Holiday Stroll

The Gardens at Texas A&M University

6 to 8 p.m.

gardens.tamu.edu/merry-bright-maroon-white/

Enjoy some cookies and cocoa as you stroll through The Gardens to the sounds of a jazz band, marveling at the sparkling lights. This event is free and open to the public with parking in Lots 97 and 100c.

For those interested in giving back, the event will also feature a food drive collecting non-perishable goods to support the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Donations will be accepted on the Event Lawn, by parking lot 97, during this event.

Tuesday, December 5 & Wednesday, December 6

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Rudder Auditorium

Starts at 7:30 p.m.

boxoffice.tamu.edu

Cirque Dreams Holidaze dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage. With an original music score, twists on holiday classics sung live, and with new sets, scenery, and storylines, this ultimate holiday gift for the entire family is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

Thursday, December 7

Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade

Downtown Bryan

6 to 9 p.m.

destinationbryan.com/events/annual/holiday-stroll-lighted-parade/

Enjoy free, family-friendly holiday fun in Bryan, Texas! Stroll around Historic Downtown Bryan for an evening of holiday cheer, merriment and even mark off some of your holiday shopping list!

The “Howdy Holidays’ themed parade will start at the intersection of 24th Street and Bryan Avenue heading south, turn on 28th, and head back north on Main Street. Applications to add a float to join the parade close Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.

Friday, December 8

Death Actually — Christmas Murder Mystery Dinner

Messina Hof

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

messinahof.com/events/death-actually-murder-mystery-dinner/

Christmas. Love it or hate it, it comes every year, and there’s nothing that says “Happy Holidays” more than the annual office Christmas party. This evening’s event is hosted at the local art gallery, and it’s no wonder that strange things are afoot. When a body is found under one of the statues – the question becomes…who is the murderer?

With Messina Hof’s Murder Mysteries, our guests are the actors and storytellers. Before the date of the event, each guest will receive a character assignment which will help with finding a costume. Each Murder Mystery Dinner is led by an equally thematic host, who will “set the stage” so to speak, and guide you through the story. Not only will you be treated to a fabulous three-course dinner, but each course is expertly paired with one of Messina Hof’s award-winning wines. In between each course, each character will be able to interact and collect clues as to who the murderer is.

Saturday, December 9

The Elf Academy

Pinspiration College Station

1 to 4 p.m.

collegestation.pinspiration.com/events/the-elf-academy

Join Pinspiration College Station this December for our kids’ holiday-themed parties. See if your kids can pass the Elf challenge at The Elf Academy on Saturday, December 9. There will be elf-themed crafts, games, snacks, and a visit and picture opportunity with Santa Claus. Seats are limited, and adults must accompany children under five years old.

Saturday, December 9

Howdy Holly Days

Northgate District

4 to 8 p.m.

facebook.com/events/1024480255639669

Grab your family & friends and head over to the Northgate Patricia Street Promenade for shopping from 50+ vendors, live music, photo opportunities (including pictures with Santa), food trucks, an ice skating rink and even SNOW! Best part? Admission is free.

Sunday, December 10

AIA Gingerbread Build-Off

Century Square

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Watch in awe as the top architects and engineers put their skills to the test during this gingerbread design and construction competition! This event is put on in efforts to raise money for the AIA Brazos Architecture in Schools Program, an AIAS TAMU leadership grant, and continuing education opportunities for local architecture Emerging Professionals. Friends and family are invited to watch as teams build their gingerbread houses on-site in front of expert judges before selecting winners! Children are welcome to decorate cookies and practice their own skills in the Kids Build Area during the competition!

The Holiday Pops Concert

Christ Church

Starts at 5 p.m.

bvso.org/show-item/holiday_pops/

Get into the festive spirit with our Holiday Pops concert, featuring an array of delightful selections for brass, organ, and choir. Joining us for this special event are the talented voices of the Christ Church Sanctuary Choir and Canticle Bell Ringers and the College Station Varsity Women's Choir. Accompanied by organist James Faith, the choirs will deliver a heartwarming performance of beloved holiday classics that are sure to fill you with joy and cheer. Don't miss this special concert that celebrates the most wonderful time of the year!

Thursday, December 14

Century Square Cinema Holiday Edition

Century Square

Starts at 7 p.m.

century-square.com/

Get in the holiday spirit with a free Christmas movie at Century Square. Grab a hot cocoa from Sweet Paris, your favorite movie snacks from Hey Sugar, and cozy up with friends and family under the twinkling lights over The Green.

Saturday, December 16

Breakfast & Dinner with Santa at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Bryan

Times Vary

eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-santa-tickets-720632429997

Join Chick-fil-A Bryan for its 7th Annual Breakfast with Santa featuring fun crafts, cookies and milk, and a special visit from Santa Claus who will make an appearance at various times throughout the day. The event is free, but guests must R.S.V.P. to get a head count for activities/cookies.

Christmas Artisan Market at Century Square

Century Square

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

century-square.com/

Visit College Station and Century Square are teaming up for another annual Holiday Artisan Market on The Green. Enjoy live music and shop for the perfect Christmas gifts, from handmade soaps to holiday decor and more, we’ve got it all!