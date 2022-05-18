Insite's To-Do List for the week of May 18-24

Howdy! Be sure to look out for this article every Wednesday to see what is happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. If you want this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Wednesday, May 18

Local Art Show by Visual Art Society of BCS

930 North Rosemary Dr., Bryan

Thursday, May 19

CASA Volunteer Advocate Information Session - Noon to 1 p.m.

Find out more about becoming a CASA Volunteer Advocate by attending an information session! RSVP in advance by emailing klester@vfcbrazos.org. Include the date of the session you wish to attend. Sessions are held via Zoom unless otherwise noted; participants will receive a Zoom link in response to RSVP.

Local Art Show by Visual Art Society of BCS

930 North Rosemary Dr., Bryan

Friday, May 20

Visual Art Society of BCS - Local Art Show

930 North Rosemary Drive, Bryan

Saturday, May 21

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. They support our region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, thereby strengthening urban-rural community bonds and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally.

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

Sunday, May 22

Cars & Coffee at Century Square - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Texas A&M Sports Car Club and Century Square present Coffee & Cars, the third Sunday of every month! Grab a fellow auto enthusiast and get to Century Square to browse the diverse collections of cars ranging from classics to exotics. Grab a cup of joe from Harvest Coffee or Clean Juice while you peruse the cars. Be sure to find a spot for brunch/lunch at any of the restaurants in Century Square, including Mo’s Irish Pub, I Heart Mac & Cheese, Velvet Taco, and more!

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Tuesday, May 24

The Local Market - 4 to 7 p.m.

The Local is back! Shop local this spring from an array of artisans, farmers, producers, and crafters from across the Brazos Valley. Join in each week at the Lake Walk Pavilion to shop from over 30 artisan vendors. Each week will feature giveaways from our vendors, tote bag giveaways, special photo ops, and more.

4100 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan

lululemon Run Club - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 PM and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.”

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Trivia Night at Harvey Washbangers - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

We "moustache" you a question... But we'll "shave" it for Trivia Tuesday at Harvey Washbangers! Be sure to join us for the highly requested return of this fun event!

1802 S. Texas Avenue, College Station

CASA Volunteer Advocate Information Session - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.