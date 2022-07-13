Insite's Top Things to Do: July 13-19

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. To receive this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Wednesday, July 13

Mounce Storytime: Babies and Toddlers & Ready to Read, Pre-K - starts at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Join Miss Mittens and her librarians for a ocean-themed adventure with literacy, music, dancing, and more. Babies and toddlers at 10 a.m.; shorter books, simpler engaging activities; geared towards ages newborn to 3. Ready to Read (Pre-K) at 10:30 a.m.; fun, longer stories, more engagement; geared towards ages 4 to 6. Registration is not required. Contact Mounce at (979) 209-5600 with any questions. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Meyer Book Club Hybrid Meeting and Virtual Author Visit with Jennifer J. Chow - 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The Meyer Book Club typically meets at the Meyer Center on the second Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. central time. Topics and librarian hosts rotate. This club's meetings are hybrid -- at both Meyer Center and on Zoom. Registration is required; let the library know whether you plan to attend in person or on Zoom. At our July 13 meeting, the group will discuss Mimi Lee Gets a Clue by Jennifer J. Chow. This is book 1 in the Sassy Cat Mysteries. The book is a cozy mystery, and Kendra is the librarian who will be hosting the discussion. If you have questions or want to sign up, contact Kendra at kperkins@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347 or follow the link to the library's own calendar and click "send RSVP" in the top right corner.

2275 Dartmouth St., College Station

Thursday, July 14

Coral Reef Learning Day - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Head to Clara B. Mounce Library to take a few moments to view beautiful and calming coral reefs on the big screen and learn some things you may not have known about them. The program is come-and-go and is intended for ages 5 and up. For more information, contact Mounce's youth services desk at (979) 209-5600.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Across the Seas: Box Craft - starts at 3 p.m.

Join Larry J. Ringer Library to decorate and a box into your own boat or underwater scene. Please verify that your child can comfortably sit inside the box, as they can bring it the following week to sit in it for a movie at the library on July 21st. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Friday, July 15

Hempstead Watermelon Festival - starts at 10 a.m.

‘Tis the season for juicy watermelon that’s celebrated at the annual festival featuring this favorite summery fruit. Along with various watermelon-related activities, there’s barbecue cook offs, street dancing, quilt and car shows, live entertainment, and more.

Downtown Hempstead

Coloring for Kids - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kids are invited to join in on Friday mornings this summer for some coloring fun. There will be an assortment of coloring sheets available, and live underwater videos from aquariums playing on the TV. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Live on the Rooftop: James Wesley & the Resonance - 8 to 11 p.m.

James Wesley & the Resonance will play live music on the Rooftop at Rail and Rye.

101 South Railroad St., Navasota

Saturday, July 16

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. The market supports the region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, strengthening urban-rural community bonds, and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

Plant Swap at Farmers Market - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come swap or share your plants, cuttings and seeds with us every third Saturday March thru November (except August) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. A swap area will be set up during our Farmers Market on the lawn of the Visitor Center. FREE.

23400 Park Road 12, Washington

Living History Saturday - 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Travel back in time to where a nation was born in 1836. On the third Saturday of each month, staff and volunteers dress in period clothing to bring to life the people and events of Old Washington for a unique opportunity for the entire family to discover various aspects of life during the Republic of Texas. The program features family activities including writing with a quill pen, signing a copy of the Texas Declaration of Independence, visiting with militia soldiers or playing early Texas games. Tours of Independence Hall will not be offered these days.

23400 Park Road 12, Washington

Mimosas and Makeovers - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Join Nikki and Angela for complimentary makeups consultations and skin analysis. Refreshments are provided. Text Brunch to 561.295.8709 to RSVP, space is limited.

3535 Longmire Drive, College Station

Sound on Stage Saturdays - 12 to 10 p.m.

Brazos Valley Brewery and Taproom is open Saturdays from 12 to 10 p.m.. The Brewery has 18 beers on tap and wine and cider for non-beer drinkers. Big "A" Pretzels and Nachos food trucks will rotate. Live music every Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. and all day on a beer release day. Playground for the kiddos and lots of outside seating for the dogs.

206 S. Jackson St, Brenham

Ukulele Club - starts at 2 p.m.

Head to Mounce Library for Ukulele fun for ages 7 to adult. The club meets in the Mounce Library second floor meeting room. For more information, contact Elaine at 979-209-5600. Summer dates and times: Tuesdays, June 14 and July 12 at 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, June 18 and July 16 at 2 p.m.

201 East 26th St., Bryan

Deep Sea Vents with Dr. Jason Sylvan - 2 to 3 p.m.

Learn about deep sea vents from TAMU Oceanographer Dr. Jason Sylvan at Larry J. Ringer Library. He will discuss using submarines and robots to learn about deep-sea hydrothermal vents and what happens when they die. This event is for ages 18+. No registration required. Contact the library at (979) 209-6347 with any questions.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Eats & Beats: Jack Thweatt - starts at 7 p.m.

Lake Walk's summer concert series is back with their fourth concert of the season featuring Jack Thweatt. Each Eats & Beats concert features a different artist, a variety food trucks, yard games, giveaways, and even a few fun surprises along the way. This event is free and open to the public to attend. Food trucks will be open and ready to serve starting at 7 p.m. and the band will take the stage at 8 p.m.. Food trucks will be announced for each concert a few days beforehand. Please note, outside coolers will not be allowed at Eats & Beats this summer. Alcoholic beverages will be sold onsite.

4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan

Live on the Rooftop: Trey Yenger - 8 to 11 p.m.

Trey Yenger will play live music on the Rooftop at Rail and Rye.

101 South Railroad St., Navasota

Sunday, July 17

Sunday Fun Day at Brazos Valley Brewing - 12 to 7 p.m.

Spend your Sunday at Brazos Valley Brewery featuring 18 of their beers on tap and wine and cider for non-beer drinkers. Playground for the kiddos and lots of outside seating for the dogs. The Brewery will host live music from Texas Artists from 3 to 6 p.m..

206 S. Jackson St., Brenham

Monday, July 18

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

People of the Past - 1 to 5 p.m.

Explore extraordinary scientists, their inventions, and the impacts they made through activities and crafts involving flight, meteorology, exploration, volcanoes, and more. Registration ends July 15. Ages 7-12, and registration is $100.

13600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station

Kids Cooking Series: Rice Crispy Creations - 2 to 4 p.m.

Calling all young chefs: spend time in the kitchen this summer learning kid-friendly recipes and exploring cooking basics. This week will focus on fruit designs and displays. Registration is $40. The program for ages 8-12.

1000 Eleanor Street, College Station

Harry Potter Club - 3 to 4 p.m.

The Larry J. Ringer Library will host a Harry Potter Club for ages 8 to 18. For more information, contact Ms. Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Let's Get Crafty: Quilling Cards - starts at 6 p.m.

Join Larry J. Ringer Library to learn quilling techniques and to create a generic greeting card. All supplies provided. This event is for ages 18 and up. Registration starts July 1 and is required. To register, follow the link to the library's own calendar and click the RSVP button or contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Library Reading Group - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The book club typically meets at Ringer Library on the third Monday of the month. In July, the club will be discussing Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill by Sonia Purnell. This meeting will be held in-person at Ringer Library. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Kendra at kperkins@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. Find out more about the Library Reading Group. Find out more about all our book clubs at www.bcslibrary.org/book-clubs

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Singo at The Queen Theatre - 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Everyone loves singing along with their favorite songs and who doesn’t love a competitive game of Bingo? SINGO Music Bingo brings together the best of both worlds for a high energy game that is fun for everyone. Simply listen to your favorite music, match the songs to the titles on your music bingo cards, and win great prizes.

110 S Main Street, Bryan

Tuesday, July 19

Shooting Stars Storytime - starts at 9:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Shooting Stars is for babies ages 0 to 1.5 years. This story time will be held weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., from June 7 to July 26. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

English Conversation Circle - 2 to 3 p.m.

Practice speaking English in a safe and friendly space. All levels welcome. Weekly on Tuesdays, from 2 to 3 p.m., June 7 through July 26, no meeting on July 5. Adults 18 and older. For more information, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Anime Club for Teens - 6 to 7 p.m.

Join Larry J. Ringer Library to participate in anime-related activities, crafts, and discussions. Ages 13-18. For more information, please contact Ms. Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347.

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

lululemon Run Club - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 p.m. and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.” FREE. century-square.com/events/detail/lululemon-run-club10

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Trivia Night at Harvey Washbangers - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.